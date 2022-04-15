NORTH LOGAN --- It was the kind of bounce-back performance both head coaches were hoping for in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a cold and windy Thursday evening.
Green Canyon stormed back from a early 1-0 deficit and held on to beat visiting Sky View by a 3-2 scoreline. In the process, the Wolves (7-5, 4-2) were able to sweep the season series with the Bobcats (3-8, 1-5).
The Wolves were flying high after opening region play with three straight victories, but stumbled a bit in back-to-back loses to Ridgeline and Logan. The Grizzlies scored three straight goals to rally past the Wolves on Tuesday. Green Canyon wasn't about to lose two home games in three days, though, as it moved a half game behind Ridgeline and Mountain Crest for the top spot in the region standings.
"I'm proud of the boys," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "We showed resilience today. We had a good day of training and a good discussion after Logan and it's coming together, it's coming back together for sure. ... We're still far from a (polished product), but that was a good job of the guys being resilient today. ... Sky View, I know they've been through a lot and they're changing a lot, and they were great today, they were a great opponent. Kasey's doing awesome stuff there."
Meanwhile, Sky View played one of its better matches of the season two days after a rough 2-1 setback on the road to Bear River. The Bobcats dominated against the Bears, but struggled to finish, while the hosts converted on their only two legitimate scoring opportunities.
"I feel like we're headed in the right direction, absolutely," SV interim head coach Kasey Erickson said. "I mean, losing to them 3-0 the first time and then being able to come in and lose here 2-3 and having our chances to give them a good game, I felt good about it. I'm proud of the boys. We played our game. ... We have some things we're working on and it's quite a bit different than what we've ever worked on before, a different style, but I'm proud of these boys for staying with that style."
The Bobcats got off to a very encouraging start as speedster Cole Thedell tracked down a well-weighted through ball from Britain Baird in the 11th minute and buried a shot inside the near post.
Sky View's lead didn't last long, though, as Green Canyon equalized four minutes later. Fisher Arroyo barely beat Bobcat goalkeeper Branoc Jamison to a long throw-in by Parker Holt and chipped the ball over the freshman.
The Wolves took the lead for good less than five minutes later on a shot inside the 18-yard box by Brayden Jensen that Jamison got both hands on, but it had enough backspin to roll over the mouth of the goal.
Green Canyon made it three unanswered goals 12 minutes into the second half on a Baldo Chavez penalty kick. The PK was awarded after Jensen deftly cut the ball over to his right foot in the box and was tripped up.
"It felt really good," Jensen said of his role in two of his team's goals. "I've been working hard and it feels good to see it finally pay off. I've had a few bad games where I've let my team down in situations like that, but to finally make it count felt really good."
The Bobcats were inches away from paring their deficit to 3-2 less than a minute after Chavez's goal, but a Baird offering pinged off the post. Sky View did pull a goal back in the 77th minute on a shot by Kasen Erickson that was pretty much a carbon copy of Jensen's goal.
Both teams used freshman keepers that were third-stringers earlier this season. Jamison came through with a pair of huge second-half saves --- the first on a back-post header by Maynor Delarca, and the second on a lovely strike from distance by Angel Torres.
"Branoc Jamison absolutely stepped up strong," said coach Erickson, who made it a point to thank Rasmussen for his support after taking over SV's program at the end of last month. "Coming from a freshman level to jumping to varsity like that, that's big on him. He stepped in and did really well, especially for being a freshman with zero varsity experience. I couldn't have asked for anymore out of him. I was very proud of him. ... He's got a good future ahead of him at Sky View."
Green Canyon keeper Gage Sorenson played his first-ever varsity minutes after Andres Torres was shaken up in the first half and went the rest of the way. Sorenson made a couple of crucial plays, including a save on a shot inside the 18 by Kasen Erickson late in the opening half.
"In the long run, I think it's good. Sometimes coaches can get so worried about winning that we hamper development, and it wasn't my plan to play him today, but the moment arose and he rose to the challenge," Rasmussen said of Sorenson. "And I think it's good. It's a rallying point for both teams. I noticed Sky View's seniors were very supportive of their keeper and I just think it means the world to these kids. Heck, I remember when I was a little freshman playing on varsity and having a senior come up to me and (encourage me)."
Rasmussen was very pleased with the performance of Kael Cragun and said "we're asking him to do a few things different and he responded. Man, he responded today."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest (9-2, 4-1) scored twice in each half on its way to a 4-1 triumph over visiting Logan (4-8, 3-3), while Ridgeline (7-3, 4-1) found the back of the net four times in the second half in its 5-0 win over visiting Bear River (1-10, 1-5). The Mustangs and Riverhawks swept the season series from their opponents, in the process.
Sam Hunt recorded a brace for the Mustangs, who got a goal and an assist from Ray Robbins. Robbins converted from the penalty spot to give Mountain Crest an early 1-0 lead. Ethan Tarr also scored for the Mustangs, who also got assists from Landon Beus and Ty Groll.
"I'm happy with our team's performance from top to bottom," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "It was a good team win."
Isaac Lopez finished from the penalty spot to trim Logan's deficit to 2-1 with about 25 minutes left in the match, LHS head coach Natalie Norris said, before Mountain Crest pulled away.
"Mountain Crest came out more ready than we did tonight," Norris said. "We fought back second half and I was super pleased with what I saw in the half, but we've got to work on putting a whole game together. But it's over now, so we learn, move on and go to work tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Bear River had no answer for Diego Vasquez, who scored twice and facilitated on two more Ridgeline goals. Karim Salome contributed with a goal and an assist for the Riverhawks, who got goals from Ryan Johnson and Darien Ogilvie, a pair of assists from Garrett Jenkins and another from Daxon Flygare.
Riley Garvart secured his fourth shutout of the season in goal for Ridgeline, which extended its winning streak to three and has outscored the opposition by a 13-1 margin during that timespan.
"We have a lot to improve on, but overall it was a great team win," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said.
The Riverhawks and Mustangs will square off Saturday at 5 p.m. in Hyrum. The winner of that rescheduled game will move into sole possession of first place in the region standings.