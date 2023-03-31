The weather cleared up just enough this week to allow a few local high school boys tennis matches to take place.
It was the opening week of Region 11 action and defending champion Ridgeline got off to a promising start. The Riverhawks hosted Bear River in Tuesday’s region opener for both teams and swept the Bears, and then followed that up with a Wednesday sweep of Sky View on the road.
"Super proud of my boys at the beginning of the season," Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. "This season has required a lot of patience from them and so we were happy to be able to get both of our region matches in this week. They fought hard in both of the matches. Dillon (Johnson) unexpectedly played (Bear River's) Lawrence Rigby, who comes from a big tennis family and had a good match against him. All of (our guys) played well against Sky View, despite cold and windy conditions that can normally be very equalizing. Overall, super happy with our results."
One other region dual was contested as Green Canyon was able to earn a 4-1 victory over Logan in its Tuesday home opener. The Wolves also squared off against Dixie Thursday on the road and lost by a 4-1 scoreline. Green Canyon and Mountain Crest are currently competing at the two-day St. George Invitational, which will conclude Saturday.
The Riverhawks returned four of their seven varsity players from a year ago, including defending region champions Dillon Johnson and Thatcher Ellis at the top two singles positions. Johnson and Ellis dispatched of their opponents from Bear River and Sky View in pretty convincing fashion, while Davis Low, who mans the No. 3 singles spot for Ridgeline, only lost one game in each of his region matches to keep his undefeated record this season intact.
Kayson Reeder and Tag McCullough teamed up to win both matches at No. 1 doubles in straight sets for the Riverhawks. Ridgeline used two different second doubles tandems this week, with Austin Christensen and Preston Brenchley joining forces against Bear River, and Christensen and Cameron Clark against Sky View.
The Riverhawks, who shared the 4A state championship with Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs a year ago, is currently undefeated in dual action, plus they finished first out of eight teams at the Ogden Invitational, which took place on March 18. In addition to its two region duals, Ridgeline has also defeated Desert Hills and 6A Herriman by scorelines of 3-2 and 4-1, respectively, this season. The Riverhawks also competed in southern Utah a few weeks ago at a two-day tournament that was cancelled on Day 2 due to inclement weather.
Meanwhile, the Wolves welcomed back its entire starting lineup from the 2022 campaign and used that experience to pick up a nice victory over an always solid Logan squad, despite not having the services of Chad Jeppson. Jeppson was a 4A state finalist at the No. 1 doubles position last season, alongside Luke Westwood.
Carter Thorpe (No. 1) and JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) were both tested by their opponents from Logan before winning their singles matches. Fonnesbeck was taken to a third-set super tiebreaker by Dahoon Kwag.
The Wolves were triumphant in both doubles matches in straight sets, although the Grizzlies won three or four games in each of the four sets. Westwood and Carson Shakespear teamed up at first doubles for Green Canyon, while Zach Crane and Emerson Strebel competed as the No. 2 spot.
Caleb Xu prevented a Green Canyon sweep with a straight-sets win over Jack Huish at No. 3 singles. Xu competed at first doubles last year, while Huish was the 4A runner-up at third singles.
Shakespear and Crane are the reigning 4A champions at second doubles and they were able to secure a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 triumph over their foes from Dixie. The Wolves lost the other four matches, but they were all competitive, especially at No. 3 singles as Huish lost, 6-4, 7-5.
Green Canyon is now 1-2 in dual action this season as it was edged by Woods Cross, a traditionally strong 5A program, by a 3-2 scoreline a week ago. Logan is 3-2 on the season, with non-region victories over Ogden (3-2), North Sanpete (4-1) and Pine View (4-1). Logan’s other setback was to 6A Corner Canyon.
Sky View and Mountain Crest had only played one dual each this season as of Friday. The Mustangs were swept by 6A Weber in mid-March. Mountain Crest, like Ridgeline, did compete in the Ogden Invitational and placed sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.