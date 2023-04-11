NORTH LOGAN —It was the kind of battle one might expect from the two boys soccer teams atop the Region 11 standings.
In the end, a short-handed Green Canyon side made one more play in a drama-filled shootout, which started at approximately 9:40 p.m. because the lights went out in the stadium.
When play resumed, Ryan Scott stopped three shots from the penalty spot and teammate Alan Cordova buried the winning penalty as Green Canyon prevailed 4-3 in a shootout against Ridgeline that went two extra rounds on Tuesday evening. The match was scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
"(Our guys) just fought and fought like crazy," said GC head coach Kirt Sadler, whose side is now alone in first place in the region standings. I'm just super proud of what they've been able to do and what we did tonight. That's a great (Ridgeline) team and hats off to those guys."
Indeed, it was a gratifying win for the Wolves, who were missing three of their starters and were tasked with slowing down arguably the most explosive side in the 4A classification. Both teams were up to the challenge defensively and both goalkeepers came up huge in the shootout.
Like Scott, Ridgeline counterpart Diego Useche came through with a trio of diving saves in the shootout. Useche's third stop extended the shootout into a second sudden death round. Of the 14 penalties that were taken, only one was off frame and that was by the visitors.
"Diego, he's a solid PK shot stopper for us and he did his job," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "Three saves is more than enough to win those games, so we've got to do better at putting our chances away. If our keeper is going to come up big like that, we've got to put them away."
Dax Flyare, Garrett Jenkins and Ivan Leon converted from the penalty spot for Riverhawks (6-4, 3-2), while Parker Holt, Kael Cragun, Maynor Delarca and Cardova buried their PKs for the Wolves (7-3, 4-1). Delarca's shot smashed off the underside of the crossbar and went in, forcing the first sudden death round. Scott then proceeded to thwart Ridgeline's final two penalties.
"My mouth dropped," Scott said while laughing when asked about Delarca's PK. "I was like, 'did he just hit it off the crossbar (and the match is over), but no.' He smashes it home and I was like, 'that was huge.' That pushed me through those last couple of saves."
Not only did Scott acrobatically stop three PKs, he made two enormous saves in the second half. The senior denied Ridgeline's Ryan Johnson on a breakaway and then saved the rebound while still on the ground. Additionally, Scott stoned Diego Vazquez from point-blank range in the final 90 seconds of the half.
"We were waiting for this game. This was a big game for us and so to pull through and help my team, that was huge for me," Scott said. "It felt great."
Those were two of Ridgeline's three golden opportunities to dent the scoreboard in regulation. The other took place late in the opening half when Tate Hickman deftly split the two center backs on a sublime aerial ball from Flygare, took a touch around Scott and missed his empty-net shot wide of the near post.
Those Green Canyon center backs, Delarca and Cordova, were narrowly beat on that play, but were phenomenal the entire game.
"Maynor is irreplaceable," Sadler said. "I mean, he's great in the air, he's a fighter, he's physical. ... He's irreplaceable, we can't replace him and he's just amazing to me. He anchors the whole backline and he kind of controls our games. How teams attack how we play, him and Alan control that, and when they're playing well, no one can beat us; we're hard to beat."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon had one really good scoring chance in each half. Brent Stevens was just off the mark on a shot from just outside the 18-yard box in the first half, and Cragun struck the top of the crossbar on a well-taken strike from about 25-or-so yards out in the 46th minute.
It was a pretty evenly contested match, with the exception of a 10-minute spell midway through the second half in which Ridgeline was very menacing. Both teams secured their fourth shutout of the season, although it was a bittersweet one for the defending region champion Riverhawks.
"We played very direct today when we didn't need to," Alexander said. "The boys were really wanting to score and they ... put the game plan in the back seat and they just tried to force everything over when the game plan is to play pretty soccer and move the ball. So, we just have to be patient and work the ball like we know we can and finish our chances when they come, not play frantic like we did tonight."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest (4-6, 3-2) pulled into a second-place tie with Ridgeline in the region standings with a 1-0 road triumph over Sky View (5-4, 2-3), while Logan (4-4, 2-3) traveled to Garland and left with a 4-1 win over Bear River (1-7, 1-4).
Ray Robins converted on a Ty Groll through ball midway through the second half for the Mustangs, who earned their fourth clean sheet of the 2023 campaign. Jackson Oakey went the distance in goal for the visitors.
"It was nice to have a shutout and finish one of our many opportunities," MC head coach Justin Beus said."
Meanwhile, Logan found the back of the net twice in each half to pull away from Bear River. The Grizzlies had four different goal scorers in Andrew Thornley, Luke Mitchell, Adrian Espinoza and Heber Prieto, who also dished out an assist. Kyonosuke Chikamoto was credited with a pair of assists for Logan, which also got an assist from Connor McAllister on its way to a season-high goal tally.
"I'm excited with what I saw tonight," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "I'm so happy we were finally able to get some good combinations and more shots on goal. We still have lots to work on, but I like the direction we're going."
