It was another nailbiter involving two of the better 4A boys soccer teams in the Beehive State, and a fortuitous deflection ultimately decided the outcome.
A Cole Thedell cross caromed off a Mountain Crest player and into the back of the net, propelling Sky View to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Mustangs on Friday in Hyrum. The golden goal took place less than two minutes into OT.
“This game was played very well by both teams,” SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. “The game was back-and-forth from one end to the other and both teams had plenty of opportunities to score. I love these kind of games because it teaches things I mention to the players, but only games can teach that. I love the way we performed and I believe we defended well against a very fast offense. ... Each of these boys had a task to accomplish during the game and I was very pleased with (how they did).”
Sky View (7-3, 4-1 Region 11) took the lead in the 31st minute when Isaac Larson converted on a Caden Penrose pass. Mountain Crest (8-3, 3-2) equalized midway through the second half on a Eli Clark goal, assisted by Gabe Newman.
OTHER MATCHES
A Porter Cragun penalty kick lifted Green Canyon to a 1-0 win at Logan, while Ridgeline rallied to beat Bear River on the road, 2-1. The Riverhawks equalized in the final minute of regulation and then netted the golden goal in the final minute of double overtime.
The Wolves (9-2, 4-1) extended their winning streak to four and remained atop the region standings with the Bobcats.
“Didn’t play our best for sure, but we had quite a few chances that Logan’s keeper came up big on,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Logan played hard and didn’t make it easy on us, but to get the win is awesome. Proud of my guys.
“(The Grizzlies) are a much better team then their record says.”
It was Logan’s second nailbiting loss of the week as it fell to Mountain Crest 2-1 on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies (2-8, 1-4) have seemingly turned a corner this week, especially from a defensive standpoint.
“The whole team has (made big strides defensively) and I’m pretty pumped about it,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks (6-5, 3-2) had to dig their way out of an early hole after the Bears (0-8, 0-5) found the back of the net in the second minute. Karim Salome scored on a Jackson Hulse free kick in the 79th to pull Ridgeline even, and Ethan Green volleyed home a strike in traffic late in double OT for a dramatic game-winner.
“We had five shots in the first eight minutes and none (of them) made it into the net,” RHS head coach Dale Buchanan said. “That (trend) followed all game until the very late game-tying goal, and continued another 20 minutes into overtime. We have plenty of skilled players, we had a very strong preseason building good habits and chemistry, but we have experienced a momentary lapse of playing consistently as one team. (But) I have every confidence that it’s temporary and we will be back to full strength next week.”
SOFTBALL
Ridgeline returned from spring break in style as it dispatched of 6A Davis via the mercy rule, 11-0 at home. The Riverhawks (11-2) finished with eight hits to the Darts’ (1-8) two in the five-inning game.
Ellie Pond shined at the plate for Ridgeline as she homered twice — the second being a three-run shot over the fence in left field to invoke the mercy rule. Pond, who racked up five RBIs, also smacked a solo roundtripper to center in the bottom of the third.
Shelby Blankenship chipped in with two RBIs for the Riverhawks, who got two runs from Katelyn Leishman and a triple from Kenzee Hale.
Markessa Jensen mowed through the Darts’ lineup as she only allowed one hit in four and two-thirds innings in the circle. The junior struck out four and walked two.