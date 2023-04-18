MILLVILLE – Sometimes the game of soccer can be cruel.
The host Riverhawks were determined to not let Tuesday night’s Region 11 contest against Sky View get away from them. Ridgeline dominated the first 50 plus minutes, but found the game knotted at 1-1.
With just under 11 minutes to play, however, the Riverhawks struck again. It ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory against the Bobcats.
“We did our best to stay composed,” Ridgeline senior Ryan Johnson said. “I’m really happy with the boys. We kept our heads and we were able to squeak one through and win the game.”
It was Johnson that “squeaked one through” to provide the game winner. He took a pass from Ivan Leon and raced down the left sidelines. Johnson’s run included a nice move to break free from a Bobcat defender. With Sky View keeper Quaid Horman charging out, Johnson unleashed a rocket that found the back corner of the goal.
“Ivan had a nice layoff and I was able to catch the center back off guard,” Johnson said. “I saw the goalie come out and took advantage of it.”
Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander credited his team with digging deep after the game was tied.
“Sky View has a strong counter attack,” Alexander said. “Our boys didn’t hang their heads when we got scored on and continued to battle. That is something that I was really impressed with tonight.”
The win keeps the Riverhawks (8-4, 5-2 region) atop the league standings, tied with Mountain Crest.
“We had a lot of nice opportunities,” Alexander said. “I’m really pleased with the way we played. Finding the net is just the next step.”
The Ridgeline win also avenged an early 2-0 loss at Smithfield.
“Tonight was a big difference from the first time we played,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working a lot, possession was our main thing. We got away from it after preseason. It was a big emphasis to get our possession back up. Today it showed we could play.”
“The difference tonight was we scored on some of our main chances,” Alexander said. “Last game we created chances but didn’t put the ball in the net. Soccer is a game of scoring on your opportunities. If you don’t, you can get countered one time and lose. The name of the game is score and tonight we figured out how to put two in.”
The Bobcats (6-5, 3-4) were playing catch up most of the game. They started slow, but responded from a halftime chat from head coach Tyler Falslev.
“We were just lethargic the whole first half,” Falslev said. “That was not how we wanted to start the game for sure. … I just kind of called them out at halftime. These guys (Riverhawks) are legit, and if you come out like that, they are going to punish you.”
With a north wind blowing at their backs, the Riverhawks controlled most of the first half. Despite snow flurries and a wind chill in the 20’s, Ridgeline seemed to be humming right along. The Riverhawks just couldn’t find the back of the net.
That is until the 25th minute. After eight shots, the ninth was golden for the hosts. Dax Flygare sent in a free kick from 40 yards out. Trent Godfrey was able to get his head on it, redirecting it into the net and a 1-0 lead for Ridgeline.
The Riverhawks had 10 shots in the first half and four corner kicks. The Bobcats got off one wild shot that never really had a chance after Kyle Robinson made a nice run.
Ridgeline’s Bowen Haueter made several nice crosses that teammates just couldn’t quite finish in the early going. Diego Vazquez got his head on two and had another opportunity but sailed a kick over the goal. Grady Workman also put a shot over the goal off a pass from Haueter, who also had several dangerous shots that found the arms of Horman.
“We had our opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize so there is no one to blame but us,” Johnson said. “… The main thing is you’ve got to keep your head in the game because they (Bobcats) can score. Sky View is a team that can come back on you. I’m really proud of the boys for keeping their heads. It was a well fought game.”
The second half began with Ridgeline getting several more good looks. Garrett Jenkins had two nice crosses with one that was headed right at the Bobcat keeper and another over the goal. Johnson was wide on a shot.
Then the Bobcats equalized. Robinson made a run down the right sidelines and from 20 yards out unleashed a shot that found the inside of the far post in the 53rd minute.
“That was a good shot by Kyle, a money shot,” Falslev said. “... Defensively, we just didn’t play as well as we did the first time we played these guys. We allowed them too much space.”
Sky View possessed better in the second half, but did not get many shots off.
Johnson came up big with less than 11 minutes to play.
“To see Ryan on that run was perfect,” Alexander said. “The weight on the ball was perfect, and Ryan, what a finish that was.”
Ridgeline finished with seven corner kicks in the game to zero for Sky View. There were four yellow cards in the game with each team getting two.
“Hats off to Sky View,” Alexander said. “Their counter attack was awesome.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other action Tuesday night, Mountain Crest kept pace with Ridgeline after a 5-0 win, and Logan knocked Green Canyon out of the three-way tie at the top with a 2-1 victory.
At Logan, the Grizzlies (5-5, 3-4) scored quickly and held on against the Wolves (7-5, 4-3). Eh Blut Doh Soe put the hosts in front just two minutes into the game. Isaac Lopez had the assist.
Just over 10 minutes after the first goal, the Grizzlies tacked on what would end up being the winning margin. Adrian Espinoza took a pass from Andrew Thornley and scored for a 2-0 Logan lead.
“I’m so happy with how my boys played tonight,” Grizzly head coach Natalie Norris said. “We came out strong, found some good combinations and played well together. It was a good battle against Green Canyon and a fun game to watch.”
Green Canyon got on the board in the 26th minute with a penalty kick. Brayden Jensen scored for the Wolves.
With the win, Logan completed a season sweep of Green Canyon.
At Garland, the Mustangs (6-6, 5-2) scored all of their goals in the first half against the Bears (1-8, 1-6). Jackson Oakley was in goal for Mountain Crest.
Max Carpenter had a brace for the Mustangs as one of his goals was assisted by Ty Groll, who also scored later in the game. Sam Hunt scored, assisted by Ray Robbins. Cole Poppleton also had a goal.
“Bear River plays us tough,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “It was good to get a win tonight.”
Mountain Crest swept Bear River on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.