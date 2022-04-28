MILLVILLE --- One goal down, one more to go for Ridgeline's boys soccer program.
The Riverhawks provided an exclamation point to their Region 11 season with another well-rounded performance. Ridgeline scored once in each half on its way to a 2-0 victory over Mountain Crest on a rainy and windy Thursday night that included a 30-minute lightning delay late in the second half.
The Riverhawks (12-3, 9-1) had already wrapped up the region title outright with a 2-0 triumph over Green Canyon on Tuesday, but didn't suffer a letdown against the Mustangs (11-5, 6-4). As a result, Ridgeline was able to win a very competitive region by an impressive three games and will take an eight-match winning streak into the playoffs.
"I'm just really excited for these boys for being able to continually win games," RHS first-year head coach Richard Alexander said. "It's hard to continue to win games when there's nowhere else to climb (in the regular season). ... Our team does a great job of knowing once you're on top, you have got to continue to find stuff to climb. You can't just stand on top and let everybody catch you."
Ridgeline will surely receive a bye in the first round of the 4A State Championships --- the 4A final RPI will be released Friday morning --- which will be contested next Tuesday. The quarterfinals will take place two days later. Regardless of where they are seeded, the Riverhawks should have a good chance of defending their state title.
"I feel really good about it, but we've got to work," RHS senior midfielder Karim Salome said. "There's stuff to do and there's work to do, and we're ready to keep working hard."
Salome was one of four seniors the Riverhawks honored prior to Thursday's showdown. The others were Gavin Holley, Brennan Robison and Riley Garvert, a four-year starter at goalkeeper for Ridgeline.
"Our senior class, the leadership that they have shown this year has been unlike any other," Alexander said. "They've been holding themselves to a very high standard and with that they're able to bring everybody else up to that standard. And the respect those younger guys have for those seniors because those seniors (lead) by example has been great."
It was a memorable Senior Night for Robison, who scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute and helped guide Ridgeline's backline to another shutout. The Riverhawks only allowed three goals in 10 region matches and will enter the postseason with a region-leading eight clean sheets.
Simply put, Ridgeline's backline rotation of Robison. Cameron Everton, Andrew Findley, Daxon Flygare and Tyler Turner has been outstanding during region play. In all fairness, it's been a collective defensive effort for the Riverhawks, who have been very well organized in that side of the field.
"Our defense has really picked up from our first game to this game now," Alexander said. "The tactics have been different from last year, for sure, so that's helped out a lot. And then our personnel, they've just gelled. Those four, five that rotate, the chemistry is good, they've listened to their goalkeeper so well. I'm very proud of my backline and my goalie for being that leader vocally for our team."
Robison provided the only goal Ridgeline would need on a one-touch shot from about 16 yards out that slid under a diving Jackson Oakey. Garrett Jenkins chipped a nice ball centrally to Robison on the sequence.
Gabe Newman had a good chance to equalize for the Mustangs in literally the final second of the opening half, but his well carved out left-footed strike was smothered by a diving Garvert. Garvert also came through with a nice punch save over the crossbar on a shot from distance by Davin Ritchie early in the second half, plus was able to corral a dangerous Mountain Crest free kick in heavy traffic at the back post late in the half.
Additionally, the Riverhawks did a superb job of dealing with a handful of inviting crosses into the box and seven Mustang corner kicks. Mountain Crest center back Ray Robins came through with one huge slide tackle in each half to thwart a dangerous Ridgeline attack and keep the visitors within one goal.
However, the Riverhawks essentially put the game away when Flygare buried a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Ridgeline speedster Ryan Johnson blew past a defender on the left wing and slotted a shot that was saved by Oakey. The rebound, however, went to Ridgeline's Bowen Haueter and his shot was handled by a Mustang in the 18-yard box.
Oakey robbed Gabe Watson of a goal with a phenomenal save on a well-struck free kick in the waning minutes of the match.
The Riverhawks were the only team in the region to sweep the Mustangs, who were a bit unlucky Thursday as the wind shifted and they attacked against a brisk wind in both halves.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
It was sweet revenge for Green Canyon and Sky View as both sides salvaged season splits against their respective opponents. The Wolves (9-7, 6-4) traveled to Logan (5-11, 4-6) and left with a 4-1 victory, while the Bobcats (6-9, 4-6) rolled past Bear River (1-14, 1-9) by a 6-1 scoreline at home.
Green Canyon jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead en route to finishing in a second-place tie with Mountain Crest in the region standings. Maynor Delarca recorded a brace and assisted on another goal for the Wolves, who also got goals from Ethan Cox and Julio Huato, plus a pair of assists from Parker Holt.
"The boys showed a lot of trust in each other," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "We maintained great composure in an emotional match. From top to bottom, great job from everybody who stepped on the pitch for us."
Sidon Abai found the back of the net in the second half for the Grizzlies, who honored their nine seniors in Logan Cox, Josue Garcia, Noe Moreno, Udy Marquez, Andy Martinez, Edwin Moreno, Juan Vallejo, Porter Stowell and manager Kirubel Mesfin. Stowell assisted on Abai's goal.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats netted four goals in an 18-minute stretch of the second half to bury the Bears. Sky View, which went 2-0 this week, had five different goal scorers. Ben Taylor recorded a brace, while Cole Thedell, Daion Leng, Isaac Larson and Kasen Erickson scored once each. Erickson contributed with two assists, as did Cole Guymon. Thedell and Larson were also credited with an assist apiece.
Prior to the match, the Bobcats recognized their 12 seniors in four-year starter Davis Hall, Bretton Garner, Britain Baird, Larson, Taiton Hansen, Tate Thurston, Thedell, Ben Thatcher, Guymon, Hunter Kimball, Erickson and Leng.
"It was a good Senior Night," SV interim head coach Kasey Erickson said. "It's been an up-and-down season for us, but we're excited to head into the playoffs with a good win behind us."