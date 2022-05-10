DRAPER --- It was the kind of well-rounded performance head coach Richard Alexander was hoping for from his Riverhawks in their second-to-last match of the season.
As a result, Ridgeline is only one win away from accomplishing something no other high school soccer team from Cache Valley has ever done --- capture back-to-back state championships.
Third-seeded Ridgeline buried second-seeded Dixie under an avalanche of three goals in a 12-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves en route to a 4-1 victory over the Flyers in the semifinals of the 4A Boys Soccer State Championships on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Juan Diego High School.
Ridgeline, which extended its winning streak to 10, will square off against top-seeded Crimson Cliffs in Wednesday's title match. Opening kickoff from Real Salt Lake's Rio Tinto Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m.
"It always feels good to put together a complete game," Alexander said. "It always feels good to see the boys execute what we work on (in practice), and that was huge for us to come out here and do what we know how to do really well and execute."
Speedy forward Ryan Johnson scored once in each half for the Riverhawks, who got a goal and an assist from standout junior Garrett Jenkins, plus a pair of assists from Karim Salome. Salome dominated large stretches of the match from his central midfield position.
"Yeah, we have a really good midfield core," said Alexander, who also singled out fellow midfielders Tate Hickman, Bowen Haueter, Leif Olsen and Trent Godfrey. "Those three guys in our rotation, they support each other really well, so Karim's able to do what he does really well. But he has an amazing supporting case all the way around."
It took a few minutes for the Riverhawks (14-3) to settle into the match, but they were in control for large spells of the opening half. Ridgeline had the wind at its back for the first 40 minutes of action and capitalized with a pair of goals during the final 10 minutes of the half.
The first goal came in the 30th minute, courtesy of Johnson, who made a huge impact off the bench. Salome chipped a pass centrally to Johnson, who timed his run well and calmly chipped his shot over the Dixie goalkeeper in a one-v-one situation.
"I've been working on that for years," Johnson said of his chip. "It's been a work in progress. I'm happy it worked today."
Ridgeline was able to take advantage of an attempted offside trap by Dixie on the sequence. A Riverhawk was offside on the sequence, but he didn't make a play on the ball, allowing Johnson to finish his run and put the designated visitors on the scoreboard.
"Yeah, we knew that that's how they were going to play coming into this game," Johnson said. "We all watched the film, we all talked about it as a team and we practiced and we were ready for it. And so it was down to muscle memory by the time we got here."
Jenkins concurred.
"I mean, we have a lot of motivation right now," Jenkins said. "We want that back-to-back (state titles), we want those two rings. And also we kind of studied their film a little bit and noticed they play the offside trap, and we just knew what to do. In our practice yesterday, we practiced just holding our runs and waiting for them to stop so we can run through, and it proved to be successful, so that's just what we prepared for."
The Riverhawks struck again six minutes later when Grady Workman headed a free kick by Jenkins into the back of the net. No. 19 has been dangerous all year long on corner kicks and was very pleased to see one of his free kicks end up in the goal.
"That's one of the only (assists) I've had off of a header where somebody finished a header, but it felt really good," Jenkins said. "I hate it when I put it in there and nobody can finish it, but he finished it and I'm just really, really happy with that."
Jenkins essentially terminated any chance of a Dixie comeback on an outstanding individual effort two minutes into the second half. The junior used his speed and tenacity to beat a defender who was trying to shield him. He then deftly took a touch around the keeper and finished into an open net.
That kind of play typified Ridgeline's work rate throughout the match. The Riverhawks set the tone early on by immediately and relentlessly pressuring the Flyers' backline to win back possession.
"Everybody wanted the ball and you could just see everyone was just going for it," Johnson said. "Everyone wanted this game."
The Flyers (12-4) did pull a goal back in the 51st minute when Jorge Quintero buried a 25-or-so-yard free kick. It was Dixie's first shot on frame, although the designated hosts did take a couple of shots in dangerous spots in the first half --- both blocked by Ridgeline defenders.
Ridgeline keeper Riley Garvert was called upon to make two pretty big saves in the second half --- one on a free kick and the another on a tricky 35-yard strike by Iker Meza that No. 0 had to punch over the crossbar. And while the Riverhawks allowed a goal for the first time in six matches, their defending was quite resolute Tuesday, especially in the run of play.
"Our defense all season, that chemistry has been on point," Alexander said. "There were a couple of mistakes, but they're so good at communicating that and not getting offended by one another ... and (they're able to) get things fixed on their own."
Johnson provided the exclamation point in the 79th minute when he tracked down a well-weighted counter attack ball to feet from Salome and beat the keeper one-v-one.
Ridgeline also eliminated Dixie in the playoffs a year ago --- that time by a 2-0 scoreline on the road in the quarterfinals.
The Riverhawks will now turn their attention to the Mustangs, who outlasted No. 4 Desert Hills in a shootout in Tuesday's first semifinal match. The two teams were scoreless after 100 minutes of action. Crimson Cliffs (15-2) converted on all four of its shots from the penalty spot, while Desert Hills made three and pinged the other two off the woodwork.
Like the Riverhawks, the Mustangs will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's showdown.