The 2021 high school boys soccer season could have been a special one for the Bobcats, but they were upset in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships by Stansbury in a match they largely dominated.
Sky View lost that game in a shootout and was determined to be more clinical the next chance it had to go to penalty kicks.
Mission accomplished as the Bobcats buried all four of their shots from the penalty spot on their way to a hard-fought 4-2 shootout win over Logan in a Region 11 match on Tuesday evening at Crimson Field. The two rivals were knotted up a 1-1 after 100 minutes of action.
"I was proud of them," SV interim head coach Kasey Erickson said. "We've definitely worked on PKs a little bit. Last year we ended our season in PKs. We knew this season we needed to be a little better with them and we've worked on them. And I was proud of the boys for stepping up and being confident with those PKs. The hardest part was deciding who my first five were because we have a good lineup of PK takers."
Daion Leng, Davis Hall, Kasen Erickson and Bretton Garner scored in the shootout for the Bobcats (5-9, 3-6). It was sweet redemption for Leng, who had a pair of golden scoring opportunities in the 18-yard box in regulation, but was unable to frame either shot.
Isaac Lopez and Andy Martinez converted from the penalty spot for the Grizzlies, who skyed one of their PKs over the goal and had another saved by Sky View goalkeeper Quaid Horman.
"It felt perfect," Horman said of the shootout. "I think we all have each other's backs and that helps a lot because you don't have to go in there and be like, 'If I miss one, (it's the end of the world).' But I think we all know we all have each other's back and that's a big deal."
Both goals in regulation were also, ironically enough, netted from the penalty spot. Sky View was awarded a PK after speedster Isaac Larson was tripped up in the box, and Kasen Erickson gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
Logan (5-10, 4-5) equalized 19 minutes later after Andy Martinez tracked down a nice long pass from Porter Stowell and was tripped up in the box. Martinez finished the resulting PK.
The Bobcats would have retaken the lead in the 75th minute if it wasn't for Grizzly keeper Logan Cox, who made a phenemonal diving save to his left to rob Cole Thedell of a goal. Sky View center back Britain Baird --- who nearly scored off a corner kick earlier in the half --- dribbled at least 50 yards on a quick counter attack and delivered a well-weighted ball to Thedell in the heart of the 18.
"That kept us in the game like no tomorrow because it was late in the game, it was a beautiful counter on their part," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "They destroyed us on that counter and Logan's parry over the top was just unreal. And it's super good for me to see, but so encouraging for the boys to see and for Logan to get that big save to give us energy to finish (that match) out."
Cox also made a nice save early in the opening half by punching Ben Taylor's strike from 25 yards out over the woodwork.
Horman also came up big for his team in regulation by deftly cutting off Martinez's shooting angle for a reaction save in the 65th minute. That was Logan's only legitimate scoring chance in the second half, but the hosts were much more menacing in the attack in both overtime sessions.
"I'm really proud of the boys tonight," Norris said. "We came out strong from the start, got a quick PK (against us). Our first half was definitely better than our second half, but we held it together. ... And then I felt like (our boys) fought hard in overtime, but we just couldn't get it in the back of the net tonight."
Meanwhile, it was another encouraging performance for the Bobcats, who swept the season series with the Grizzlies.
"It felt good to get (a sweep)," Horman said. "I mean, we've gone through a lot this year and I think we've come together a lot as a team. And I love these guys."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (11-3, 8-1) captured the region title outright with a 2-0 road victory over Green Canyon (8-7, 5-4), while Mountain Crest (11-4, 6-3) rolled past Bear River (1-13, 1-8) at home, 8-0. Like the Bobcats, the Riverhawks and Mustangs both completed season sweeps of their opponents.
Ridgeline netted both of its goals in a eight-minute stretch of the second half. Tate Hickman stole the ball and finished for Ridgeline in the 54th minute, while Dax Flygare buried a penalty kick eight minutes later. Riley Garvert secured the shutout in goal for the Riverhawks, who have only conceded three goals in nine region matches. Ridgeline is the first team in region play to keep Green Canyon off the scoreboard.
"The boys played their game tonight," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "Great team effort."
It was Senior Night for the Wolves, who honored Ethan Cox, Ethan Hooley, Angel Torres, Baldo Chavez and Carson Brenchley,
"Should have taken our opportunities," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "We had many in the first half. (The Riverhawks) took theirs."
Meanwhile, the Mustangs got four goals frm Ethan Tarr in their regular season home finale. Jaxon Maughan contributed with one goal and two assists for Mountain Crest, which also got goals from Gabe Newman, Eli Clark and Justin Burnett. Conner Leishman, Noah Kendrick and keeper Jackson Oakey were all credited with assists.
The Mustangs have 11 seniors in Preston Lofthouse, Newman, Maughan, Nick Kendrick, Noah Kendrick, Carson Henrie, Leishman, Burnett, Tarr, Andrew Hilton and Davin Ritchie.
Like Ridgeline, Mountain Crest now has seven clean sheets this season.
PREP BASEBALL
Sky View (1-17, 1-8) made the short drive south to Worthington Park and earned its first victory of the season --- a hard-fought 5-3 triumph over Logan (1-16, 0-10). Bear River (16-4, 9-1) moved into sole possession of first place in the region standings with a 6-3 road victory over Mountain Crest (10-9, 8-2), while Ridgeline (13-6, 8-2) pulled into a second-place tie with the Mustangs with a 4-1 win over visiting Green Canyon (10-9, 3-6).
All three series will resume Wednesday.
The Bobcats scored twice in the top of the seventh against the Grizzlies. Seth Chambers came through with a go-ahead RBI double for Sky View, which also got doubles from Cole Lundahl and Stetsen Karren. Cade Sunderland singled twice, scored a run and drove in another for the Bobcats. Chambers walked in his other three plate appearances.
"These boys have been battling all year," SV head coach Ryan Neal said. "We have been trying to take one pitch at a time. Today we had some timely hits that we have been missing all season. Our pitchers have been keeping us in ballgames. It was nice to reward them today with some runs. As a coach, it's nice to see the excitement of getting this win."
Kody Kirk and Mikey Cabrera each doubled twice for the Grizzlies. Kirk walked in his other two plate appearances. David Audd also contributed with a pair of base knocks for Logan.
Bear River took control with five runs in the top of the third against Mountain Crest, which plated all of its runs in the final three frames. Alec Callister went 3 for 4 at the plate and crossed home plate twice for the Bears, while Ashton Harrow struck out eight in his six and two-thirds innings on the mound.
Nathan Rowley singled three times for the Mustangs, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Kaden Deeter doubled, singled and drive in three runs for Mountain Crest, while Jaky Bitton chipped in with a run and two hits.
Ridgeline scored three of its four runs in the bottom of the third against Green Canyon --- two on a single by Trey Purser, who walked in his other two plate appearances. Jaxen Hollingsworth finished with two runs, one hit and one walk for the Riverhawks, who received a strong pitching performance from Marshall Hansen. Hansen scattered six hits, allowed one run and struck out six in six complete innings.
Ryker Ericson had a big day offensively for the Wolves as he doubled twice, singled and drove in his team's lone run. Zack Geertsen and Abe Olson also doubled for Green Canyon, plus Olson walked twice.