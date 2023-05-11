The moment wasn't too big for his Wolves, much to the delight of head coach Kirt Sadler.
Fifth-seeded Green Canyon scored twice in a four-minute stretch of the first half and never looked back on its way to a 2-0 victory over No. 8 Dixie in the first of two semifinals in the 4A Boys Soccer Championships on Thursday morning at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
This was the Wolves' first-ever trip to this stage of the playoffs and now they'll play for all the marbles against the winner of the second semifinal between Region 11 rival Mountain Crest and defending champion Crimson Cliffs.
"I'm extremely proud of (this team)," Sadler said. "The nice part about playing Saturday is we had Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday to prepare for this match and I have some great coaches that help me, and they put together some good film and we watched a lot of games. And honestly, I feel like (our boys) were just prepared for this. It's just a matter if they were going step up and take the bull by the horns and win this thing. And it comes down to passion at that moment, right? Are we going to be stepping in here and letting (Dixie) take this from us, or are we going to step in and win this?"
It wasn't the best of starts for the Wolves, who absorbed some pressure early on, but the momentum shifted in a big way on a brilliant pass by Jovani Torres in the 23rd minute. The junior lifted a world class chip to Colby Knight, who deftly headed the ball inside the near post.
"It felt amazing," Knight said. "It was a perfect ball and, yeah, it felt unreal."
Green Canyon (12-6) struck again less than four minutes later and it was center back Maynor Delarca's ability to rise above a defender — just like he did in the quarterfinals against Ridgeline — that set the stage for a 2-nil GC advantage. Delarca's header off a Kael Cragun corner kick was saved by Dixie goalkeeper Peyton Abbott, but the rebound went right to Brayden Jensen, who headed the ball into an open net.
"He is a major weapon on offense and no one that we've played knows how to deal with him," Sadler said of Delarca. "He always finds a way to get on the ball. Defense or offense, whatever you're looking at with him, he always finds a way to make something happen. ... He's a special kid and he's a special soccer player."
The Wolves nearly extended their lead to 3-0 in the final two minutes of the half as Torres, who timed his run expertly, had the Dixie backline and keeper beat, but ripped his shot into the side netting of the outside of the goal.
"Gio's a special player, honestly," Sadler said. "His first touch is unbelievable, the way he plays balls, his field awareness, the way he can beat defenders (is top rate). I mean, he's a big part of how our midfield ticks, why they tick."
Like the first 40 minutes of action, the Flyers (10-8) possessed the ball for large spells of the second half, but didn't create any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities in the run of play. Green Canyon's set piece defending was also stellar as it was another good performance for the team's backline of Gavin Buck, Alan Cordova, Julio Huato and Delarca, plus defensive midfielder Parker Holt.
Green Canyon keeper Ryan Scott made a big save on a Dixie free kick just outside the 18-yard box in the 25th minute and also gobbled up another free kick that had some venom on it in the second half. It was the Wolves' third straight clean sheet and eighth of the season.
"When we dial in like that, honestly, we're just hard to get much (offense) on," Sadler said.
This was only the third time this season the Flyers had been shut out. Additionally, Dixie netted multiple goals in 12 of its 18 matches during the 2023 campaign.
"Before the playoffs started, our coaches were talking and saying how offense wins games, but defense wins championships," Knight said. "And I think we're really (taken that to heart)."
Knight had a couple of good chances to extended Green Canyon's advantage after halftime, including one in the 79th minute. A Jensen end cross line also created some havoc earlier in the half as it was spilled a bit by the keeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.