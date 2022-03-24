It took seven matches, but Mountain Crest finally faced a deficit for the first time during the 2022 high school boys soccer season.
To the delight of head coach Justin Beus, his Mustangs were undaunted after falling behind.
Logan took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the second half, but Mountain Crest equalized six minutes later and netted four goals in a 11-minute stretch en route to a 4-1 victory in the Region 11 opener for both teams on Thursday night at Crimson Field.
"I can't say enough about their composure," Beus said. "... We played panicked for a minute and then they calmed down and really took care of business, so it was good to see."
In was an entertaining match that didn't conclude until about 9:30 p.m., thanks to some malfunctioning stadium lights on two separate occasions. Both teams had more than one golden opportunity to score in the first half, but weren't quite clinical enough, plus there were big defensive plays on both ends of the pitch.
Logan goalkeeper Edgar Ponce came through with back-to-back reaction saves on shots by Jaxon Maughan. Maughan was also denied on a close-range shot by Logan defender Porter Stowell, who was able to deflect it out of danger. The Grizzlies had a great chance to dent the scoreboard on a well-weighted ball from Adrian Espinoza to Sidon Abai, but Abai fired a hard shot right to Mountain Crest keeper Jackson Oakey. Espinoza also pushed a good look wide left earlier in the half.
"I just told them to keep working and it will come, it will come," Beus said. "Just stay composed, keep working and it will come, and that's what we did."
The goals did indeed come in bunches for the Mustangs (6-1, 1-0), but not before they conceded one on a defensive miscue. Espinoza was able to intercept a back pass and finish for the Grizzlies (1-6, 0-1) in the 48th minute.
It was only the third goal the Mustangs have allowed so far this season, which resulted in their first true deficit. Mountain Crest did concede a golden goal in a 1-0 overtime loss to Morgan.
The Mustangs only needed six minutes to pull even, though, as Ethan Tarr scored in heavy traffic off a Justin Burnett corner kick. Standout defender Preston Lofthouse was able to redirect the set piece into the path of Tarr.
Tarr gave Mountain Crest the lead for good in the 58th minute when he converted on a lovely pass from Sam Hunt in fine fashion. The Mustangs struck again one minute later courtesy of Gabe Newman, who deftly dribbled past a couple Grizzly defenders. Newman put the finishing touches on the come-from-behind-win in the 65th on a similar sequence to his first goal.
"It was so awesome," Newman said. "It felt good that we were playing really good as a team and it was definitely a team effort. Everybody contributed. It was a good game."
It was certainly a memorable 11-minute stretch for the visitors, and a frustrating one for the hosts.
"I would say the first (MC goal) took us by surprise and then we were just reeling from there," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We've struggled with ... our toughness after getting one goal down, so that's something we're continuing to work on. And we've made progress and then tonight I feel like just one thing after another kind of put us on our heels, and they took advantage."
Logan's best chance to pull a goal back took place about three minutes before Newman's second tally, courtesy of some good combination play between Espinoza and Andy Martinez. However, Oakey made a clutch save on Martinez's strike from well inside the 18-yard box.
"The last two games have looked much better for attacking opportunities and so I think it's coming," Norris said. "It's coming soon. We saw a lot of good opportunities tonight. Mountain Crest had a lot of good defensive plays and we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net, but I think it's coming. We're starting to gel as a unit and if we choose to continue to gel, we'll be OK."
Meanwhile, it's been an encouraging start to the season for the Mustangs, who have outscored their opposition by a 20-3 margin.
"I think every team should be worried about us," Newman said. "Our defense is solid, our offense is solid, as you can see. We've got a good team."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon (4-3, 1-0) made the short drive to Smithfield and left with a gratifying 3-0 triumph over Sky View (2-4, 0-1), while Ridgeline (4-2, 1-0) started strong and rolled to a 4-0 road win over Bear River (0-6, 0-1).
The Wolves netted all three of their goals after halftime. Baldon Chavez and Fisher Arroyo each contributed with a goal and an assist for Green Canyon, while Maynor Delarca also found the back of the net.
Ryan Scott went the distance in goal on his way to his second shutout of the spring.
"Wow. My guys were wow tonight," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said.
"GC played well and deserved to come up with the three points," SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. "... We had a hard time connecting passes in the offense when in possession and we didn't create opportunities to goal. We played a lot of defense and if it wasn't for our goalkeeper, Hayden Howell, the score could have been worse for us."
Meanwhile, Ridgeline jumped out to a 1-0 lead five minutes into its match and never looked back. All four Riverhawk goals were assisted. Dax Flygare and Tate Hickman both finished with a goal and an assist for Ridgeline, which also got goals from Diego Vazquez and Grady Workman, and assists from Karim Salome and Garrett Jenkins.
All-state keeper Riley Garvert and the Riverhawks secured their second clean sheet of the season, in the process.
"Tonight was a great team effort," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "Good win for our region opener."