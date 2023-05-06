Green Canyon Ridgeline Soccer

Green Canyon’s Alan Cordova (4) and Colby Knight celebrate after the Wolves defeated Ridgeline 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 4A soccer tournament on Saturday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MILLVILLE — There was no heartbreak for the Wolves on the Riverhawks' home pitch this time around.

A lovely header by stellar center back Maynor Delarca in the 13th minute, coupled with some resolute defending, made sure of that.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.