Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SANDY — The most memorable week in the history of Green Canyon athletics came to a glorious end Friday night at Real Salt Lake’s America First Field.

Colby Knight finished a brilliant cross to feet from Brayden Jensen in the 55th minute and that was the pivotal moment in fifth-seeded Green Canyon’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Mountain Crest in the title match of the 4A Boys Soccer Championships. It was the first state title in program history for the Wolves, who shut out all four of their opponents in their magical playoff run.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.