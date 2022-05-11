SANDY — The chance to make history was there for the taking for the Riverhawks, but ultimately they were given a harsh reminder of how harsh of a sport soccer can be.
Ridgeline was on the brink of breaking through in the attack on several occasions against top-seeded Crimson Cliffs, which continued to defend resolutely and scored a golden goal with less than one minute remaining in overtime in its 1-0 victory over the third-seeded Riverhawks in the finals of the 4A Boys Soccer State Championships on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium.
Ridgeline was attempting to become the first team, boys or girls, from Cache Valley to capture back-to-back state titles. The Region 11 champions certainly had plenty of opportunities to end their season on a 11-match winning streak.
“I take a lot of pride in how our team performed today,” Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. “We were the better team. If you don’t score the goals, though, you can let any team back into a game and that’s what happened today.”
For the first 60 minutes of regulation, the Riverhawks (14-4) controlled the run of play, plus nearly got a golden goal from Karim Salome in the 85th minute. The senior midfielder fired off a shot in the 18-yard box that took a deflection which put backspin on the ball, and it essentially died about one yard from the mouth of the goal.
Ridgeline caught an unlucky break about four minutes later when Crimson Cliffs was able to capitalize on a strong counter attack. A deflected 50-50 ball went right to the feet of Ryan Woolley, who had plenty of time and space to pick out the far post from about 12 yards out. Woolley’s clinical finish lifted the Mustangs (15-3) to their first-ever state championship.
It was sweet revenge for Crimson Cliffs, which lost at home to Ridgeline in a shootout in the first round of the playoffs a year ago. In the process, the Region 10 champs were able to extend their winning streak to 11.
Meanwhile, it was the final high school match for Ridgeline seniors Salome, Riley Garvert, Gavin Holley and Tyler Turner. They seniors left a lasting legacy, but it wasn’t the ending they envisioned.
“There’s not a lot you can say to those seniors to take that pain away because they don’t get another shot at it,” Alexander said. “We’re just letting them know how proud we are of them and what they’ve accomplished, and helping them understand that this is just a stepping stone in life and there’s so much more out there for them.”
Not only were the Riverhawks dangerous in the run of play for the lion’s share of the match, but earned corner kick after corner kick. Ridgeline took the first 10 corners of the game and finished with 13.
The Riverhawks were oh so close to scoring off three of those corners. Salome’s aforementioned shot was off a corner. In the opening half, a well-executed short corner combination between Salome and Diego Vazquez resulted in a Vazquez strike that was destined for the near post, but a Crimson Cliffs defender blocked it inside the 6-yard box. In the final minute of the opening half, a Vazquez corner found the head of Grady Workman, but it missed the upper 90 of the back post by a matter of inches.
“If we execute one of those 13 (corner kicks better) the game’s over,” Alexander said. “I’m proud they were able to work hard and get into those scenarios, but the execution’s got to be better.”
A poor clearance gave Salome a golden opportunity in the first half and he appeared to have the Crimson Cliffs goalkeeper beat on his shot, but defender Jamison Enfield was well positioned and headed it off the mouth of the goal.
Early in the second half, Vazquez delivered a lovely cross field pass to Garrett Jenkins and he deftly cut the ball inside to his right foot, but his 23-or-so-yard effort sailed over the goal by a few inches. Indeed, it was that kind of day for the Riverhawks, who also made several forays into the Mustangs’ 18-yard box, but the final product wasn’t quite good enough.
“We got behind them plenty, we just ourselves could not figure out that last ingredient, whether it was to shoot or how hard to pass the ball off,” Alexander asserted.
Ridgeline was able to limit Crimson Cliffs to one shot on goal in each half. The Mustangs did take a handful of free kicks in dangerous spots, including one by Owen Klingonsmith that required a pretty tricky save from Garvert.
To their credit, the Mustang were able to quell the Riverhawks’ momentum during the final 20 or so minutes of regulation. This was Crimson Cliffs’ 13 shutout of the season as the champions only conceded eight goals in 18 matches.
Ridgeline, which only gave up 11 goals in 18 games, will return the lion’s share of its roster a year from now.
“Yeah, we’ll be back next year,” Alexander said. “All but two guys in our starting lineup are sophomores and juniors. There’s no question that we’re going to do what we need to do to get back here next year and be that (state championship) team.”