MILLVILLE --- Any victory over an intra-valley rival, especially one that captured a state championship a year ago, is always gratifying.
But that's not why Logan celebrated with some fervor following Thursday's 1-0 road triumph over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys soccer match. This win was extra meaningful for the Grizzlies because it was for their senior manager who, along with his younger brother, was seriously injured in a car accident.
The Mesfin brothers were life flighted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where they both underwent surgeries.
"We needed this and we did it for Kirubel," said LHS head coach Natalie Norris, with tears streaming down her face. "To see the heart that they showed on the field tonight, knowing what we had gone through for the last 24 hours was incredible. It wasn't our best game, but we fought to the very end and we got the win for him. It was all for him."
"That was our motivation right there," said LHS forward Andy Martinez, who scored the game's lone goal in the 39th minute. "Everyone on this team played their hearts out for Kirubel and that was just a great motivation. We're happy that he made it out alive and, yeah, this season's for Kirubel."
The accident took place Monday morning as the brothers were en route to Logan High School, and Norris said it's a miracle they both survived. Norris was touched by the support Kirubel and his family have received from the community and is very grateful for Ridgeline's boys soccer program, which raised a significant amount of money for the cause.
"Unreal. When (RHS head coach) Richie (Alexander) called me yesterday to ask what they could do and that they had already started making collections and making an effort, I broke down just out of gratitude," Norris said. "For them to step up like that for people they don't even know --- make of them don't even know (that family) --- and to see the community support is so touching for us, and I'm speechless."
As far as the match went, it was a gutsy performance for the Grizzlies (2-6, 1-1). Martinez's goal was a lovely left-footed strike that sailed past the outstretched hands of first-team all-state goalkeeper Riley Garvert and tucked inside the side netting of the far post. The senior collected a great pass to feet from Udy Marquez and carved out just enough space to finish from just outside the 18-yard box.
Martinzed forced Garvert into a challenging save on a free kick from 22 yards out earlier in the opening half. Logan was able to put five of its seven first-half shots on goal.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline (4-3, 1-1) was able to generate some prime scoring opportunities, but ultimately had a difficult time framing its shots. The Grizzlies also blocked a few of the Riverhawks' 10 first-half shots. Additionally, Logan keeper Edgar Ponce deftly parried aside a rocket of a strike by Leif Olsen.
Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, they weren't clinical in the second half as well. Two of Ridgeline's best chances to equalize came from talented sophomore Diego Vazquez --- one with his head and the other on a volley from about 10 yards out. Ridgeline's Daxton Flygare was positioned nicely at the right post on a deflected ball in the second half, but his point-blank shot was saved by Ponce.
Ponce came through with nine saves in the match, while Garvert finished with seven.
It was the first shutout of the season for the Grizzlies, who were able to stay composed defensively after starting outside back Kaylon Hoffman exited in the first half with what appeared to be a significant injury. Porter Stowell garnered the praise of Norris, as did fellow defenders Isaac Lopez, Eh Blut Doh Soe, Juan Vallejo and Sidon Abai, who typically plays up top.
"Incredible," Norris said of her backline. "Granted, Ridgeline broke us down several times and did it very well, but Porter Stowell played in four different positions across our backline tonight and did a great job. And honestly, every single one of them stepped up."
Martinez made it a point to express his gratitude for his head coach following the game.
"A big shout out to our coach, Nano," Martinez said. "It's been a rough season, but I feel like we're getting back on our feet and we're excited, we're excited for what's going to happen. I think we can do some good things."
Note: Multiple accounts have been set up to aid the Mesfin family. Those interested in donating can visit Zion's Bank or the Venmo account, @mesfinfamilyfundraiser.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon traveled to Garland and left with a 9-1 victory over Bear River, while Mountain Crest was triumphant at home against Sky View, 3-0.
One Green Canyon player recorded a hat trick, while two others finished with braces. Jovani Torres contributed with four goals and an assist for the Wolves, who got a pair of goals and assists from Baldo Chavez, plus two goals and an assist from Parker Holt.
Eight of Green Canyon's nine goals were assisted. Brayden Jensen also found the back of the net and assisted on two other goals for the Wolves, who got an assist from Kael Cragun and Ethan Hooley. Green Canyon (5-3, 2-0) netted six of its goal after halftime against Bear River (0-8, 0-3).
"The guys played well today," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "We adapted to a couple different systems. We're continuing to build chemistry and it shows with the play."
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (8-1, 3-0) put together another strong offensive and defensive performance against the Bobcats (2-5, 0-2). Gabe Newman scored the only goal of the first half, while Conner Leishman and Landon Beus added insurance goals. Jaxon Maughan and Preston Lofthouse were each credited with an assist in the second half.
Jackson Oakey went the distance in goal for Mountain Crest, who secured its sixth clean sheet of the season.
"This was a great team win," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
"We have had six goals scored on us (in region play) and five have been on set pieces," SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. "I'm not going to panic. We have been playing well. We need to go back to practice and work on defending better on corner kicks and free kicks."