Sky View Green Canyon Soccer

Green Canyon’s Colby Knight (27) celebrates with teammate Brayden Jensen after scoring a goal against Sky View on Thursday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NORTH LOGAN — There was no shaky start for the Wolves this time around in a must-win game as far as their region championship aspirations are concerned.

Green Canyon controlled the possession from the opening whistle, didn't concede a goal in the first half and held on for a 3-2 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a cold Thursday evening. In the process, the Wolves snapped a two-game losing streak — setbacks that happened after they gave up a pair of opening-half goals both times.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.