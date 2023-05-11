green canyon soccer

Green Canyon goalkeeper Ryan Scott saves the ball against Ridgeline on May 6, in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The moment wasn't too big for his Wolves, much to the delight of head coach Kirt Sadler.

Fifth-seeded Green Canyon scored twice in a four-minute stretch of the first half and never looked back on its way to a 2-0 victory over No. 8 Dixie in the first of two semifinals in the 4A Boys Soccer Championships on Thursday morning at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.