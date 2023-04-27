HYRUM — It was the momentum boost the Bobcats were hoping for entering the 4A state tournament.
Kyle Robinson scored on a clinical volley midway through the second half, goalkeeper Quaid Horman made a couple of big saves and Sky View picked up a gratifying 1-0 road victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a windy Thursday evening. In the process, the Bobcats will take a two-match winning streak into the playoffs, which starts next Wednesday.
"We came into the game not caring about the score at the end of the game," SV head coach Tyler Falslev said. "(The goal was) can we get better? Using this game as a springboard going into the state tournament is what our goal was. The first half we played a little casual, a little hesitant. The goal going into the second half, we knew we had the wind at our back, which was going to help us — well, more impede them than help us — and we weathered the windstorm in the first half. But the goal was to become one and play for each other the second half, and we did that."
Meanwhile, it was a bittersweet evening for the Mustangs, who were still able to celebrate a co-region title with defending champion Ridgeline following the match. However, Mountain Crest had a chance to win it outright and was frustrated it wasn't able to celebrate Senior Night in the manner it wanted to.
Nevertheless, it's been a very satisfying season so far for the Mustangs, who many thought would be in rebuilding mode having graduated 12 seniors from last year's region runner-up side.
"Man, it's been a good season," said MC head coach Justin Beus, whose side recognized 10 seniors prior to the game. "We learned a lot early and, you know what, we're only returning two varsity starters, so these boys, they've worked hard and fought hard all season. Unfortunately, we just came out flat tonight."
The Mustangs (8-7, 7-3) ultimately weren't able to take advantage of the wind at their backs in the first half, although they certainly came very close in the seventh minute. An Eli Clark shot was destined for the back of the net, but was saved off the mouth of the goal by a Bobcat defender. Landon Beus collected the rebound and fired a shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Horman.
That was far and away the best scoring opportunity for either team in the opening half.
"Yeah, first half was super frustrating," coach Beus said. "Good teams like Sky View, you let them hang around and this is unfortunately what can happen. ... Good win for Sky View."
The wind intensified in the second half, but the Mustangs still pieced together a couple of great chances, including a strike from distance by Cole Poppleton that Horman punched over the bar and one by Clark that came close to tucking into the upper 90 of the far post.
The Bobcats (8-6, 5-5) had a few potent counter attacks and Robinson was able to convert on one after receiving a nice chipped ball centrally from Zeke Taylor.
"Honestly, I've been kind of struggling finishing, but finishing that one, it just felt good and took some weight off of the team and gave me some confidence, for sure," Robinson said.
Robinson had two other very good chances to dent the scoreboard, but Mountain Crest keeper Jackson Oakey came up big both times. The second save was massive as Robinson's shot was headed for the top corner of the goal.
"Man, that was an amazing save," Robinson said. "That was going top corner and (Oakey) just popped up and got it like it was nothing. It was wild."
Mountain Crest was a bit unlucky not to get an equalizer in the final four minutes as Poppleton's 25-yard free kick smashed off the underside of the crossbar.
The Bobcats were able to secure their fifth clean sheet of the season and two of them have taken place against both Region 11 co-champs.
"I've said all along, these guys, when these guys come to play, they can beat anybody," Falslev said. "We've just got to come to play, but we have to play for each other. ... I'm just proud of the boys. I just told them I consider all of them my sons. We've become really close, so it's been a good year."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline (10-5, 7-3) captured its share of the region title with a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph over visiting Green Canyon (9-6, 6-4), while Logan (6-7, 4-6) honored its six seniors in style as it blanked Bear River (1-11, 1-9) by 4-0 a scoreline. In the process, the Riverhawks were able to salvage a season split with the Wolves, while the Grizzlies swept the Bears.
Green Canyon jumped out to a 2-1 first-half lead on an own goal and a goal by Colby Knight. Fisher Arroyo took a corner kick that was headed into the back of the net by a Ridgeline player in the seventh minute. The Riverhawks equalized one minute later on a Dax Flygare penalty kick, and then the Wolves regained the lead courtesy of Knight in the 27th minute.
Grady Workman pulled the Riverhawks even in the 72nd minute, assisted by Diego Vazquez, and the hosts struck again five minutes later on a shot by Ryan Johnson, assisted by Flygare, who was one of 13 seniors Ridgeline recognized prior to the match.
"This is a great momentum booster for us going into the playoffs," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "Great team effort tonight."
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies buried a trio of shots in the second half to pull away from the Bears. Adrian Espinoza recorded a brace for the Grizzlies, who got one goal and one assist from Heber Prieto. Connor McAllister netted the final goal, assisted by Jair Velazquez. Kyonosuke Chikamato assisted on Prieto's goal.
Saul Sanchez went the distance in goal for the Grizzlies, who earned their second shutout of the season.
"What a fun Senior Night," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "I can't think of a better game to send these seniors off on our home field. It was a battle as it always is with Bear River, but we saw some exciting things, especially as we head into the playoffs. So proud of these boys."
The unveiling of the 4A state bracket will take place Saturday morning as the final RPI will be released.
