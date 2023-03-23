Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — It was exactly the kind of response Tyler Falslev was hoping for from his Bobcats after Tuesday's frustrating 1-0 road loss to Bear River.

Quaid Horman was phenomenal in goal for Sky View, which was organized and resolute in its defending, plus opportunistic in the attack, on its way to a gratifying 2-0 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a chilly but dry Thursday evening. It was a crazy first week of region action as all six teams went 1-1.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

