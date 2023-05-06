MILLVILLE — There was no heartbreak for the Wolves on the Riverhawks' home pitch this time around.
A lovely header by stellar center back Maynor Delarca in the 13th minute, coupled with some resolute defending, made sure of that.
Delarca deposited a Kael Cragun corner kick into the back of the net in the first half and fifth-seeded Green Canyon put together a well-rounded performance en route to a 1-0 victory over fourth-seeded Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys Soccer Championships on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves lost a 2-1 lead to the Riverhawks in the final eight minutes a week ago on this very same field with a chance to capture a share of the Region 11 title.
Instead of obsess over what could have been, the Wolves mentally regrouped and ultimately secured their spot in the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
"These guys were fighting to the very end, they were cramping, but they knew this was what it was going to take," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "To beat this (Ridgeline) team, with as good of players as they have, you have to defend like a beast and you have to leave everything on the field.
"... I've gotten super close to (this team) and they fight like Wolves, they just fight like they care about each other. And that's what it's going to take to go all of the way is you have to fight together and you've got to be there for each other, win or lose."
It was a standout effort from Green Canyon's starting backline of Delarca, fellow center back Alan Cordova and outside backs Gavin Buck and Julio Huato. The Wolves (11-6) were very well organized did a good job of dealing with the Riverhawks speed up top on their way to their seventh shutout of the season.
"We defended really good," said Delarca, who was outstanding Saturday. "... We had to prepare ourselves physically because we knew they were really fast and really good."
The Wolves only made one critical defensive mistake Saturday and that was a poor giveaway in the 22nd minute, but goalkeeper Ryan Stott —who saved a tricky 30-yard free kick by Diego Vazquez earlier in the half — aggressively came off his line and came up with a huge reaction save. Unfortunately for the Riverhawks (11-6), those were the kind of missed opportunities that plagued them in all of their loses against intra-valley opponents this season.
"This season was a good season for us," said Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander. "We were happy with the boys and with the team as a group. They're a great group of boys, but yeah, we struggled (finishing) in front of the net and that's been our story."
Like the Wolves, the Riverhawks were rock solid on their run-of-play defending, although they struggled at times on set pieces. Ridgeline was very fortunate a completely unmarked Delarca didn't head in another corner kick nine minutes into the second half.
Green Canyon had another prime opportunity to net an insurance goal, courtesy of an end line cross from Parker Holt that found the feet of Fisher Arroyo just outside the 6-yard box. However, Ridgeline keeper Diego Useche came through with a massive save in the 68th minute.
The Riverhawks came oh so close to equalizing seven minutes later as Scott was well off his line while trying to snare a Ridgeline corner kick. However, Cragun was perfectly positioned at the mouth of the goal, stopped a one-time shot and was able to calmly clear the ball out of danger.
"Well, I couldn't breathe for about 10 minutes because (Ridgeline) kept getting kicks down there," Sadler said when asked if he was holding his breath when Cragun made that save.
Ridgeline had one final chance to force overtime, but Grady Workman's flick header was off the mark. The Riverhawks won that 50-50 ball, but the Wolves excelled in that department throughout the 80 minutes.
"It was really different this time compared to the last time (we played Ridgeline) because the wind wasn't blowing as hard as last time," said Delarca, who made it a point to thank everyone who came out Saturday and supported his team. "So, last time the wind was helping Ridgeline and this time it wasn't, and we were able to get to the 50-50s better."
Delarca and company were able to properly deal with some nervy sequences over the final 10 minutes to earn a spot in next Thursday's first 4A semifinal match against No. 8 Dixie. The Flyers (10-7) upset top-seeded Layton Christian Academy, 2-1. The opening kickoff from Zions Bank Stadium is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Sadler has now coached the Green Canyon girls and boys to the round of four during the 2022-23 academic year.
"It's pretty amazing," he said. "It comes down to obviously the good people I have helping me. Honestly, it comes down to their hard work, their passion, their drive."
Meanwhile, it was another solid season for the Riverhawks, who shared the region title with Mountain Crest after winning it outright in 2022. Ridgeline made it to the 4A championship game the previous two seasons and won it all in 2021.
"They put it all out there," Alexander said. "They left it all out on the field and that's all you can ask for as a coach is for your team to go and give it their all."
OTHER PLAYOFF MATCHES
It was sweet revenge for No. 6 Mountain Crest, which punched its ticket to the semis with a 3-1 road win over No. 3 Desert Hills, while No. 7 Sky View also traveled to southern Utah was eliminated by No. 2 Crimson Cliffs by a 4-2 scoreline.
Mountain Crest (10-7) lost to Desert Hills (12-4-1) on literally a last-second goal in this same round of the playoffs a year ago. The Mustangs, winners of nine of their last 11 games, never trailed in the rematch.
Max Carpenter gave Mountain Crest a 1-0 halftime lead, assisted by Eli Clark, and the visitors doubled their advantage in the second half when Sam Hunt converted on a pass from Ty Groll. The Thunder pulled to within 2-1, but the Mustangs answered five minutes later on a shot by Clark, assisted by Ray Robins.
"The boys played hard," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "Desert Hills is a great team. Our team showed up and played them tough for 80 minutes. We are grateful to have another game."
Mountain Crest will now get another shot at Crimson Cliffs, which prevailed by a 2-0 scoreline when the two sides faced each other on March 11. That second semifinal match is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, it was a showdown of wild momentum swings when Sky View (9-7) squared off against Crimson Cliffs, which shared the Region 10 title with Desert Hills. The Mustangs (13-3) took a 2-0 lead into the half, only to watch the Bobcats pull even pretty early in the second half. However, the defending 4A champions netted a go-head goal midway through the half and added an insurance goal with Sky View chasing the game.
Cris Boto scored first for the Bobcats, who equalized on a shot by Ean Haws, assisted by Kyle Robinson. Sky View took a three-match winning streak into Saturday's showdown.
"I'm really proud of our boys," SV head coach Tyler Falslev said. "Unfortunately, things didn't go our way today. I feel like we could have been more disciplined defensively. We were just a little disconnected. Crimson plays with a lot of pace, especially up top. We just gave them too many openings to play through. Looking back on our season ... there is a lot to build on. I feel like we can come back next year and be better.
"We will miss our graduating class. They have been good examples to the rest of the boys. I love and I will miss those five young men."
