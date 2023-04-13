Logan Ridgeline Soccer

Ridgeline’s Grady Workman (11) heads the ball as Logan’s Quincy Cannon defends on Thursday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — It wasn't the offensive performance they were hoping for, but the the Riverhawks will certainly take the end result in what is turning out to be a very unpredictable region.

Ryan Johnson buried a penalty kick in the 67th minute to propel Ridgeline to a 1-0 victory over Logan in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a dry but chilly Thursday evening. In the process, the Riverhawks moved into a three-way tie for first place in the region standings with Green Canyon and Mountain Crest.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

