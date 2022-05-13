So far, so good for the Ridgeline boys tennis program.
The Riverhawks did want they needed to do on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which is being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Ridgeline was the only team to win all five of its Friday quarterfinal matches and, as a result, has scored the maximum five points — two more than Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs, which are currently tied for second place.
Each individual match victory will be worth two points on Day 2 of the tournament, so the Riverhawks still have a lot of work left to do.
“It’s more about the potential to earn points than how many points we actually have at this point,” Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. “... It’s good to be up two points on the other teams, but the important matches that I’m looking at right now are going to be third singles and first doubles tomorrow. ... If we can win third singles and first doubles, I think we’ve pretty much got it in the bag.”
Ridgeline’s Ayden Rupp, the No. 1 seed, will square off against fourth-seeded Nathan Bentley of Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals at third singles, while the Riverhawks’ top-seeded No. 1 doubles tandem of Kayson Reeder and Ben Olson will face Green Canyon’s fourth-seeded duo of Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood. Ridgeline would be in the driver’s seat should it prevail in both of those matches.
The Riverhawks won all of their quarterfinal matches in comfortable fashion. Dillon Johnson, the No. 3 seed at first singles, and Thatcher Ellis, the top seed at second singles, only lost one game apiece, while Rupp dropped three games. Reeder and Olson were triumphant by a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline, while the second-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Isaac Petersen and Davis Low won, 6-2, 6-3.
Indeed, it was a good start for the Region 11 champions.
“I’m feeling very confident,” Cheney said. “I’m excited to see what the boys can do. One thing that I’ve been stressing is the difference between an underdog and a favorite mentality, so we don’t want to go into tomorrow feeling like we’re the favorites to win. We want to go into tomorrow feeling like we’re still the underdogs, like we have nothing to lose and so if we can do that, I think the boys will be playing at the top of their game and can do some damage.”
Both of Crimson Cliffs’ quarterfinal round setbacks came against doubles teams from Logan. Indeed, the Grizzlies helped make the Riverhawks’ path to their first-ever state championship a bit easier.
“The Logan team feels like our family,” Cheney said. “I remember last year when they were trying to win the state title, we were cheering them on. After they finished their matches (today) ... they came over to our canopy and they said, ‘Hey, those wins were for you, Ridgeline.’ ... So we actually are really close with the Logan team and a lot of those boys, as well.”
Like Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon went 3-2 in its quarterfinal matches and, like the Mustangs, both loses were closely contested affairs. Carter Thorpe, the Wolves’ top singles player, tested Jaden Wittwer of Desert Hills before falling, 6-4, 6-4. Wittwer was the 4A state runner-up at first singles a year ago. Meanwhile, Green Canyon second singles player JC Fonnesbeck was eliminated in the quarterfinal round, 6-3, 7-6.
The Wolves will be represented in semifinals by Jack Huish, the No. 2 seed at third singles, and both doubles teams. Huish only dropped two games in his quarterfinal matchup. Jeppson and Westwood rallied and prevailed in three sets at No. 1 doubles for the Wolves, while their top-seeded second doubles tandem of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear rolled past their opponents, 6-2, 6-0.
Representing Logan in the round of four will be both doubles squads. Twin brothers Caleb and Phillips Xu, the 2021 state champions at second doubles, advanced to the semis at first doubles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Logan brothers Kort and Kobe Larsen defeated their foes in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5. The Xu brothers are seeded second and the Larsen brothers third.
Several players from Cache Valley were able to taste victory Friday in what were essentially state play-in matches. None of the first-round matches counted toward the team score.
Prevailing for Green Canyon in the first round were Thorpe, Fonnesbeck and the doubles team of Jeppson/Westwood. Sky View second singles player Tyler Funk made it to the quarterfinals, as did Mountain Crest No. 2 singles player Bryton Musselman and Logan No. 1 singles player Ashton Xu. Musselman, the No. 10 seed, knocked off the No. 7 seed.