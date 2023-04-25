MILLVILLE — One hundred minutes wasn't enough to determine a victor in arguably the most important Region 11 boys soccer match of the 2023 season.
Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey made a couple of clutch saves, including a massive one late in the first half, plus he buried the decisive penalty kick in his side's 4-3 shootout victory over Ridgeline on Tuesday evening. Both teams were scoreless through 100 minutes of action.
Not only did the Mustangs avenge a 2-1 loss to the Riverhawks earlier this season, they moved into sole possession of first place in the region standings with one match remaining. Mountain Crest (8-6, 7-2) can capture the title outright in Thursday's Senior Night showdown against Sky View.
"Oh, it feels wonderful. I've got so much adrenaline right now, but it feels great," Oakey said. "I mean, it's a team sport. We played really hard. I think it's all about playing until the end of the whistle as a team, and I think we did that today."
It's been a gratifying journey to the top of the region standings for the Mustangs, who endured a five-match losing streak in March and were outscored 13-1 during that skid. The Mustangs could have panicked, but instead they figured some things out in the attack — playing more outside certainly helped — shored up their defense and the results can be seen. After all, Mountain Crest has won eight of its last nine games.
"These boys don't quit," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "They wanted it and they just trusted the process, and they keep telling me they're not done yet, so hopefully that's true. But, I'm proud of those guys. They fought hard (tonight)."
Meanwhile, it was another Tuesday match of what-ifs for the Riverhawks (9-5, 6-3). Just like two Tuesdays ago, the defending region champions were unable to convert on a couple of golden scoring opportunities and ultimately lost in a shootout to Green Canyon.
"Yeah, Mountain Crest played a good defensive game, but we had our chances and we didn't put them away, so that's the story," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "... We've got to learn to capitalize on the open chances that we have and we'll be just fine."
In addition to Oakey, Ty Groll, Ray Robins and Eli Clark converted from the penalty spot for the Mustangs. Ridgeline keeper Diego Useche guessed right on three of those shots, but they were too accurate for him to deny.
Dax Flgyare, Garrett Jenkins and Ryan Johnson buried their penalties for the the Riverhawks, who were off the mark on their final two PKs. The Mustangs misfired from the penalty spot in the third round.
"We're still trying to figure out our PK lineup and we've got a week until playoffs, so we've got to figure that out now," Alexander said.
Ridgeline came oh so close to scoring in the 35th minute as Grant Ogden tracked down a very nice ball centrally from Jenkins and slotted a shot that was destined to tuck inside the far post. However, Oakey came through with a lovely one-handed diving save to parry the ball across the end line for a Ridgeline corner kick.
"Making those saves is just some of the best feelings in the world and I love this game," Oakey said. "I've been playing it since I was 4, and just every moment gets better and better, so when I make those big saves, it feels great and means a lot."
Ridgeline best chance to score in the second half came from the foot of Ivan Leon, whose swerving strike pinged off the far post. Mountain Crest's Cole Poppleton forced Useche to deftly tip a 31-yard free kick over the crossbar early in the second half.
The Riverhawks had a golden opportunity for a golden goal in the first overtime as Leon played a ball into the heart of the 6-yard box, but Johnson's one-touch shot didn't have enough venom and placement to beat Oakey. The Mustangs nearly ended things a couple minutes later on a very well-executed counter attack, which was facilitated by Max Carpenter. The final pass of the counter was to Thatcher Phelps, whose shot was saved by Useche.
Ridgeline finished with a significant advantage in shots, but ultimately didn't put enough of them on frame and, to its credit, Mountain Crest was very well organized defensively, led by sweeper Carter Hale. Both teams secured their seventh shutout of the season.
"Man, it's huge," Beus said. "They're a quality team and to keep them from denting the scoreboard (is a big deal). They were dangerous. They had chances, we had chances. It was what you would expect."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
It was Senior Night for Green Canyon and Sky View, who both prevailed and swept the season series with their respective opponent, in the process. Green Canyon (9-5, 6-3) rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bear River (1-10, 1-8), while Sky View (7-6, 4-5) held off Logan (5-7, 3-6) by a 2-1 scoreline.
Four different athletes found the back of the net for the Wolves, who honored their 10 seniors prior to the match. Jovani Torres recorded a brace for Green Canyon, which got one goal and one assist from Kael Cragun, a goal from Parker Holt, a goal from Fisher Arroyo and an assist from Colby Knight. Green Canyon head coach Kirt Sadler referred to Torres' second goal and Arroyo's goal as "bangers."
Gage Sorenson went the distance in goal for the Wolves, who earned their fifth shutout of the season.
"I am happy for these boys and the work they have put in this year," said Sadler, whose team is tied with Ridgeline for second in the region. "It is sad to think (these seniors) won't be here next year. I love the way they are sharing the ball and trusting each other, and that is a good place to be at this point in the season."
Meanwhile, Yasmani Reyes came through with the game-winning goal in the 69th minute for the Bobcats, assisted by Ean Haws. Kyle Robinson gave Sky View a 1-0 lead in the first half, assisted by Ben Taylor, while Logan equalized 11 minutes into the second half. Connor McAllister got a touch on an Isaac Lopez free kick and it was finished by Kyonosuke Chikamoto.
"The boys played hard tonight," said SV head coach Tyler Falslev, whose side recognized five seniors prior to the game. "We have to do a better job about not giving up free kicks in dangerous areas. Aside from that, we put numbers in between the ball and the goal, so shout out to our backline and holding mids for playing organized."
