NORTH LOGAN – A few inches of snow and freezing temperatures didn’t stop the Wolves and Grizzlies from tangling on the soccer pitch Tuesday evening.
The artificial surface made it easy to grade the white stuff off. Dealing with the cold was another matter. It was 31 degrees at kick off, but felt like 21 with a steady wind that kept changing directions.
“It was chilly, and the field was a little slushy,” Logan defender Isaac Lopez said. “The field was pretty nice. It wasn’t much different than what we’ve been playing in, weather wise.”
The Grizzlies were able to find their footing better and better as the game wore on. After trailing early, Logan scored three straight goals to win its third Region 11 game in the last four outings. The Grizzlies downed Green Canyon, 3-1.
“I was really pleased with our possession today,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris. “I feel like a lot of times we possess and don’t do anything with it. Today we were productive with our possession. That was good to see.”
Lopez had a brace for the Grizzlies (4-7, 3-2 region), who are now tied with the Wolves (6-5, 3-2) for third in the region standings at the midway point.
“This was a pretty good win because now we are even with Green Canyon,” Lopez said. “The region is all fighting for first place, and we are up there. It’s a big win for us and will give us some momentum going into our next game.”
Like their last outing, the Wolves came out strong and controlled the ball for most of the first half. Green Canyon more than tripled the scoring opportunities Logan had over the first 40 minutes and had four corner kicks to the visitors zero.
“Some of our shots just weren’t that challenging,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “They were struck well, just not placed well. … They had a game plan and beat us. They executed and we didn’t. They deserved to win.”
Logan scored just 70 seconds into the contest, but was called for offsides. The aggressive Grizzlies were whistled for offsides a number of times during the game. Only two officials made it to the game, so there were some calls both teams had to live with at times.
Green Canyon struck first in the 12th minute. Jovani Torres took a nice pass from Brayden Jensen and from close range drilled a shot into the right side of the net.
“That was a nice pass from Brayden, just slotted that ball through,” Rasmussen said. “That was a great build-up play. That was one of the better goals I’ve seen from this group this season.”
Green Canyon’s Baldo Chavez made some nice runs and had a handful of shots sail over the goal or right at Logan keeper Logan Cox. The Grizzly goalie got a workout, especially in the first half.
“We have been working on being more resilient, because we typically hang our heads a little,” Norris said. “I feel like today they responded really well (after being down a goal). They kept their heads up.”
In the 23rd minute, the Grizzlies evened the score. On a set piece, Lopez was quick to get off a shot from 20 yards out. The Wolves were setting up a wall when the shot sailed over and into the net to knot the score at 1-1.
“I scored a goal last week at Sky View the same way, no one got in front of me,” Lopez said. “I saw the goalie way far post and no one in front of me. I just took the shot and it went in. I actually slipped a little and was scared I was going to miss it.”
“I love his awareness,” Norris said of Lopez. “He is just always aware of what’s going on. He plays smart.”
Green Canyon was a little upset with the quick start.
“That was a great heads-up play by them (Grizzlies),” Rasmussen said. “They have players with high soccer IQs. It’s a little frustrating because the high school rule book says an automatic 10 yards, so we were trying to abide by it and our keeper was trying to set up a wall.”
Andy Martinez gave Logan the lead with a bullet of a shot in the 36th minute. His long-range rocket put the Grizzlies up at halftime, 2-1.
Logan started to possess more in the second half, leaving Green Canyon to chase more. In the 54th minute, a Grizzly was tripped up in the box, leading to a penalty kick.
Lopez had no trouble burying the PK to give Logan a 3-1 lead.
“We have several really good PK takers, but he (Lopez) is one of my best,” Norris said.
Forward Sidon Abai, midfielder Udy Marquez and Cox drew praise from the Logan coach.
“He (Cox) had some incredible saves, especially in the first half,” Norris said. “It was awesome to see, was good for his confidence, and it looked good.”
It got a bit chippy between the region rivals. With 15 minutes to play, three yellow cards were shown when players started pushing each other. Two Grizzlies and Wolf were given the yellows.
Green Canyon had three more corner kicks in the second half, but just couldn’t connect.
“We need to go back to the drawing board a little bit, we don’t need to blow it up by any means,” Rasmussen said. “There are some things we need to get figured out. We can get it figured out.”
In the closing minute Baldo had a nice free kick that found the head of teammate Maynor Delarca, but the shot went over the goal. It was that kind of day for the Wolves, who pinged a shot off the bar earlier in the game and had several shots thwarted by Cox.
“Their goalie did well,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t want to take anything away from that. … Their keeper did a good job, their back line did a good job.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday.
“I can only hope this will get us going again,” Norris said. “I just hope we can build off of this one going forward. Our consistency has been something we have struggled with in the past. I’m hoping we can continue to build off of this.”
OTHER REGION ACTION
The weather caused some changes with the other two scheduled region games Tuesday. Sky View traveled to Garland instead of hosting Bear River, while the Ridgeline at Mountain Crest game was postponed until Saturday at 3 p.m.
At Garland, The Bears (1-9, 1-4) scored first on a quick transition play and held on for a 2-1 win against the Bobcats (3-7, 1-4). All three goals were scored in the first half of play.
“The boys are improving,” SV coach Kasey Erickson said. “We’re asking them to play a different style than most have ever played before. Results may not show on the scoreboard but as coaches we like what we’re seeing in other places. It’s not going to happen overnight, but the results will come if we’re patient and disciplined. And we are.”
Ben Taylor scored the Bobcat goal just before halftime on a free kick. Sky View controlled the ball for 70 percent of the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net more than once.