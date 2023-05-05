Ridgeline Tennis

Ridgeline’s Dillon Johnson lines up a forehand during a Region 11 dual against Green Canyon on Tuesday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Another goal down, two more to go for Ridgeline’s boys tennis program.

The Riverhawks clinched their second straight outright regular season Region 11 title courtesy of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over visiting Green Canyon. Ridgeline, which improved to 9-0 in region duals in the process, will square off against Mountain Crest in a make-up dual next Monday in Millville.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

