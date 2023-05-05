Another goal down, two more to go for Ridgeline’s boys tennis program.
The Riverhawks clinched their second straight outright regular season Region 11 title courtesy of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over visiting Green Canyon. Ridgeline, which improved to 9-0 in region duals in the process, will square off against Mountain Crest in a make-up dual next Monday in Millville.
The other four teams in the region won’t be in action until the Region 11 Tournament, which will take place next Wednesday and Thursday at Green Canyon. All of the Thursday duals were rained out, but the Sky View at Green Canyon and Bear River and Logan matchups were pushed back just one day later.
It’s been another memorable season for Ridgeline, which shared the 4A state championship with Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs a year ago. The Riverhawks (12-0 in all duals, 9-0 region) have yet to lose a singles match against any region rival in 2023. In fact, Ridgeline hasn’t even dropped a set in singles action in any of the region duals.
All three Ridgeline singles player were tested in the opening set in Tuesday’s dual against Green Canyon, but won the second set comfortably. Top singles player Dillon Johnson has only lost one match this season and that was in a pro set at a tournament in St. George. Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3) are still undefeated on the season.
Like the first dual between the two rivals, Green Canyon prevailed in both doubles matches. The Wolves and Riverhawks once again went to a third set at the No. 1 doubles spot as Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood outlasted Kayson Reeder and Tag McCullough, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Defending state champions Carson Shakespear and Zach Crane won pretty comfortably at second doubles for Green Canyon.
Green Canyon (9-5, 7-3) bounced back from its loss to Ridgeline by dispatching of Bear River and Sky View by 4-1 scorelines. The Wolves faced the Bears on Wednesday in Garland and then hosted Sky View on Friday afternoon.
The Wolves have yet to lose a doubles match this season against a region foe when they have their normal doubles lineup. Westwood and Jeppson were tested a bit against Bear River and then rolled against Sky View. Shakespear and Crane only lost one game in a four sets in those two duals.
JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) and Jack Huish (No. 3) reigned supreme in their singles matches against Bear River and Sky View. Huish only dropped two games in four sets while, with the exception of one set against Bear River, Fonnesbeck won convincingly.
Like Green Canyon, a veteran Logan squad played a trio of region duals this week The Grizzlies (10-5, 6-4) will head into the Region 11 Tournament on a four-match winning streak after dispatching of Bear River, Mountain Crest and Sky View. Logan also swept a non-region dual against Kearns on Monday.
“We had a rough start to the season, lost a few crucial matches we should’ve won,” LHS head coach Trent Shorter said. “As the team has done in the past, we learn from our mistakes. As long as you learn from a mistake, it’s not a loss, but an experience. Logan tennis will adapt and prosper. We look forward to our challenge at (the) region (tourney).”
Logan mixed up its lineup against Kearns and completely dominated in the singles matches as Kort Larsen (No. 1), Dohoon Kwag (No. 2) and Jungsung Lee (No. 3) won all of their sets 6-0 or 6-1. Tereck Thomson and Easton Jenkins typically compete at second doubles for the Grizzlies, but they bumped up to the No. 1 position and won a close match. Tyton Ellis and Evan Porras, two of Logan’s top JV players, prevailed in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Jenkins and Thomson went 4-0 this week as they defeated their opponents from Bear River, Mountain Crest and Sky View in straight sets at second doubles. Logan’s No. 1 doubles duo of Lee and Phillip Xu also beat all three region foes in two sets.
Caleb Xu rolled at third singles this week as he only lost a combined two games in his duals against Bear River, Mountain Crest and Sky View. Kwag was victorious at the No. 2 singles position in convincing fashion in his duals against Mountain Crest and Bear River.
Logan exacted a measure of revenge in its 3-2 Wednesday road triumph over Sky View. The Bobcats edged a short-handed Grizzly squad by that same scoreline earlier this spring. Logan swept Mountain Crest on Wednesday at home and then defeated Bear River, 4-1, Friday at home.
At was a great week for Sky View’s Brock Hougaard, who improved to 14-4 on the season with two nice straight sets wins this week at first singles. Hougaard has captured all four sets this year against Green Canyon’s Carter Thorpe, who is the two-time reigning region runner-up at the No. 1 singles spot.
Sky View’s other victory against Logan was courtesy of Tyler Funk, who outpointed Kwag in three sets at second singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. The Bobcats (5-7, 4-6) finished right behind Logan and in fourth place in the final regular season region standings.
Mountain Crest (2-8, 2-7) was relatively competitive in both doubles matches against Logan. Matt Parker and Kohler Summers have been rock solid for the Mustangs this spring, whether they are competing at first or second doubles.
Lawrence Rigby, Bear River’s No. 1 singles player, had another good week as he came from behind to beat GC’s Thorpe in three sets and then defeated another good opponent in Logan’s Larsen in straight sets. The Bears went 1-9 in region duals this season and 1-11 overall.
