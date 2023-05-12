SANDY — The most memorable week in the history of Green Canyon athletics came to a glorious end Friday night at Real Salt Lake’s America First Field.
Colby Knight finished a brilliant cross to feet from Brayden Jensen in the 55th minute and that was the pivotal moment in fifth-seeded Green Canyon’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Mountain Crest in the title match of the 4A Boys Soccer Championships. It was the first state title in program history for the Wolves, who shut out all four of their opponents in their magical playoff run.
It capped off a special week for the Wolves, who captured both teams titles at Thursday’s Region 11 Track & Field Championships, plus claimed the runner-up trophy at the 4A girls state golf tournament that same day, in addition to blowing out Hurricane in a pair of playoff games in baseball — the first contest Thursday and the second Friday.
“I have a lot of friends that go to other schools that keep giving me a hard time about how bad our athletics seem to do, seem to perform, so to finally see some results before I graduate in a couple of weeks feels really, really good because now I can go back to (these friends) and say, ‘hey, here’s my state champ trophy,’” Jensen said.
Jensen, one of 10 Green Canyon seniors, certainly was a difference-maker in the biggest match in program history. It was an outstanding counter attack that culminated with Jensen’s pinpoint cross into the 6-yard box and Knight’s lovely one-time unsavable strike. Jensen also came oh so close to netting an insurance goal late in the second half as he headed a free kick off the post.
“I’ve been working for this my entire life and every year we’ve (stumbled in) the first round of state or the second,” Jensen said. “And, as a senior, to make it this far and have the assist on the winning goal, it feels so good. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something so good in my life.”
The Wolves, who won six of their last seven games, were on the brink of breaking through in the attack on several occasions in the first half, but failed to frame all but one of their shots in dangerous spots, plus the Mustangs (11-8) were resolute in their defending. Green Canyon’s golden opportunity came in the 35th minute when Knight stole the ball, beat a defender off the dribble and aonly had Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey to beat, but No. 0 was up to the challenge.
To their credit, the Mustangs played much better offensively in the second half and were menacing before the Wolves (13-6) came through with their game-defining sequence.
“We possessed the ball better through the midfield and used the width of the field to create some attack, and it seemed to work and we had them on their heels, but they got one on us,” MC head coach Justin Beus said.
Standout sweeper Carter Hale and Landon Beus both came pretty close to scoring in the second half for the Mustangs, but the Wolves didn’t make any major mistakes defensively en route to their ninth clean sheet of the season.
“We made a few switches about three-fourths of the way through the season and those switches were hard, but ... we’ve been on a roll since that, four shutouts (in the playoffs),” GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. “They’re just fighting like crazy. When I played, I won the (state) championship in 1994 (at Sky View) ... and we felt like we defended like animals, and that’s what (our kids have) been doing.
“...They’re just playing with this,” Sadler said while pounding his chest. “That’s what they’re playing with. Everything else doesn’t matter. They’re playing with this and that’s what we ask for is their heart.”
Indeed, it was another strong defensive performance from Green Canyon’s starting backline of Julio Huato, Gavin Buck, Alan Cordova and Maynor Delarca, who was a difference-maker on both ends of the pitch throughout the playoffs and, quite frankly, the entire season. Additionally, Green Canyon keeper Ryan Scott commanded his box very well, plus Parker Holt sparkled in his defensive midfielder role.
“Our mentality just changed after ... we were in a slump, and then after that we worked hard, got our mentality right again and we just said, ‘we’re going to fight every single game like it’s our last,’” Cordova said. “So, we come out here and fight every single game and our defense was just sublime all the way through, (and) our keeper Ryan making big saves too. It’s just an amazing thing to finish this way.”
It was a historic evening for Cache Valley as this was believed to be the first-ever state championship match at the high school level between a pair of intra-valley sides — boys or girls.
“That tells you where soccer is at (in our valley),” said Sadler, who praised his senior class. “And what we did to all the St. George schools and everything, we showed that our region’s really hard, it’s tough. We play at a high level, we’re physical. It’s special. It’s too bad that someone had to lose today, but I felt like we were the better team today and we earned it.”
Sadler’s talented and well-coached side certainly peaked at the right time and, likewise, it was a stellar 2022-23 academic year for both Mountain Crest soccer programs under the direction of Beus. The Lady Mustangs captured their second straight 4A crown during the fall and didn’t allow a single goal to an opponent in their classification, in the process, plus the MC boys bounced back from their 1-5 start and shared the Region 11 title with defending champion Ridgeline. Mountain Crest then proceeded to beat both co-Region 10 champions by identical 3-1 scorelines on its way to the finals.
The Mustangs, who split their regular season series with the Wolves, won 10 of their final 13 matches this spring.
“I’m proud of Mountain Crest soccer,” Beus said. “I love these boys. They battled their freaking tails off to get here and unfortunately we came up one goal short. But that’s a good Green Canyon team. ... I’ve been a part of a lot of teams and I’m super proud of this team. They were the most coachable, the most willing-to-work-hard team that I’ve seen in a long time.”
