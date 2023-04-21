Some less-than-ideal weather didn't prevent Logan's boys tennis program from picking up arguably its biggest win of the season.
The Grizzlies went 2-1 in matches that went to a decisive third set and that was enough to secure a 3-2 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 dual that started Thursday at the Logan Recreation Center and concluded in North Logan.
Green Canyon's second doubles team of Carson Shakespear and Jack Robison rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 triumph in a match that took place entirely on Logan's home courts. Play was initially suspended in the second sets of the other four varsity matches as the weather took a turn for the worse, but Green Canyon's courts were dry enough to allow action to continue following a break.
In the end, the Grizzlies were able to avenge a 4-1 setback to the Wolves from earlier this season. Green Canyon was missing three-year first singles player Carter Thorpe and second doubles player Zach Crane in the rematch.
"The other four matches were into the second set around 4:30 when the never-ending winter decided to return with some heavy snow," LHS head coach Trent Shorter said. "We decided to call the match and try again on Friday. Twenty minutes later, the GC coach called and said their courts were clear and we could finish at GC. We loaded up the team and headed over. ... GC was missing their first singles, which we know played a part in our win, but we will take the win and the confidence boost."
With Thorpe out, the Wolves bumped their other two singles players up a position, and the Grizzlies ended up prevailing in all three singles matches — two of them in three sets. Kort Larsen won in straight sets at the No. 1 spot, while Dahoon Kwag edged Jack Huish by a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 scoreline at second singles and Caleb Xu came storming back for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory at third singles.
The first doubles showdown also went to three sets, with Green Canyon's Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood outlasting the tandem of Jungsung Lee and Phillip Xu, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
In other Region 11 action later in the week, Ridgeline kept its undefeated dual record this season intact as it swept Bear River on the road, while Mountain Crest and Sky View squared off on back-to-back days and each prevailed by a 3-2 scoreline on their home court, ironically enough. The Mustangs hosted the Bobcats on Wednesday, with the rematch taking place the following day in Smithfield.
All of the Ridgeline-Bear River matches were decided in straight sets. Singles players Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3) didn't lose any games, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Preston Brenchley and Austin Christensen only dropped one in each set. Ellis and Low have yet to lose during the 2023 campaign. Also reigning supreme for the Riverhawks were Dillon Johnson at first singles and the No. 1 doubles squad of Kayson Reeder and Tag McCullough.
Both Sky View-Mountain Crest duals came down to the third singles position. Mountain Crest's Hayden Francis was triumphant Wednesday and Sky View's Gavin Krambule a day later. Both programs used the same varsity lineup in the first and second duals.
Sky View singles players Brock Hougaard (No. 1) and Tyler Funk (No. 2) won in convincing fashion both times. Funk didn't drop a single game in each match, while Hougaard only lost two in four sets. Likewise, Mountain Crest's doubles tandems of Matt Parker/Kohler Summers (No. 1) and Luke Freeman/Spence Harris (No. 2) each won both of their matches in straight sets. The Bobcats were more competitive in both doubles matches the second time around.
