MILLVILLE — One hundred minutes wasn't enough to determine a victor in arguably the most important Region 11 boys soccer match of the 2023 season.

Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey made a couple of clutch saves, including a massive one late in the first half, plus he buried the decisive penalty kick in his side's 4-3 shootout victory over Ridgeline on Tuesday evening. Both teams were scoreless through 100 minutes of action.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

