Sky View Mountain Crest Soccer

Mountain Crest’s Samuel Hunt (33) shoves Sky View’s Ezra Haws (15) while going for the ball on Thursday in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — It was the momentum boost the Bobcats were hoping for entering the 4A state tournament.

Kyle Robinson scored on a clinical volley midway through the second half, goalkeeper Quaid Horman made a couple of big saves and Sky View picked up a gratifying 1-0 road victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a windy Thursday evening. In the process, the Bobcats will take a two-match winning streak into the playoffs, which starts next Wednesday.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.