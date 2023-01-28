It’s been a pretty fulfilling high school swimming experience for senior Brayden Jarrett, who has been an impact performer for the Mustangs ever since he was a freshman.
As rewarding as some of Jarrett’s individual accomplishments have been, they all pale in comparison to what he and his fellow Mustangs achieved Saturday. Jarrett won three gold medals and received plenty of help from his teammates as the Mountain Crest boys captured their first region title since completing a four-peat in 2019.
Mountain Crest had just enough depth to fend off three-time defending champion Sky View at the Region 11 Championships, which took place Saturday at Utah State University’s HPER Pool. The Mustangs accumulated 484 points, which was 23.5 more than the Bobcats. Ridgeline also eclipsed the 400-point barrier and placed third with 410.5 points, followed by Green Canyon (358), Bear River (313.5) and Logan (151.5).
The Mountain Crest boys have now claimed 20 region titles — five under head coach Tom Williams, who returned for a second stint this season — with the first taking place in 1998.
“It feels really good because I’ve trained all four years of high school and we hadn’t won region at all, but then it’s really great that my senior year, you know, it’s my last year, I’m going to be done with swimming, it’s so good that we actually won region and I just feel so great about that,” Jarrett said.
It was the perfect ending for the Mustangs as Jarrett, Chris Lopez, Charlie Lopez and Soldier Shreeve teamed up to win the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 3 minutes, 30.56 seconds. Jarrett also reigned supreme in the 200 IM (2:01.90) and 500 free (5:02.98).
“I didn’t quite get the exact times that I wanted, but I’m still seeing a lot of improvement, I still see progress from training,” said Jarrett, who won the 200 IM by nearly 10 seconds and the 500 free by nearly seven. “And I still got the first-place (medals), which is what I wanted, so I feel great about that.”
In addition to helping propel the Mustangs to victory in the aforementioned relay, Shreeve also captured bronze medals in the 200 free (1:55.26) and 100 free (51.70). The junior was one of six Mountain Crest boys that finished in the top four in an individual event.
“I just feel like everybody pushed everyone, everybody’s helping each other, we all get along good,” said Shreeve, who went on to credit Williams for helping the team improve. “There’s a lot of things. I’m just excited for state. We’re not done yet.”
Mountain Crest also received key contributions from Asher Powell, Kaleb Kwant, Brigham Skinner and Kyler Kwant. Powell was the bronze medalist in the 100 backstroke (1:01.59), while Kaleb (100 breaststroke, 1:09.13), Skinner (100 back, 1:02.77) and Kyler (200 free, 1:55.39) placed fourth in their respective event.
Those contributions were necessary, inasmuch as Sky View had enough star power to extend its region title streak to four. Case in point: Clayton Nye and Peter Gibbons both left the meet with four gold medals, while fellow Bobcats Ben Walters and Blake Reed scored a lot of points. Those four Bobcats joined forces to emerge victorious in the 200 free and 200 medley relays with times of 1:32.59 and 1:41.93, respectively.
“It feels good,” said Nye, whose team won six of the 11 events. “Our team has worked really hard and our coaches have really pushed us to where we are today. … We’ve really pushed and we’re proud with where we (finished in this meet) and we’re really happy with our second place.”
Additionally, Nye was triumphant in the 100 breast (1:02.73) and 100 butterfly (56.12), as was Gibbons in the 50 free (22.90) and 100 back (57.78). Gibbons was the only backstroker to break the one-minute barrier, while Nye won the 100 breast by 4.5 seconds.
Walters and Reed posted the second-fastest times in each of their two individual swims. Reed was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:52.35) and 100 free (51.58), as was Walters in the 200 IM (2:11.46) and 500 free (5:09).
Sky View’s Daven Lammi powered his way to a bronze medal in the 500 free (5:24), while teammate William Drake was fourth in that same race (5:29).
Gibbons, Nye and Jarrett were three of the four local boys who earned the right to stand on the top position of the podium in both of their individual events. The other was Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks, who beat all comers in the 200 free (1:50.36) and 100 free (49.78). The senior was the only athlete that eclipsed the 50-second barrier in the 100 free.
“I haven’t really dropped time all season, so it’s been great to get back close to my (best) time in the 200 and drop some serious time and go under 50 in the 100 free,” Eubanks said. “… It felt great. I was super stoked (about the 100 free). I’ve been wanting to do that for a long time and I’m glad I could do it today.”
Other swimmers who helped the Riverhawks finish third in the final team standings were Andrew Tenny, Brent Scott and Ethan Nyugen. Tenny was the bronze medalist in the 50 free (24.34), while Scott was fourth in the 200 IM (2:16.57) and Nyugen tied for fourth place in the 50 free (24.36) with Bear River’s Garrett Griffin.
Another local athlete who fared well was Green Canyon’s Josh Miggin, who was the runner-up in the 50 free (23.04), finished fourth in the 100 free (51.84) and teamed up with Clark Campbell, Tyler Seamons and Jackson Steed to record the second-fastest time in the 200 medley relay. Campbell was the silver medalist in the 100 breast (1:07.11), as was Steed in the 100 fly (58.85).
Additionally, the Wolves got bronze medal performances from Seamons in the 200 IM (2:14.20) and Ivan Khimach in the 100 fly (59.17).
Wyatt Kimball was Logan’s top performer in the boys competition as he was fifth in the 100 back (1:02.98) and also finished in the top 10 in his other individual swim.
