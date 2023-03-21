NORTH LOGAN — It was the breakout performance in the attack head coach Kirt Sadler has been anticipating from his Wolves.
Green Canyon scored four goals in the opening half, including two in the first six minutes, on its way to a 4-1 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys soccer match on a relatively pleasant Tuesday evening.
"It felt good because every game we've been playing we've been creating a lot of opportunities, just not either putting it on frame or not being able to finish, so tonight was good," Sadler said. "... I feel like (we shared the ball) really well in the first half and maybe made the extra pass. Second half I don't feel like we were doing the same thing. ... We've got a pretty technical team, so when (our guys) will share the ball we're pretty dang good. When we do that, we're going to be hard to beat in the region."
The Wolves (4-2, 1-0) only needed 63 seconds to dent the scoreboard. Brayden Jensen dribbled toward the end line and played a ball centrally to freshman Cannon Clark, whose shot was deflected by diving Mountain Crest goalkeeper Jackson Oakey, but it still had enough venom to find the back of the net.
Green Canyon doubled its advantage less than five minutes later on nice back post header by Jensen, courtesy of a Fisher Arroyo free kick.
The Mustangs (1-5, 0-1) had two good chances to trim their deficit in half, but Dallin Anderson's strike from distance pinged off the crossbar, and Green Canyon keeper Ryan Scott made a big diving stop to deny Sam Hunt.
"We can be up 2-0 and them getting a goal back can easily swing the momentum and the result of the game, so it was key that we held them out and Ryan did really good today," Jensen said.
The Wolves then proceeded to take control for good with two more goals inside of the 32-minute mark. Jensen recorded a brace in the 21st minute when he latched onto a lovely through ball from Jovani Torres, calmed touched the ball around a defender and slotted a low shot inside the far post.
It was a gratifying performance for the senior, who dished out four assists during Green Canyon's first five games, but had yet to score before Tuesday's region opener.
"I know it felt good to get an assist. I know it felt good to score two goals finally. I know it felt good to get a huge win over our rival, but the best thing has definitely not been absolutely just freezing to death," Jensen quipped. "That has probably been the nicest thing about tonight."
Green Canyon's advantage ballooned to 4-0 11 minutes later on a world class sequence by Arroyo. The senior tracked down a long clearing ball from Scott, chipped it over a defender and unleashed a sublime volley off the side of his right foot.
"Fisher on a ball, there's probably no one better," Sadler said. "Trying to get him on the ball is our struggle sometimes, it's how do we find him because when he gets the ball on his feet he's amazing. He's got good vision, he's got a great touch and obviously that finish, that's pretty tough to do. That was an amazing goal."
Mountain Crest was able to pull a goal back in the final minute of the first half on a nice 40-or-so-yard free kick by Michael Hale that tucked just under the crossbar. It was the Mustangs' first goal in approximately 425 minutes and only their second of the 2023 campaign.
"Man, we had a scoring drought going on and it felt good to get one in the back of the net," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "And, man, we hit the crossbar a couple times. You know, we're close, we're close to breaking through. We just need to put a whole game together."
Neither side was able to tuck a shot away after halftime, although both came close. Oakey denied Jensen of a hat trick with a very nice reaction save 12 minutes into the second half.
The Mustangs had a golden opportunity to score 12 minutes later, but scuffed a shot inside the 6-yard box and Scott came through with a big save. Additionally, Mountain Crest was unable to convert on a handful of corner kicks.
"There was a 20-minute window where we didn't play very well and Green Canyon took advantage of it, but we stepped it up the last 20 minutes of the first half and the whole second half, and held them scoreless," Beus said. "That's a good (Green Canyon) team."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Defending Region 11 champion Ridgeline (3-2, 1-0) traveled to Logan (2-2, 0-1) and left Crimson Field with a 6-0 win, while Bear River (1-3, 1-0) scored five minutes into the second half and held off visiting Sky View (3-2, 0-1) by a 1-0 scoreline.
The Riverhawks netted three goals in each half and found the back of the net in bunches. Case in point: Ridgeline scored twice in less than a minute in the opening half, and went off for three goals in a 10-minute stretch of the second half.
Ivan Leon and Diego Vazquez recorded braces for Ridgeline, which also got goals from Ryan Johnson and Dax Flygare. Both of Vazquez's goals were assisted by Tate Hickman.
Leon buried a penalty kick and then struck again 30 seconds later, Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said, on a ball from Trent Johnson. Johnson successfully chipped the keeper after tracking down a through ball from Garett Jenkins. Flygare's goal, a one-time effort, was assisted by Leon.
Diego Useche went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who secured their second clean sheet of the season.
"Our guys were dialed in tonight and got the result," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "I'm so proud of each of them. Every game we find things that need improvement. Tonight is no exception. We will study and continue to improve."
Meanwhile, the Bobcats had "plenty of chances" to break through offensively against the Bears, head coach Tyler Falslev said, but were shut out for the first time in five matches. In fact, Sky View netted multiple goals in each of its first four games.
GIRLS LACROSSE
A pair of local teams were in action Tuesday. Sky View (2-0) outscored visiting Box Elder (1-1) 7-4 in the first half en route to a 10-7 victory, while Green Canyon (0-3) outscored Juan Diego (2-1) 6-4 after halftime, but it wasn't enough as the hosts prevailed, 16-11.
Cady Johnson and Abby Hunt converted on four shots apiece for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Mavis Costley and Clara Baillio. Johnson and Costley were also credited with one assist apiece, and Hunt dominated in the draw circle as she won 13 of 17 draws.
Sky View all-state goalie Marjorie Tauti made nine saves and garnered the praise of head coach Brandon LaMont.
"It has been a great start to the year and we are hopeful to keep the momentum rolling," LaMont said. "We are still looking for improvements as we do every year at the beginning of the season. Our JV team won 6-3. It is always awesome to see more players learning and playing lacrosse."
For the third time in as many games, Green Canyon was led in scoring by Lauren Harris as the three-year starter racked up six goals, plus she scooped up a game-high nine ground balls. Jadie Hoopes finished a pair of shots for the Wolves, who also got goals from Zoey Buttars, Olea Larsen and Anaid Sanchez.
