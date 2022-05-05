NORTH LOGAN --- There's no question the first five-year stretch for the Ridgeline boys tennis program was a pretty successful one, but one thing had eluded the Riverhawks during that timespan and that was a region title.
The Riverhawks achieved their breakthrough a year later, though, and they did so in impressive fashion. First, Ridgeline went 10-0 in Region 11 duals and 14-0 in all duals, and then it reigned supreme at the two-day Region 11 Championships, which concluded on a warm and sunny Thursday afternoon at Green Canyon High School.
Ridgeline had its first-ever region trophy wrapped up before the championship round even started. The Riverhawks advanced all five of their positions to the finals and won four of those matches en route to racking up 144 points. Green Canyon, which prevailed at the No. 2 doubles position, was second with 129 points, followed by Logan (115), Sky View (81), Mountain Crest (75) and Bear River (56).
"It's definitely been a ride for sure," said Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney, who was the program's No. 1 singles player in its first two seasons of existence. "I feel like Ridgeline's always been among the top teams. I think we've been No. 2 or No. 3 (in the region) ever since we started and some great players have gone through Ridgeline. To have played for Ridgeline and now coaching Ridgeline, to have our first region championship, I think it means a lot for the players as well. ... I love the boys so much and am so proud of how they've been working hard and been performing the entire season."
"It just feels great," Ridgeline junior Thatcher Ellis said. "Our team has never won boys region before and I'm just proud of all the work that we've put into getting this win. It's such a great feeling."
It's been an especially memorable spring for Ridgeline's vaunted singles lineup of Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Ellis (No. 2) and Ayden Rupp (No. 3) as they have only lost six matches between the three of them. All three athletes have yet to lose to a region opponent during the 2022 campaign.
"I think we've got one of the best singles lineups probably in the state, I would say, so it's super exciting," Rupp said. "We all support each other, all get excited for each other when we win, so it's been a great season. (We have) great guys."
Johnson, Ellis and Rupp were all tested in the championship round. For starters, Johnson never lost more than four games in any of his region duals, but had to fight his way out of a 4-1 first-set deficit against Green Canyon's Carter Thorpe, who was also the region runner-up at No. 1 singles a year ago.
The freshman phenom was up to the challenge, though, as he seized momentum and dispatched of the hard-hitting Thorpe, 6-4, 6-1.
Ellis, the 2021 region champ at first singles, came storming back for a 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory over the always gritty Dohoon Kwag of Logan. The junior lost a set against three different region rivals this spring, but found a way to finish strong in each match.
"It was really valuable because state is single elimination, so you have to win the match at all costs, you know," Ellis said. "You don't get another chance. So yeah it was good just to get down and have to work my way back up in the match."
Like Ellis, Rupp also had to make some in-match adjustments in the finals. The junior never won a game on his serve during the second set against Green Canyon's Jack Huish, but bounced back and won all of the games on his serve in the third and decisive set.
Rupp also attacked the net much, much more frequently in the third set and that ultimately helped propel him to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win. Rupp slammed the door with an overhead smash on match point.
"It completely shifted the momentum," Rupp said of his play at the net. "I mean, the baseline wasn't working too well for me, so after that second-set loss I realized I had to make some changes and, yeah, started coming to the net more, just putting the pressure on him. And I think it really paid off in that 6-1 win there in the third set."
Ridgeline's first doubles tandem of Kayson Reeder and Ben Olson struggled with some consistency at times early in the season, but have been on a roll as of late. That trend continued Thursday as the duo was triumphant against Green Canyon's Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood in the finals, 6-4, 6-4.
The Wolves were very competitive in that first doubles match, just like they were in their two aforementioned championship showdowns. Green Canyon did, however, get a breakthrough performance from their No. 2 doubles team of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear. Shakespear and Crane earned a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Ridgeline's Davis Low and Isaac Petersen in a very energetic and entertaining affair.
The two doubles teams squared off twice during the regular season, with each prevailing once.
"I think the biggest thing was just the energy," Shakespear said. "We always play better when ... we're having a good time and just working together. ... It was fun playing against (Ridgeline). They like to keep the energy up too, so it was a very fun match and they played well. But yeah, it felt great to pull that one out."
The two Green Canyon juniors played particularly well early in the third set as they raced out to a 4-1 lead. To their credit, Petersen and Low battled their way back to narrow deficits of 4-3 and 5-4 before the Wolves closed things out. Shakespear came through with a pair of volley winners in the final game, including on match point.
"We came out of the 10-minute break (between the second and third sets) and we just said, 'we've got to keep our energy up, we've got to our momentum up,'" Crane said. "And so those two big breaks (of serve) that we got early on were really helpful in keeping our energy and momentum up. And (Ridgeline) caught up, which was amazing and credit to them, and then we rebounded and finished it out."
Logan, which captured the previous two region titles, finished second or third at four of the five positions. Junsung Lee won his third-place match at third singles, as did both of Logan's all-brother doubles tandems of Caleb and Phillip Xu (No. 1), and Kort and Kobe Larsen (No. 2).
Sky View's Brock Houggard outlasted Logan's Ashton Xu by a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 scoreline for third place at No. 1 singles. It was a great tournament for Houggard, who won five games in the second set of his semifinal match against Johnson.
For the first time ever, an RPI system will be used to determine the seedings at all four state tournaments. The 4A State Championships will take place next Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park, where the Riverhawks will arguably the team to beat.
"I keep telling my team that state's going to be a bloodbath," Cheney said. "We came into region with an advantage because we get a point for every (individual) region dual (match) that we win, but we don't get that at state. And so everything comes down to how well we perform there. I have a lot of faith in our singles players, a lot of faith in our doubles players, but there's going to be some good competition. Green Canyon will be great and Crimson Cliffs, and some other schools as well have got some great players, so we'll just go into that tournament striving to play the best tennis that we possibly can and we'll see where the chips fall."