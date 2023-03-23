SMITHFIELD — It was exactly the kind of response Tyler Falslev was hoping for from his Bobcats after Tuesday's frustrating 1-0 road loss to Bear River.
Quaid Horman was phenomenal in goal for Sky View, which was organized and resolute in its defending, plus opportunistic in the attack, on its way to a gratifying 2-0 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a chilly but dry Thursday evening. It was a crazy first week of region action as all six teams went 1-1.
"They took that (loss to Bear River) pretty hard and I can't say enough about these boys," said an emotional Falslev. "They have heart, a ton of heart. We had a game plan coming in and executed it very well. We knew these (Ridgeline) guys were dangerous up top and we just wanted to make it hard for them. And we knew they were vulnerable in space on the counter attack, and we capitalized. ... It was a team effort all the way around."
The Bobcats (4-2, 1-1) were crisp in possession for the first couple minutes of the match, but had to defend for the lion's share of the opening half. The Riverhawks (3-3, 1-1) had several good scoring opportunities, including one that required a save by Sky View defender Alex Nielsen inches away from the mouth of the goal. The visitors fired off 15 shots during the first 40 minutes of action, including seven on frame.
"We had a lot of pressure, but I think we absorbed it really well and it's great to get a shutout against these guys," Horman said. "They're good."
The Bobcats only took three shots in the first half, but every one was a legitimate scoring chance. Sky View was dangerous at times on the counter attack and it paid dividents in the 29th minute as Cris Boto sent a long ball into the 18-yard box and found Yasmani Reyes, whose checky backheel flick volley found the back of the net.
That momentum carried over into the second half as the Bobcats were oh so close to doubling their advantage 25 seconds into the half. Kyle Robinson tracked down a well-weighted ball centrally and only had Ridgeline goalkeeper Diego Useche to beat, but pushed his shot wide right.
"We have super creative guys up top and (those guys) are going to put pressure on any team that we play," Falslev said. "We have pace and if we can defend and keep the ball out of the net, good things are going to happen."
Sky View was able to attack a little more after halftime and ultimately added an insurance goal in the 45th minute off a Ben Taylor corner kick. Ezra Haws scored in heavy traffic from inside the 6-yard box to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage.
The Bobcats, led by defenders Henry Hardy, Parker Christiansen, Michael Ludlow and Nielsen, did an outstanding job defensively, although the Riverhawks were still very dangerous in the attack. Diego Vazquez was especially menacing offensively for the defending 4A state runner-ups, but Horman and company were up to the challenge.
"It took every one of these guys, from freshmen to seniors, everyone," Horman said. "I mean, they're pushing us in practice and it's just a team effort. ... I think this is one of the greatest group of guys I've ever been around. They push me and I push them, and it's just great to be a part of this team. It's amazing."
Horman finished with 12 saves, plus he commanded his box very well. The senior snared a couple of very menacing strikes and never spilled the ball, which was noteworthy considering how well shots by Vazquez and Dax Flygare, in particular, were struck. Horman also took a shot off the face and ended up with a bloody nose, but a third clean sheet of the season certainly helped dampen the pain.
"Yeah, their keeper was great tonight," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "He stopped some really good chances. I feel like our guys could have placed them a little bit better and made it harder for him, but their keeper did his job really well."
Indeed, it was a frustrating evening for Ridgeline, which went off for six goals in Tuesday's shutout of Logan. The Riverhawks lost an early region match to the Grizzlies a year ago and bounced back by rattling off 10 straight wins. Alexander is hoping for a similar response in 2023.
"Finish our opportunities," Alexander said when asked about his biggest takeaway from Thursday's game. "That's always the biggest takeaway when you dominate a game possession wise and you can't put it in the net. That's what we have to improve on is finishing our chances. We'll continue to get better with that."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Logan traveled to North Logan and left with a huge shootout victory over Green Canyon, despite playing a man down for the final 79 minutes of regulation and both overtime periods. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest experienced a breakthrough offensively in a 4-0 triumph over visiting Bear River.
One of the Grizzlies' best players, a three-year starter on the backline, was issued a red card, much to the frustration of head coach Natalie Norris, but her team was resilient against a talented Green Canyon side.
The Wolves (4-3, 1-1) found the back of the net in the third minute on a shot from point-blank range by Parker Holt, assisted by Brayden Jensen, but the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-1) equalized midway through the first half. An effort from distance by Adrian Espinoza was saved by Green Canyon keeper Ryan Scott, but Luke Mitchell was there to bury the rebound.
Both teams went scoreless for the remaining 80 minutes of action and the match was decided from the penalty spot, where the Grizzlies prevailed, 4-3. Logan keeper Saul Sanchez, who celebrated his 17th birthday Thursday, stopped the first penalty he faced and Green Canyon was off target on its final attempt. Logan's Sidon Abai, Heber Prieto, Espinoza and Andrew Thornley converted from the penalty spot, as did Green Canyon's Colby Knight, Fisher Arroyo and Kael Cragun.
"What a game," Norris said. "I couldn't be more proud of these boys tonight. The heart, the grit, the effort, the fight — all of it. Every single player gave everything they had and I am so proud. I asked them before the game to show me what we're made of and that's exactly what they did. Love these boys with all my heart. Absolutely incredible."
There was no drama in Hyrum as Mountain Crest (2-5, 1-1) scored twice in each half and coasted past Bear River (1-4, 0-1). Ty Groll recorded a hat trick for the Mustangs, while Cole Poppleton netted the final goal. Max Carpenter, Eli Clark and CJ Pixton were credited with assists for Mountain Crest, which only scored two goals in its first six games.
Jackson Oakey went the distance in goal for the Mustangs, who secured their second clean sheet of the season.
"It's nice to put a complete game together, offensively and defensively," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
