HYRUM — It wasn't easy, especially with the less-than-ideal conditions, but the Riverhawks will certainly take the end result.
Ridgeline scored once in each half on its way to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mountain Crest in a physical and sometimes chippy Region 11 boys match match on a snowy Thursday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field. In the process, the Riverhawks (5-3, 3-1) went undefeated in Week 2 of region play and remained tied atop the standings with Green Canyon (6-3, 3-1).
"It feels good to win these (rivalry) games," Ridgeline standout midfielder/forward Diego Vazquez said. "It got a little bit chippy, but we composed ourselves and we were we just ready to win."
It was a bit of a frustrating first half for the Riverhawks, who had several chances to dent the scoreboard from the 20th minute on. Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey came through with a couple of huge saves, plus center back Ray Robins cleared a potential Ridgeline rebound opportunity off the mouth of the goal.
Nevertheless, Ridgeline was able to get its breakthrough in the final two minutes, although it wasn't without some controversy. Vazquez collected a pass from Ryan Johnson and unleashed a 20-or-so-yard strike off the underside of the crossbar. After consulting with his assistant referee, the center official ruled it crossed the goal line and the visitors had a 1-0 lead.
"Ridgeline's a really good team and they've got a lot of great players over there, and they always show up to play," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "It just makes it hard when the calls don't really go your way. ... The ref was 20 yards off the line there. He wasn't in position to make that call."
Likewise, Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander was frustrated by what he felt was a missed no-call that led to Mountain Crest's goal in the waning seconds of the second half. Dallin Anderson scored in a scrum in the 6-yard box off a Mountain Crest corner kick.
"I'm proud of them for playing all the way to the end," Beus said. "It's nice to get a goal. Even if you don't win, it's nice to get a goal at the end and show them that the guys played hard."
The Mustangs (3-6, 2-2) did a good job of creating corner kick opportunities after halftime, although the Riverhawks defended them well in what was, quite frankly, a challenging match to officiate. Mountain Crest took eight corner kicks in the second half.
"We dealt with them very well on the defensive end," Alexander said. "I felt like their corner kicks were well defended. Our keeper got fouled in the box in their goal and the (center official) decided not to call it, so it is what it is."
Johnson, a pacey forward, was menacing for the Riverhawks in the attack throughout the match and his work rate paid off in the 50th minute when he dribbled the ball 30-or-so yards, cut inside a defender and was tripped up in the 18-yard box. Oakey was able to deflect Dax Flygare's well-driven penalty kick but, unfortunately for the Mustangs, the rebound basically sat on the 1-foot line and Flygare hustled and smashed it into the back of the net.
The Riverhawks had a handful of golden opportunities to extend their 2-0 lead, but weren't quite clinical enough, plus Oakey came up big a couple of times, as did Mountain Crest defender Michael Hale once on a Johnson shot in the heart of the box. Trent Godfrey did a good job of getting into prime scoring positions in the second half for the visitors.
"We can build on a win," Alexander said. "It's great to get the victory, but it's hard when we stress something and we're not quite there yet. But we're right at the edge of breaking through, right at the edge of just making this a consistent thing. I mean, I'm pleased with the guys for fighting ... but we could have done better. ... The second half of the season, when we have that second half (of region play), we're going to adjust and we're going to put teams away the way that we know that we should."
"We just need to be more composed," said Vazquez, who slotted a few lovely, well-weighted through balls in the match. "Sometimes it doesn't go in, sometimes it does, but we just need to keep shooting those with confidence and we'll be OK."
Oakey finished with 10 saves for the Mustangs, who shut out their previous two opponents. Meanwhile, the Riverhawks were six seconds away from their third clean sheet of region play and fourth of the season. Ridgeline keeper Diego Useche dealt well enough with a tricky Mountain Crest free kick with 15 minutes remaining in the second half to give his side a shot at another shutout.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Sky View (5-3, 2-2) scored early in the first half and held on for a 1-0 road triumph over Logan (3-4, 1-3), while Green Canyon traveled to Garland, found the back of the net twice after halftime and left with a 2-0 win over Bear River (1-6, 1-3).
Kyle Robinson took advantage of a defensive miscue by Logan, Sky View head coach Tyler Falslev said, for a "very opportunistic goal" in the ninth minute. That goal held up as keeper Quaid Horman and the Bobcats secured their fourth clean sheet of the 2023 campaign.
"It wasn't perfect," said Falslev, whose side bounced back from Tuesday's 3-1 loss at home to Green Canyon. "The conditions were a little difficult, especially in the second half. Quaid had one save that I thought for sure was in. I honestly don't know how he got a hand on it. He reacted well. We need to do a better job of not allowing shots like that. For the most part, we defended well as a unit. This was a good win for us to continue to build off of. We have to continue to improve overall."
The Grizzlies dropped both of their matches at Crimson Field this week, although their performance was much more promising than Tuesday's 2-0 setback to the Mustangs, head coach Natalie Norris asserted.
"We saw some improvement on several things from Tuesday, but we still have a long way to go," Norris said. "But I was really pleased with how we responded in the second half and especially with how we ended the game."
Meanwhile, Bear River was whistled for a handball in the second half and Kael Cragun buried the resulting penalty kick. Julio Huato added an insurance goal for the Wolves, assisted by Maynor Delarca. Ryan Scott went the distance in goal for Green Canyon in its third shutout of the season.
