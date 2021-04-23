It was the kind of bounce back performance Sven Rasmussen was hoping for from his Wolves, but it was also a bittersweet night for the Region 11 co-leaders.
Green Canyon’s boys soccer team scored twice after halftime en route to a 3-1 victory over Ridgeline on Friday — two days after seeing its six-match winning streak come to an end. Unfortunately for the Wolves, three of their starters were injured.
Baldo Chavez recorded a brace for the Wolves (12-3, 7-2), who got a pair of assists from John Whitby. Roli Gallart also found the back of the net for Green Canyon, while freshman Ben Taylor was credited with the assist on Chavez’s second goal.
Gallart fired off six shots on goal in the first half, and Rasmussen was excited to see him break through after halftime.
“Roli was feeling it today and I’m glad he got his,” Rasmussen said. “Yeah, just great soccer and a good response from the guys. It was awesome to see guys stepping up and pitching in, and giving us some quality minutes. It was good. I mean, yeah, it’s disappointing, frustrating, sad when you have guys that are quality guys getting hurt, but it lessens the sting a little bit when we’ve got guys that are quality as well on the bench willing to step up and fill in. ... It was a good team effort.”
Jackson Hulse equalized for Ridgeline (8-7, 5-4) in the first half on what Rasmussen called a very good strike from distance.
The Wolves were able to sweep the season series with the Riverhawks.
OTHER MATCHES
Sky View kept pace with Green Canyon atop the region standings by dispatching of Bear River 4-0 on the road, while Logan celebrated Senior Night with by far its biggest victory of the season — a 3-2 triumph over Mountain Crest.
The Bobcats (10-4, 7-2) scored twice in each half against the Bears (0-12, 0-9). Jakobi Dursteler found the back of the net and assisted on another goal for Sky View, which also got goals from Caleb Miller and Cole Guymon.
Miller was in perfect position to record a brace for Sky View, head coach Jorge Cruz said, but a Bear River defender deflected in a Isaac Larson cross for an own goal before the ball got to Miller. Guymon’s goal was assisted by freshman Calebe de Quadros.
Sky View, which swept the season series with Bear River, has now shut out its last three opponents. Goalkeeper Cordell Ludlow has six clean sheets this season.
“Our first challenge in this game was getting used to playing on grass,” SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. “The field was not in the best condition. ... We combined well against a very fast pressuring team. We created great plays throughout the game and, yes, we wanted to win, but we were more focused on playing the way we planned it, and we did. Lots of positive things came out of this game.”
Meanwhile, Logan (4-10, 3-6) came back from an early deficit to get revenge against Mountain Crest (10-5, 5-4). Isaac Lopez buried a penalty kick and a free kick for the Grizzlies, who took a 3-1 lead on an own goal. Sidon Abai was responsible for creating that opportunities for the hosts.
“I am so proud of our team tonight,” said LHS head coach Natalie Norris, who honored five seniors. “I asked everyone to raise their level at halftime and that’s exactly what they did, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They fought the whole game offensively and defensively. I loved it. Can’t think of a better way to send off our seniors. It was just a fun night.”
Ethan Tarr scored in the first half for the Mustangs, and Jaxon Maughan converted on a PK to pare the visitiors’ deficit to 3-2.