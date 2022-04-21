SMITHFIELD --- A frustrating 1-0 loss at home to Logan in late March threatened to derail Ridgeline's region championship aspirations, but the Riverhawks refused to flinch.
Instead, the Riverhawks have responded with six consecutive wins and have already captured a share of the Region 11 title in boys soccer with two matches remaining.
Daxon Flygare scored on a difficult angle 10 minutes into the second half, goalkeeper Riley Garvert came through with two memorable saves --- one in each half --- and Ridgeline was once again rock solid defensively, this time in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sky View on a dry but very windy Thursday evening.
"It's very gratifying," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "They bounced back and it's been great to see. In the preseason we lost some games we should have won and I honestly feel the boys after that Logan game, they got refocused and they did a good job sticking to the plan of really being team oriented. It's been a great last couple of weeks."
During their six-match winning streak, the Riverhawks have earned four clean sheets and have outscored the opposition by a 19-2 margin. Additionally, Ridgeline has only conceded three goals in eight region games.
The opening half was a bit frustrating for the Riverhawks, who were unable to take advantage of a heavy headwind. Ridgeline (10-3, 7-1) fired off five shots on goals and seven corner kicks during the first half, but failed to dent the scoreboard.
Sky View keeper Quaid Horman made a nice save to deny Flygare of a goal, plus Bobcat defender Ben Thatcher was johnny on the spot to clear a back post header that was destined for the back of the net.
"I thought keeping them off the scoreboard in the first half, that was a victory for us," SV head coach Kasey Erickson said. "We felt good going into halftime and we thought with that wind, it would definitely help us second half. But give credit to them. They played their game. We can't make mistakes against teams like that. I thought we played a 99 percent game, but that one percent we let down and they scored on us."
Alexander and the Riverhawks were undaunted by their inability to take advantage of the wind in the first half. Ridgeline put together a good second half in the attack and limited Sky View (4-9, 2-6) to just two shots on frame.
"I told (my players at halftime) we are up for these challenges and I knew they would be up for the challenge," Alexander said. "Against the wind, that's a lot harder ... but in the second half they went out there and earned it. They did a great job."
Garvert showed why he was a first-team all-state selection a year ago with two massive saves. Sky View's Cole Thedell chipped a gem of a ball centrally to teammate Daion Leng in the 19th minute, but Garvert deftly read the play and came through with a reaction save.
"I just tried to take away his angle, but other than that the defense did a really good job," Garvert said. "I honestly wasn't that busy tonight. I had two plays probably, but the defense had all of the other plays, so credit to them. They don't get enough credit for what they do and they do a great job."
Leng nearly got his revenge 13 minutes into the second half, but Garvert dove to his right to rob his club teammate of a goal. Ridgeline's center back tandem of Cam Everton and Andrew Findley, and outside back rotation of Flygare, Tyler Turner and Brennan Robison were outstanding the rest of the way for the visitors.
Meanwhile, although scoring opportunities were few and far between, it was another encouraging performance for the Bobcats, who beat Mountain Crest on Tuesday and tested Green Canyon in a 3-2 loss last Thursday.
"Ridgeline's a good team all the way around and to play a team like that tough, it's a stepping stone," Erickson said. "They beat us 3-0 the first time ... and we've made huge strides (since then). We said it's a stepping stone to where we want to go. We're happy with the progress. ... Of course we would have liked to get the win, but it's a big step in the right direction."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest (10-4, 5-3) got revenge against Green Canyon (8-6, 5-3) with a 2-1 win over the visiting Wolves in overtime, while Logan (5-9, 4-4) held off Bear River (1-12, 1-7) on the road, 3-2. Ironically, the Grizzlies beat the Bears by that same scoreline earlier this season.
Justin Burnett, assisted by Ray Robbins, gave the Mustangs the lead early in the second half, but the Wolves were able to equalize in the 75th minute on a shot by Kael Cragun, assisted by Parker Holt. Mountain Crest's Eli Clark took a shot that deflected off a Green Canyon player and trickled over the mouth of the goal --- "it felt like it slow rolled in," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen asserted --- five minutes into OT.
"That was a great response to a tough loss to Sky View," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
In the process, the Mustangs were able to pull even with the Wolves for second place in the region standings. Green Canyon edged Mountain Crest, 1-0, on the last day of March.
"Mixed feelings, (but) we have fixed a big issue we had," Rasmussen said. "Showed resilience coming back from a goal down. Played some beautiful, brave soccer. So proud. Tonight we became galvanized."
Meanwhile, Logan netted three goals during the first 20 minutes of action and stormed out to a 3-0 lead over Bear River, which rallied with a pair of goals during the final 15 minutes of the second half. Andy Martinez recorded a brace for the Grizzlies and both goals were assisted by Adrian Espinoza. Heber Prieto also found the back of the net for the visitors.
"It wasn't our prettiest game by any means, but I was proud of how we fought tonight, especially in the second half," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Bear River battled hard the whole game and gave us a lot of trouble. We saw some good things and a lot of things to work on, but I'll take a gritty win any day."