SMITHFIELD — It was looking a bit dicey for the Bobcats in the second half before super sub Ean Haws made his presence felt in a game-changing way.
The sophomore forward tracked down a lovely long aerial ball from Cameron Jackson and unleashed a sublime strike the tucked inside the upper 90 of the far post in the 72nd minute to lift No. 7 Sky View to a 2-1 victory over No. 10 Snow Canyon in the first round of the 4A boys state soccer tournament on a sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon.
“It felt great because I felt like we weren’t combining at all, so we didn’t have any momentum up top,” Haws said. “And then once Cameron sent that ball — it was a really great ball, by the way, right behind the backline — I just knew I had to finish for the team.”
Indeed, it was a memorable moment for Haws, who came off the bench to record a brace against Green Canyon a couple of weeks ago. No. 14 has also scored a lot of goals for Sky View’s JV squad this spring.
“He’s probably the most opportunistic player we have,” SV head coach Tyler Falslev said. “If he gets in the right spot, he’s going to bury it and he finds himself in the right spot a lot, so kudos to him. Game winner. We’ll take it.”
Up next for Sky View is a showdown against defending 4A champion Crimson Cliffs on Saturday in St. George. The Mustangs (12-3) received an opening-round bye as the No. 2 seed. The Bobcats know they will need to elevate their level of play to pull off the upset.
“(Our) guys have grit and they’ll play hard,” Falslev said. “They play hard all of the time. It’s just whether they can play mentally focused and disciplined is (the key). I think the first half they were making the game bigger than what it should have been. It got to some of us, but yeah, we’ve got a big test coming up (Saturday). We have to make the long trip down south and we have Crimson, the returning state champions, No. 2 overall seed. They’re a good team, so we have to be prepared.”
The Bobcats (9-6) cheaply turned the ball over a few times in the defensive third and, quite frankly, were a bit fortunate the Warriors (7-9) didn’t make them pay. Sky View had one golden opportunity to score early in the half when Ben Taylor intercepted a poor pass by the visitors and uncorked a shot from distance that required a big save from goalkeeper Max Torres.
Snow Canyon dictated play for a good portion of the opening half, but it was Sky View that struck first. Defender Alex Nielsen played a long, accurate free kick to Yasmani Reyes, who delivered a ball to the back post. Whether it was a shot or a cross is debatable, but Bobcat striker Kyle Robinson was well positioned inside the 6-yard box and toe-poked the ball into the back of the net with 50 seconds left on the clock.
“It’s always nice to have a little bit of a cushion going into the second half,” Falslev said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime and I thought they were working out fairly well, and then they got that goal because we were not organized defensively. We just gave them too much space, we weren’t condensed. … Just a few adjustments that we have to make (in the future).”
The Bobcats were more disciplined defensively in the second half, but the Warriors kept pressing and were a bit unlucky when Brayan Hernandez’s shot struck the far post in the 51st minute. Snow Canyon did equalize four minutes later on a beautiful long diagonal ball from Will Warner that was finished by Brandon Gough.
Snow Canyon had a great chance to take the lead one minute before Haws’ game-winner, but Sky View goalkeeper Quaid Horman came through with a massive save. Horman, who was aggressive off his line throughout the mach, stoned Hernandez on a one-v-one in the first half.
“Props to Quaid for keeping the ball out of the net,” Haws said. “He was very aggressive, had some good saves.”
OTHER PLAYOFF MATCHES
Sky View will be joined in the quarterfinals by three other Cache Valley sides in Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest. The fifth-seeded Wolves (10-6) mercy ruled No. 12 Pine View (3-13) by a 8-0 scoreline at home, while No. 4 Ridgeline (11-5) dispatched of No. 13 Bear River (1-12), 3-0, at home and the Mustangs (9-7) defeated visiting Logan (6-8), 3-1.
Ridgeline will host Green Canyon in a Saturday rubber match — each team prevailed on their home field during the regular season — while Mountain Crest will travel to southern Utah and square off against No. 3 Desert Hills. Desert Hills (12-3-1) blew out No. 14 Hurricane, 5-1.
Brayden Jensen recorded a hat trick, while Kael Cragun scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Wolves, who netted four goals in each half. Cannon Clark finished with one goal and one assist for Green Canyon, which also got goals from Maynor Delarca and Mason Sadler.
“The boys played great,” GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. “They shared the ball and worked hard in the press. These boys play for each other.”
Diego Vazquez scored once in each half for Ridgeline, which mercy ruled Bear River both times during the regular season. Garrett Jenkins netted the lone goal of the first half for the Riverhawks, who got assists from Trent Godfrey, Miguel Gustave and Owen Dushku.
“Bear River came to play tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. “Hats off to Shawn and his boys. We got the playoff jitters out. It’s time to work.”
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest scored both goals after halftime on its way to improving to 3-0 against Logan this season. Max Carpenter scored once in each half for the Mustangs — his second goal was assisted by Eli Clark — and Sam Hunt added an insurance goal, assisted by Cole Poppleton.
"We came out flat in the first half, but showed up in the second," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "We are grateful to have another game."
Heber Prieto found the back of the net for the Grizzlies, assisted by Sidon Abai and Jair Velazquez.
"What a hard way to end this season," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We saw some incredible moments in this game and especially this year, and to end this way hurts. Our seniors have left a permanent mark on this program and we're going to miss them so much."
