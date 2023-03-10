A pair of local high school boys soccer teams responded well to some adversity in their season openers.
Sky View was able to rally to a 2-1 victory over 5A Maple Mountain, despite playing a man down for the entire second half, while Logan waited out a lengthy lightning delay and battled through a snowstorm en route to a 2-1 triumph over 5A Bonneville. Both matches were contested Friday.
The Grizzlies were supposed to host the Lakers, but their field was not quite ready. Ridgeline was gracious enough to allow Logan to play on its home pitch and Adrian Espinoza made himself feel right at home.
Espinoza recorded a brace for the Grizzlies, with Heber Prieto assisting on the first goal in the 42nd minute and Luke Mitchell the game-winning goal 24 minutes later. The Lakers (0-1) equalized a few minutes after falling behind 1-nil.
“I’m really excited about what we saw tonight, especially for the first time outside in over a week,” said LHS head coach Natalie Norris, whose team had two games canceled earlier this week. “I’m so proud of the boys for gutting it out in such crazy conditions and against a talented Bonneville side. We’ve got lots to work on, but all in all a good first game.”
Meanwhile, Sky View faced a major challenge when one of its players was issued a second yellow card late in the first half. The Bobcats faced a 1-0 deficit at the time, but bounced back with a pair of goals in the second half.
Kyle Robinson equalized for the Bobcats midway through the second stanza, plus assisted on Ben Taylor’s winning tally seven minutes later. Cam Jackson was credited with an assist on Robinson’s goal.
“Really good to see the boys respond in the second half,” said Tyler Falslev, who tasted victory in his first game as SV’s head coach. “To be down a man for an entire half and to be able to come back and not only get the equalizer but the go-ahead goal tells me a lot about this group.”
Sky View and Mountain Crest are both competing in a preseason tournament in southern Utah. The tourney is being contested at several different venues.
The Bobcats returned to action Friday evening and came away with what Falslev called “an ugly 3-0 win” over 3A Emery. Sky View took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Both scored once and assisted on another goal for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Parker Christensen and Taylor, and assists from Yasmani Reyes and Robinson.
“We played on what looked like a pasture that had gravel to fill in the low spots,” Falslev said. “We knew going into the game that the conditions favored Emery. We wanted to simplify the game and not get into a ‘jungle ball’ game. Credit to Emery. They played hard and defended well, making it difficult for us to find the goal.”
A 2-0 start to the season was not to be for Mountain Crest, which conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes in a 2-0 setback to 6A Skyridge (3-0). The Falcons converted on a penalty kick in the 70th minute and an own goal sealed the Mustangs’ fate eight minutes later.
“We had eight good scoring opportunities, but their keeper made some great saves to keep us from scoring,” said MC head coach Justin Beus, who side beat Cedar by a 1-0 scoreline on Thursday.
Green Canyon was the fourth Cache County program in action Friday. It was a busy opening week of the season for the Wolves, who played for the third time in four days. It was a good end to the week for Green Canyon, which traveled to East and left with a 1-0 victory over the 5A Leopards (0-1).
Fisher Arroyo provided the heroics for the Wolves in the 31st minute in what head coach Kirt Sadler called “a very windy game.” Arroyo tracked down a ball into space from Jovanni Torres and beat the East goalkeeper on a high shot inside the far post.
Ryan Scott secured his second clean sheet of the week in goal for Green Canyon (2-1), which bounced back nicely from Thursday’s loss to defending 3A state champion Layton Christian Academy.
“Played a game with 50-mile-an-hour winds isn’t easy, even when it’s at your back,” Sadler said. “But I felt the boys played hard and were very solid on defense. We were able to sneak away with a 1-0 win in those conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.