NORTH LOGAN — There was no shaky start for the Wolves this time around in a must-win game as far as their region championship aspirations are concerned.
Green Canyon controlled the possession from the opening whistle, didn't concede a goal in the first half and held on for a 3-2 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a cold Thursday evening. In the process, the Wolves snapped a two-game losing streak — setbacks that happened after they gave up a pair of opening-half goals both times.
"We controlled the tempo from the very first minute until the last minute," said GC head coach Kirt Sadler, whose side is one game behind Ridgeline and Mountain Crest in the region standings with two left. "I mean, this is my team. This is the team that we've been most of the season. We just had a couple of games in the middle where I was like, 'what in the heck are we doing?' ... This team can be the best team in the region when we play like this."
The Wolves (8-5, 5-3) fired off the first 10 shots of the match and were unlucky not to dent the scoreboard in fifth minute when Parker Holt's missile pinged off the post. The rebound went right back to Holt, whose second screamer smacked off the soccer and football crossbars. Later in the half, Holt's throw-in found the head of teammate Maynor Delarca, whose flick was headed for the back of the net, but Sky View's Gavin Carlson deftly headed it away while positioned on the goal mouth.
Green Canyon finally got its breakthrough with less than three minutes remaining in the half on a well-weighted through ball from Jovani Torres centrally to Colby Knight, who slotted his 12-or-so-yard shot into the back of the net.
"It was just the run," Torres said. "I saw him and I just laid it down to him. It was the run, not me. Nice run by Colby."
To their credit, the Bobcats (6-6, 3-5) immediately bounced back on a really nice counter attack in the final 30 seconds of the half. Ean Haws' initial shot was saved by Maynor, one of GC's center backs, but the sophomore stuck with in and scored among a mass of bodies in the 6-yard box.
"I'm super proud of the boys," SV head coach Tyler Falslev said. "You know, they're getting better and they're competing harder. When these boys compete, I'll put them up against any team. .. I mean, they've shown it before. We just need to be more consistent."
It was a rough ending to the half for the Wolves, but they were undaunted. Green Canyon came out and retook the lead less than six minutes into the second half. Torres unleashed a shot that, unfortunately for the Bobcats, redirected off one of their defenders and tucked in the goal top shelf.
Torres fired off two more rockets in similar fashion later in the half that were very threatening.
"I was feeling pretty confident after that goal because I think I have a good shot, but sometimes they're not the best," Torres said. "(But) I felt pretty confident that time."
The Wolves, who swept their season series with the Bobcats, got what ended up being a very important insurance goal in the 63rd minute on a screamer by Holt from distance. It was a well-earned goal by the senior, who played very well from his defensive midfield position.
"He controlled a lot of the tempo of the game and how it was going," Sadler said of Holt. "I mean, he was making the right decisions, not holding the ball too long. A lot of the game was directed by how he was playing tonight. ... He was just very consistent and he was strong on the ball, and so that's why we were having so much success because he never turned it over as the (No.) 6."
Sky View refused to fold, though, and Hawks came up big once again four minutes after Holt's goal. Carlson lofted a long free kick into the 18-yard box and Hawks was able to bring it down and finish in calm fashion.
"I have complete confidence in Ean when he's out on the field," Falslev said. "We hasn't gotten a lot of (varsity) time. We have a lot of strikers, but we had two of our starters out, so he got some run and, I mean, he's proven himself in the JV games that he can finish. He had two (goals), I think, today in the JV game. He played pretty much the whole match of the JV game and then was able to step in and contribute on the varsity side, so props to him."
The Bobcats had a golden opportunity to equalize on a defensive mistake by the Wolves in the 73rd minute, but Yasmani Reyes' shot was stoned by goalkeeper Ryan Scott, who aggressively came off his line.
"Nine times out of 10 (Reyes) puts that away," Falslev said.
OTHER MATCHES
Mountain Crest held off Logan by a 3-2 scoreline at home, while Ridgeline traveled to Garland and left with a 8-0 mercy-rule triumph over Bear River. Both victorious sides completed season sweeps of their respective opponents, plus remained in a tie for first place in the region standings.
Landon Beus assisted on goals by Sam Hunt and Eli Clark as the Mustangs (7-6, 6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening half. Cole Poppleton gave Mountain Crest a 3-1 second-half advantage, assisted by Max Carpenter.
"We didn't have our best game, but I'm proud of our guys," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "They never quit playing hard."
Logan center back Isaac Lopez converted on a second-half penalty kick and his free kick set up his side's second goal. Sidon Abai buried a rebound on Lopez's set piece to pull the Grizzlies (5-6, 3-5) to within 3-2 of the Mustangs.
"I was really proud of what I saw second half," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We fought hard til the end and even though we didn't get the equalizer, I was happy with a lot of what I saw that second half. Back to work tomorrow."
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks (9-4, 6-2) raced out to a 5-0 first-half lead over the Bears (1-9, 1-7) and never looked back. Ridgeline also prevailed via the mercy rule the first time these two teams squared off. Ryan Johnson, who dished out four assists, ended the match early with a goal in the 63rd minute.
Ivan Leon recorded a hat trick for the Riverhawks, who also got goals from Trent Godfrey, Grady Workman, Garrett Jenkins and Leif Olsen. All eight Ridgeline goals were assisted as, in addition to Johnson's four helpers, the hosts got a pair of assists from Bowen Hauter, plus one each from Diego Vazquez and Denaeyer Dean.
"We shared the ball really well tonight," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "Great team effort."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.