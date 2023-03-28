What a difference a week can make.
Exactly one week ago, the Mustangs were reeling a bit as they conceded four goals in the opening half of their 4-1 loss to Green Canyon, which was their fifth straight setback.
To its credit, Mountain Crest bounced back two days later with a convincing 4-0 victory over visiting Bear River, and then put together another well-rounded performance in a 2-0 triumph over Logan in a Region 11 boys soccer match on Tuesday evening at Crimson Field.
"We were really close all preseason to putting it together and we're still not where we want to be, but we are definitely getting closer," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "And our confidence is growing for sure, so we're ready to compete."
Neither team was able to piece together any legitimate scoring opportunities in the early going, but the Mustangs were able to generate some momentum over the final 10 minutes of the first half. Samuel Hunt was persistent in the attack and had three good looks late in the half, but ultimately wasn't clinical enough.
Nevertheless, the Mustangs (3-5, 2-1) were able to get that breakthrough they needed courtesy of a set piece in the 38th minute. Cole Poppleton's corner kick found the head of Ray Robins at the back post, and the center back nodded it into the back of the net. It was a gratifying reward for Robins, who was rock solid in the back throughout the 80 minutes of action.
"It feels amazing," Robins said. "I love stopping (opposing attacks) in the defensive third, but I've always loved scoring as a young kid. And yesterday we had corner (kicks) practice and we were doing a lot of headers, and I was putting a lot of them in, so I was like, 'I want one of those today.' And it came true, so that was fun."
The Grizzlies (3-3, 1-2) had a golden opportunity to equalize six minutes into the second half on a breakaway, but Heber Prieto slotted his shot right to Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey. That was really the only defensive breakdown the Mustangs had the entire match on their way to their second straight shutout and third clean sheet of the season. Adrian Espinoza and Sidon Abai also put shots on frame for the Grizzlies, but they were pretty routine saves for Oakey.
"Just our defensive shape," Robins said when asked about the recent defensive adjustments his side has made. "We were letting Green Canyon play too many through balls and we weren't cutting off the angles very good, (so) we just sucked in our outside backs and just became more compact and just a better unit."
Meanwhile, it was a frustrating evening for Logan, which was unable to build on last Thursday's satisfying road victory over Green Canyon. Head coach Natalie Norris felt it was a disjointed performance from her Grizzlies, who lacked a little urgency at times and paniced at times down two goals in the second half.
"The thing for me today was playing as a team," Norris said. "We played as 11 individuals on that field and no team is ever going to win playing as 11 individuals. So, if we start connecting some passes, supporting each other, I think we can finally put some balls in the back of the net."
Max Carpenter, who played a very dangerous ball to feet across the 6-yard box in the opening half, came pretty close to scoring twice in the second half for the Mustangs. His first shot required a nice save by Logan keeper Saul Sanchez.
Mountain Crest netted that always important insurance goal in the 59th minute and it was a very nice one. Ty Groll played a perfect aerial ball centrally to Thatcher Phelps, who narrowly split the center backs and blasted his strike into the back of the net. The Mustangs timed their runs much better in the second half after being whistled for offsides nine times during the first 40 minutes of action.
"Thatcher's been working hard and that was a pretty finish," Beus said. "It was a great through ball by Ty and a great finish by Thatcher. It felt good to get that second goal."
Mountain Crest is now in a three-way tie atop the region standings with Green Canyon and defending champion Ridgeline. It was a crazy opening week of region action as all six teams went 1-1.
"This region is so tough," Norris said. "It's going to be a battle every single game and if we show up every game, we can make it a battle. If we don't, it will be a nightmare for us."
"We've got to show up every game," Robins said. "No one's going to be a slouch. I was surprised to hear Bear River beat Sky View and then Sky View beat Ridgeline, and Ridgeline beat Logan 6-0, so it's just going to be whoever shows up to play. That's the fun thing about soccer."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon traveled to Smithfield and left with a 3-1 triumph over Sky View, while Ridgeline took out its frustrations from last Thursday's 2-0 loss to Sky View by thumping visiting Bear River by a 8-0 scoreline. That match ended in the 57th minute via the mercy rule.
Colby Knight came through with a one-touch finish for the Wolves (5-3, 2-1) in the 17th minute, assisted by Brayden Jensen. Knight returned the favor four minutes into the second half by faciliating Jensen's goal, and Green Canyon's advantage ballooned to 3-0 seven minutes later on a Cannon Clark goal, assisted by Jensen.
Cris Boto pulled a goal back for the Bobcats (4-3, 1-2) midway through the second half, but that's as close as the hosts would get.
"The boys played awesome," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "The way we possessed the ball and the patience they had when we recovered the ball was amazing. These boys are coming together and trusting each other. I love being a part of it."
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks (4-3, 2-1) converted on four shots during a 10-minute stretch of the first half to bury the Bears (1-5, 1-2). It was a balanced effort in the attack for Ridgeline, which had seven different goal scorers.
Ryan Johnson recorded a brace for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and three assists from Garrett Jenkins and one goal and two assists from Daxon Flygare. Diego Vasquez chipped in with one goal and one assist for Ridgeline, which also got goals from Tyler Turner, Trent Godfrey and Gabe Watson. Jenkins converted from the penalty spot to invoke the mercy rule for the Riverhawks, who secured their third clean sheet of the season.
"Finishing our chances was the difference between last week's loss and tonight's win," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "Great team effort tonight."
