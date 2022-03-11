It’s been a encouraging road trip so far for Mountain Crest’s boys soccer program.
The Mustangs kicked off their St. George road trip with a pair of Friday clean sheets. They will look to make it three straight shutouts Saturday against Spanish Fork.
Mountain Crest opened the day with a 1-0 victory over Stansbury, and then blew out Union, 7-0. Jackson Oakey was in goal both matches for the Mustangs.
“Our defense has done a great job so far playing confident and composed,” MC head coach Justin Beus said.
The Mustangs scored one minute into the second half on their way to a nice win over the Stallions, who lost to Ridgeline in the 4A state championship game a year out. Stansbury now competes in the 5A classification. Gabe Newman found the back of the net for Mountain Crest, assisted by Andrew Hilton.
Six different Mustangs contributed with goals against Union. Max Carpenter recorded a brace, while Preston Wiberg, Ethan Tarr, Ty Groll, Eli Clark and Newman all converted on one shot apiece. Tarr was also credited with an assist, as was Jaxon Maughan.
Three other Cache Valley high school teams were in action Friday. Ridgeline traveled to Utah County and was triumphant 3-0 over Mountain View, Sky View was edged by Layton Christian Academy, 1-0, at home and Logan lost on the road to Orem, 5-0. It was the season opener for both Ridgeline and Sky View.
Three different Riverhawks found the back of the net, plus two more were credited with assists. Garrett Jenkins finished a Karim Salome through ball late in the first half for Ridgeline, which added a pair of insurance goals during the final 23 minutes of action.
Gabe Watson scored on a rebound for the Riverhawks in the 57th minute, and Ryan Johnson tracked down a Bowen Haueter through ball 22 minutes later for the exclamation point. Riley Garvert earned the shutout in goal.
“All 11 players on the field carries their own weight today,” RHS head coach Ritchie Alexander said. “Our keeper and defensive line communicated so well and did a great job limiting Mountain View’s chances. Our offense was composed, yet exciting. We definitely have a lot of room for improvement, but overall I’m very pleased with the team’s performance.”
Layton Christian Academy netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the first half against Sky View. The Bobcats had a golden opportunity to equalize after halftime, but pinged a penalty kick off the post.
“We played a very good, skilled tactical and technically talented team,” SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. “This opponent we had the opportunity to play was a great challenge for us. I’m extremely happy for my team’s performance. We played a good game overall. We created good opportunities on goal, but they had a very good goalkeeper. To me, he was the MVP of the game.”
Meanwhile, it was a rough outing for Logan, which was coming off a very encouraging 2-1 loss to traditional 6A power Davis on Tuesday.
Logan, Sky View and Ridgeline will all be in action Saturday.