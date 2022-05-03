NORTH LOGAN — As the Sky View Bobcats walked off the field after a 4-1 victory over Green Canyon in the first round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs, they were fully aware of just how far they’ve come.
In the Bobcats’ first three Region 11 games, they lost by a combined score of 9-0. Since then they’ve outscored their foes 18-10, with a 5-3 overall record. Narrow the time span to the last five games —including Tuesday — and Sky View has outscored opponents 12-4 with a 4-1 record.
The fact that 10th-seeded Sky View beat seventh-seeded Green Canyon — which defeated SV by scores of 3-0 and 3-2 during region play — truly showed the extent of the turnaround.
“We’re a completely different team now and I think the score showed that,” SV senior defender Tate Thurston said.
The full list of changes the Bobcats have made is long and includes things like a different mentality, playing more organized, changes to the backline, possessing the ball more often and being unselfish in the attack. Put it all together and, to use Sky View head coach Kasey Erickson’s words, the Bobcats are “peaking at the right time.”
Sky View's good form showed early as they struck first with an 11th-minute goal by Cole Thedell. The senior muscled past a defender on a long ball and then caught keeper Ryan Scott off his line by tapping it past him and watching it slowly bounce in. In the 25th minute, though, Green Canyon bounced back, managing to get the ball past Quaid Horman on a scramble play where Kael Cragun got the final touch for the goal.
Following the Wolves' equalizer, the game took on an eerie similarity to the last matchup between the two northern Cache Valley schools. In that April 14 contest, the Bobcats scored in the 11th minute to take an early lead, and the Wolves pulled even four minutes later.
Enter Kyle Robinson.
The junior forward only had one varsity goal to his name this season, but no unsuspecting soul watching could have guessed as much on this particular afternoon. In the final 50 minutes of the game, Robinson scored three goals, first in the 31st minute, then the 57th and finally the 73rd.
Robinson's hat trick drew praise from Erickson, but also proved the point the coach made afterward about the unselfishness of the offense that has been one of so many improvements lately.
"We’ve had a lot of boys that have just stepped up," Erickson said. "The good thing about our team right now is we don’t care who scores. Whoever’s open, we’re getting them the ball and they can put the ball in the net.”
Robinson himself reflected this attitude, deflecting praise for himself and noting the team effort in creating his goals.
“Just grateful to my team for the assists,” Robinson said. “It’s not just me that did it. I just put the ball in the net. Not much other than that.”
While Sky View (7-9) exploded on offense, a huge share of the victory belongs to the defensive effort from the Bobcats. Erickson called the Wolves “one of the most efficient scoring teams” they’ve played against this year, so for the Bobcats to hold down such a potent offense was “phenomenal” to him. Although to Green Canyon head coach Sven Rasmussen, it was a failure on his team's part to keep its composure and dig out of an early hole.
"Soccer is meant to be played with emotions," Rasmussen said. "But I think we let our emotions, for better or worse, get a hold of us. We weren't able to apply the things we've been working on."
Once behind in the second half, Green Canyon (9-8) had to get increasingly aggressive, which opened things up for counter attacks.
"They caught us on some counters," Rasmussen said. "It makes sense to play transitionally when you have the lead. The other team has to take risks and we started taking risks."
Three of Sky View's goals — Thedell's early one and two of Robinson's — came on counters.
For the Bobcats' part, the two second-half goals showed they weren't just going to pack things in up 2-1 and try to outlast the Wolves. Rather, Sky View outshot Green Canyon 6-5 in the second half.
"They’re too good of a team for us to stall," Erickson said. "They could have scored two or three goals in a matter of minutes," Erickson said. "We tried to stay in attack mode as much as we could.”
The season ends on a tough note for Green Canyon. The Wolves lost three of their last four games, killing their chances at a region title and ultimately ending their season early. Nevertheless, Rasumssen expressed gratitude to his players for a solid season.
"I love this group and I'm grateful for all their effort and sacrifice, and all that they've given, especially our seniors," Rasmussen said.
Sky View will move on to play second-seeded Dixie on Thursday in St. George. The Flyers entered the tournament as the second-best team in the RPI rankings, but have lost three of their last five games.