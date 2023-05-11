The Mustangs could have allowed themselves to get discouraged when they lost five of their first six matches this season and didn't score in any of those five setbacks, but they didn't.
They could have panicked after falling behind to the defending 4A state champions early in the first half, but they didn't.
Instead, sixth-seeded Mountain Crest rallied, just like it has throughout the 2023 campaign, and stormed back for a 3-1 victory over the second-seeded Crimson Cliffs Mustangs in the second semifinal game of the 4A Boys Soccer Championships on Thursday afternoon at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. Mountain Crest will head into Friday night's 4A title tilt with Region 11 rival Green Canyon having won 10 of its last 12 matches.
"It's been an amazing journey," MC standout sweeper Carter Hale said. "Having to practice in basketball courts in tennis shoes at the very beginning of the season, I don't think anybody expected us to be able to get on the field and play the way we did (later in the season). It was definitely a rocky start, but we grew together as a team and we were able to learn from our mistakes and progress forward."
Mountain Crest (11-7) has dispatched of all three of its opponents in the playoffs by identical 3-1 scorelines and have eliminated both Region 10 co-champions, to boot. Standing in the way of Mountain Crest's second ever state championship is Green Canyon (12-6). The two rivals split their regular season series, with each prevailing on their home pitch.
"Yeah, Green Canyon's a great team," Hale said. "I've got a couple of good buddies on that team. It's going to be a great game. I'm excited for it. But we know what to look forward to and we know how to beat them, but it will be a great game."
Unlike last Saturday's 3-1 triumph over No. 3 Desert Hills, Mountain Crest needed to rally to keep its 4A title hopes alive. A seemingly harmless 50-50 ball glanced off the arm of a MC defender 16 yards away from goal and Crimson Cliffs star striker Camden Squires buried the resulting penalty kick in the ninth minute.
The reigning 4A champs nearly extended their advantage later in the half on a nice counter attack, but Aidan McArthur's shot slammed into the side netting of the wrong side of the goal.
Mountain Crest's defense was top notch the rest of the way, especially in the run of play as Crimson Cliffs never really had a good look inside the 18-yard box. The Region 10 Mustangs (13-4) did threaten on some set pieces, but the co-Region 11 champions were up to the challenge. Additionally, Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey destroyed a promising Crimson Cliffs through ball with 40 seconds remaining in the second half to keep the designated hosts at bay.
"Our coaches told us what we were going to expect for their attack, so we knew what we needed to cover up defensively," Hale said. "It was great to be able to start strong, mark up their guys in the midfield and stop their attack before it even really started."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest was dangerous on the lion's share of its six corner kick opportunities and it paid off with four minutes remaining in the opening half. Cole Poppleton put a corner right into the heart of the 6-yard box and Dallin Anderson was able to redirect it into the back of the net in heavy traffic.
Hale came through with the go-ahead goal early in the second half when his 45-or-so-yard free kick was muffed by the Crimson Cliffs keeper. The sophomore also converted on a free kick from distance earlier this season against Green Canyon.
"I take huge pride in what we do," Hale said. "Obviously, I want to be a contributor to the team in any way that I can. If that's offensively, than I'll take what chances I get. I'm focused on defense most of the time because that's where my team needs be, but if I get a shot at goal I'm going to take it."
Mountain Crest had a few solid chances to tack on an insurance goal in the second half, including a Poppleton corner kick that skimmed the crossbar. Ray Robins was fouled barely outside the 18-yard box just prior to that corner kick.
However, the Region 11 Mustangs were eventually able to slam the door in the waning seconds of the match as Crimson Cliffs desperately pushed numbers forward in the attack. A Max Carpenter shot pinged off the post, but the rebound went to Sam Hunt, who easily finished into an open net. Hunt has scored in all three postseason matches.
