SMITHFIELD — It was looking a bit dicey for the Bobcats in the second half before super sub Ean Haws made his presence felt in a game-changing way.

The sophomore forward tracked down a lovely long aerial ball from Cameron Jackson and unleashed a sublime strike the tucked inside the upper 90 of the far post in the 72nd minute to lift No. 7 Sky View to a 2-1 victory over No. 10 Snow Canyon in the first round of the 4A boys state soccer tournament on a sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon.


