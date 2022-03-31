NORTH LOGAN — In a battle between the two hottest boys soccer teams in Region 11, Green Canyon came out on top, downing Mountain Crest 1-0 on Thursday evening.
Green Canyon’s game-winner came in the 25th minute. Baldo Chavez took a through ball and though he faced three defenders in front of him and another close behind, he turned on the jets and got himself a chance to put the ball on frame. Chavez did just that, placing a left-footed shot from the left side of the box into the right side of the net, just out of the reach of MC goalkeeper Jackson Oakey.
Chavez’s goal was his fifth shot on goal thus far in the game with Oakey’s skill — which has earned him five clean sheets to date this season — keeping the first four out. Chavez wasn’t the only one hammering shots into the box as Green Canyon had nine total shots before the 10th one finally rippled the net.
While the Wolves poured in the shots, the Mustangs offense was completely reigned in. Mountain Crest entered the game as the top scoring team in 4A with 29 goals (3.2 per game) and had the 4A leading goal scorer in Gabe Newman (eight goals) at the top of their formation. And yet, Mountain Crest didn’t even record a shot until just over two minutes remained in the first half, a 35-yarder that barely bothered GC keeper Andres Torres.
The Mustangs’ struggles to score was a surprise, but the Wolves were shut down somewhat too, having 25 goals to their name so far. A nearly scoreless game was not the expectation.
“It is surprising,” Rasmussen said. “I know that Gabe’s a great player and there’s a reason why he’s, I think, the leading goal scorer in 4A. He’s a fantastic player. And Jaxon (Maughan) in the middle does well for them. We got our guys and they’ve got their guys, and it was a good battle. And, ultimately, I think we kind of cancelled each other out a little bit.”
Mountain Crest did eventually get a breakthrough on offense during the second half. In the 52nd minute, Newman was fouled as the dribbled through the box and the referee pointed to the spot. The coaches on the GC sideline were frustrated with the poor turn of events, but that frustration turned to elation as Newman, taking the penalty himself, blasted the ball well over the crossbar to keep the game 1-0 for the Wolves.
Though that was the best chance the Mustangs had managed thus far, the team pressed hard for more opportunities. Green Canyon dominated the first half, but Mountain Crest owned the second.
“They definitely owned the second half,” Rasmussen said. “We created more chances and tucked them away, but they had a great second half. Basically we kind of survived that second half.”
The Mustangs, though dominant in possession and momentum, never managed to get a true chance on net aside from the penalty. They had just one shot on goal in the second half, with four shots total, including that missed penalty. The closest the game got to having a second goal came on a play by Green Canyon and Chavez.
With Mountain Crest pushing so hard forward, Chavez got a chance on a breakaway. Fending off a defender, he faced a similar situation in the first half: left side of the box with nothing left to choose a side. Chavez again chose to go for the far post, but Oakey made a spectacular diving save to keep the ball out.
“He read me good,” Chavez said. “I was going to put it in the first post, but I saw I had space on the other side, and I tried to shoot it. He read me and he got it. He’s a pretty good keeper.”
Oakey finished the game with seven total saves. His GC counterpart Torres — making his first varsity start in place of Ryan Scott — made two saves and recorded Green Canyon’s fifth clean sheet of the year.
The victorious Wolves (6-3, 3-0) made it four straight wins — and five wins in their last six outings — while snapping the five-game winning streak of the Mustangs (8-2, 3-1).
"Super proud of our guys," Rasmussen said. "We learned a lot of lessons and now we're getting more guys healthy, and we've learned those lessons and now you see proof that our guys are growing and adapting and getting better."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Logan (3-6, 2-1) edged Bear River (0-9, 0-3) by a 3-2 scoreline at home, while Ridgeline (5-3, 2-1) dispatched of visiting Sky View (2-6, 0-3), 3-0.
The Riverhawks scored twice in the final 26 minutes of action to slam the door against the Bobcats. Gabe Watson recorded a brace in the second half for Ridgeline, which got a first-half goal from Karim Salome. Grady Workman's assisted on Ridgeline's first goal and Diego Vazquez on the third.
Riley Garvert went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who secured their third clean sheet of the season.
"Tonight was a great team effort," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "It was a great response after a tough loss (Tuesday against Logan)."
Meanwhile, the Bobcats lost by the same score for the third time in as many region matches.
"It was a tough day for the Sky View soccer (program)," said Kasey Erickson, who was named SV's interim coach after head coach Jorge Cruz was arrested on Wednesday. "I was proud of the fact that the boys were able to come play as well as they did. Hopefully, we can get back on course. These boys are tough and I expect us to get back on track soon."
Meanwhile, Logan got goals from three different players in its second win in the past three days. Andy Martinez, Porter Stowell and Adrian Espinoza all found the back of the net for the Grizzlies, who outscored the Bears 2-1 in the second half. Udy Marquez and Edwin Moreno were each credited with an assist for Logan.
Starting keeper Edgar Ponce was injured on Bear River's first goal and replaced by Omar Gutierrez.
"Tonight's game just felt like a roller coaster," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Bear River battled hard all game and we couldn't keep our rhythm. That being said, we had some players step up huge for us all over the field, and some really nice finishes. I'm proud of our boys for gritting out a win."
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report