MILLVILLE — It wasn't the offensive performance they were hoping for, but the the Riverhawks will certainly take the end result in what is turning out to be a very unpredictable region.
Ryan Johnson buried a penalty kick in the 67th minute to propel Ridgeline to a 1-0 victory over Logan in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a dry but chilly Thursday evening. In the process, the Riverhawks moved into a three-way tie for first place in the region standings with Green Canyon and Mountain Crest.
"It was definitely a relief, certainly not what we expected coming into this," Johnson said of converting on his shot from the penalty spot. "We came in expecting to win and (Logan) fought hard and they played a good game."
Perhaps the Riverhawks (7-4, 4-2) came in a little too overconfident after watching their JV team prevail via the mercy rule. Ridgeline blitzed Logan (4-5, 2-4) by a 6-0 scoreline when the two sides squared off three weeks ago, but the Grizzlies played much better defensively this time around.
"That's the best I've seen our team defense play this entire (season)," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "My backline looked phenomenal, my midfield finally put together a huge performance for us ... and we just looked disciplined. We were organized and if we can maintain that and go forward, that's the kind of soccer I want to see and that we can build off of."
The Grizzlies gained some confidence in the early going when goalkeeper Saul Sanchez denied the Riverhawks on a one-v-one. Granted, the offside flag was up anyway, but that play still energized the visitors.
Sanchez came through with one gigantic save in each half as he aggressively came off his line to minimize Garrett Jenkins' shooting angle in the 30th minute, and then stoned Gabe Watson on a quick counter attack early in the second half.
"I was so impressed with Saul Sanchez tonight," Norris said. "He came up so big for us. He had one of the best games I've seen from him tonight, which was super encouraging because I think all the boys just got energy from it, which was super fun to see."
On the flip side, making the right kind of shot in prime scoring positions is something that has plagued the Riverhawks as of late.
"Yeah, it's all decision-making in front of the goal, it's composure and those are things that we lack," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "Those are things that we need to hone in on and focus on and get better at."
Fortunately for the reigning region champions, they continue to get strong defensive performances from a veteran backline and midfield. Ridgeline keeper Diego Useche was never really tested en route to his fifth clean sheet of the season.
Logan had some pretty good build-up at times, but only fired off a handful of shots, including just one in the second half. Eh Blut Doh Soe did head in a Isaac Lopez free kick late in the first half, but was in an offside position. To his credit, Doh Soe rob Ridgeline's Stockton Green of a first-half goal as he was well-positioned at the far post in the aftermath of a corner kick.
The Grizzlies did have one golden opportunity to find the back of the net late in the first half, but were unable to take advantage of a Ridgeline turnover in the 18-yard box. Adrian Espinoza's shot was blocked and the rebound was also deflected over the end line for a Logan corner kick.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks created six corner kick opportunities in each half, but the Grizzlies did a good job of dealing with them — whether they were short or traditional corners.
"From the first time we played Logan until now, Logan's improved a lot and it was really a fun game to play against them," Alexander said. "Nano's during a really good job over there with their boys. It was a great game and I wish them the best of luck the rest of the season."
Up next for Ridgeline is a rematch next Tuesday against Sky View, which defeated the defending 4A state runner-ups, 2-0, three weeks ago in Smithfield.
"I mean, you've got to play every game because anyone can beat anyone, and that's what we're figuring out," said Johnson, who was taken down in the box to set the stage for his successful PK. "We had (Logan) easy the first time, but they came back with something to prove this time, so we've just got to be ready for everyone. And Sky View's got to watch out now because we're ready."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
It was sweet revenge for the other two teams that emerged victorious Thursday. Mountain Crest (5-6, 4-2) secured its share of the spot atop the region standings with a 2-0 triumph over visiting Green Canyon (7-4, 4-2), while Sky View (6-4, 3-3) came from behind to defeat visiting Bear River (1-8, 1-5) by a 3-1 scoreline.
Ty Groll recorded a first-half brace for the Mustangs, who conceded four opening-half goals to the Wolves three weeks ago. Groll converted from the penalty spot in the 10th minute and added an insurance goal 20 minutes later.
Mountain Crest has not allowed a goal in any of its region wins. Jackson Oakey went the distance in goal for the Mustangs, who secured their fifth shutout of the 2023 campaign.
"The boys battled hard tonight from start to finish against a good Green Canyon team," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "We are happy to come away with a win."
Bear River jumped out to a 1-0 lead over Sky View, which got an equalizer from Kyle Robinson with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Zeke Taylor netted the go-ahead goal midway through the second half, assisted by Ean Haws, and Ben Taylor "created his own shot" for an insurance goal with seven minutes left in the match, head coach Tyler Falslev said.
"We changed some things at the half to be able to put more pressure on them in the second half," Falslev said. "Great overall team effort. Those (Bear River) guys always play really hard against us. We had a few players step up and fill in for some guys that couldn't go today."
