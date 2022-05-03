HYRUM - If Ray Robins was nervous prior to taking the biggest penalty kick of his high school career, it certainly didn't show.
The junior center back buried an unsavable shot from the penalty spot five minutes into overtime, propelling Mountain Crest to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Logan in the first round of the 4A boys state soccer playoffs on a sometimes rainy Tuesday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field.
"I was feeling pretty confident, honestly," said Robins, who has now converted on all three of his penalty kick chances this season. "I've loved taking PKs on my club team and in high school, so I was very confident I was going to make it."
It was fifth-seeded Mountain Crest's third victory over 12th-seeded Logan this spring. The Mustangs won the first two matches by identical 4-1 scorelines, but Tuesday's showdown was a different story. Mountain Crest head coach Justin Beus was expecting a big challenge from the only Region 11 team that beat defending 4A state champion Ridgeline during the regular season.
"When I found out we had to play Logan, I was a bit nervous," Beus said. "They're the team I did not want to play. They're good. They're a good team. It was unfortunate where the RPI put them, but, man, hats off to them. They played a heck of a game."
Logan (5-12) fought back from one-goal deficits on two occasions Tuesday. A rough 15-or-so-minute stretch of the second half did the Grizzlies in, in both of their regular season matches against the Mustangs, but that was not an issue for the visitors Tuesday.
"I am so proud of what my boys showed today," Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. "I think we finally showed what Logan High soccer is and this was a rough game to end on for our seniors, just to end our season so early. But I couldn't be more proud and I'm excited to see what comes next year for us, but also our seniors will be missed. They were a huge part of our team and will be missed."
The Mustangs (12-5) had a couple really good opportunities to dent the scoreboard in the opening half and finally broke through in the 32nd minute when Conner Leishman tracked down a deflected shot and slotted his rebound inside the near post from about 12 yards out.
Mountain Crest finished with six corner kicks in the first half and nine in the match, plus whipped in several inviting crosses, but Logan dealt with all of them well. Mustang standout center back Preston Lofthouse did find some space on a set piece in the second half, but headed Jaxon Maughan's free kick about a foot over the goal.
"This was one of our best games defending the cross because we struggle staying with our man sometimes, and we denied them every opportunity today," Norris said. "We did get lucky on a couple today (where) they connected well, but overall (our boys) stayed with their man better than I've seen in any other game."
Adrian Espinoza forced Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey into a relatively challenging save in the first half. Oakey came through with a big save in the second half as he was able cut off Andy Martinez's shooting angle in the corner of the 6-yard box.
The Grizzlies equalized for the first time nine minutes into the second half on a well-taken penalty kick by center back Isaac Lopez. The junior has finished PKs time and time again over the past two seasons for Logan.
Mountain Crest retook the lead midway through the half on a dynamic play by Gabe Newman. Newman tracked down a well-weighted through ball from Ty Groll, dribbled at least 20 yards while fending off a defender on his hip pocket, and calmly finished inside the near post on a challenging angle inside the 6-yard box. Newman also carved out a few more very dangerous chances in the attack for the hosts, plus was tripped up in the box to set the stage for Robins' heroics.
"It's nice to have Gabe back playing well," Beus said. "He's a leader on the team and we need him going forward."
To their credit, the Grizzlies once again had an answer, this time from skilled midfielder Udy Marquez in the 62nd minute. The senior curled in a tricky corner kick that skipped past Oakey and into the back of the net.
Logan keeper Logan Cox made a couple of clutch plays in the final 16 minutes of regulation --- the first on a rocket of a strike by Newman and the second on a very inviting MC corner kick in heavy traffic --- to help extend his side's season.
This was the fourth straight Mountain Crest playoff match decided by one goal. The Mustangs are 3-1 in those games. Up next for Mountain Crest is a Thursday quarterfinal matchup on the road against fourth-seeded Desert Hills, which blew out Bear River in the opening round, 8-1.
The Mustangs and Thunder squared off in the first round of the playoffs a year ago, with Mountain Crest's prevailing in a wild 5-4 affair at home.
"I'm really excited," Robins said. "I love playing Desert Hills. They're a great team and it will be good challenge for us. I hope we'll win in the end, but we'll try our best."