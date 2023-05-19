It was the kind of start the Riverhawks needed in their quest to capture at least a share of their second straight state title.
Ridgeline prevailed in a huge match at first doubles and is in a three-way tie for second place following Day 1 of the 4A Boys Tennis State Championship, which took place Friday at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. The Riverhawks, as well as Crimson Cliffs and Desert Hills, have each wracked up 22 points, which is three fewer than Dixie.
Ridgeline shared the 4A crown with Crimson Cliffs and Green Canyon a year ago. The Wolves were eliminated from contention Friday and will enter Saturday’s final two rounds in fifth place with 13 points.
“Really, I couldn’t be happier (with my team),” Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. “I’m super proud of first doubles, especially because when we got the (draw sheets) I think that, that Green Canyon team is one of the best in the state and we knew that if we were going to keep our dreams of winning state alive than we were going to have to win that match. And it came down to a third set. It was close, but (our guys) fought hard.
“We’ll have some tight competition tomorrow, namely from Crimson Cliffs, who have the two really good singles players, and then Dixie, who have advanced all of their (positions) into tomorrow. And we’ll have a few matches against Dixie tomorrow, so if we are to win state, we’ll have to be clutch in taking those matches. And we’ll see what we can do against Crimson Cliffs as well, but overall today I’m super happy with how (our team) played. The boys showed some determination and grit.”
The Riverhawks won at least one match at all five positions, plus advanced four of their five positions to Saturday’s semifinal round. Ridgeline will be represented in the round of four by singles players Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3), plus its first doubles tandem of Tag McCullough and Kayson Reeder.
Cheney is confident his Riverhawks can reach their ultimate goal, but added they will likely have to win all of their Saturday morning matches, plus two in the championship round, which will take place in the afternoon.
The third-seeded Johnson was tested in the quarterfinal round before pulling out a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 6 Brock Hougaard of Sky View. Up next for the sophomore is No. 2 Jade Wittwer of Desert Hills. Johnson defeated Wittwer back in March, but lost to him a year ago during the high school season.
Cheney praised Houggard, who lost to Johnson in convincing fashion both times during the regular season. The Sky View senior was the only player from Region 11 to win more than five games against Johnson in a match this spring.
“Oh my gosh, Brock Hougaard played some of the best tennis I have ever seen him play today and kudos to him because he came out swinging,” Cheney said. “He had a good crowd behind him cheering him on and he played like he had nothing to lose, and it was working for him. It kind of caught Dillon by surprise and I was pleased that Dillon was able to clutch up in the first set. And he was actually down a break, but he clutched up in the first set and then brought it back in the second and really showed some mental toughness there. … Dillon had to battle through a lot to get that win.”
The second-seeded Ellis punched his ticket to the second day of the tournament by only dropping two games in his quarterfinal match. Up next for the senior is No. 3 Caleb Kroll of Dixie. Ellis beat Kroll in a pro set back in March.
Like Ellis, Low has yet to drop even a set this season and, like Ellis, only lost two games in the quarterfinal round. The senior will now square off against No. 3 Brexan Wittwer of Desert Hills. This will be the first matchup between Low and Wittwer, at least during the high school season.
Reeder and McCullough, the No. 5 seeds, outlasted Green Canyon’s fourth-seeded duo of Luke Westwood and Chad Jeppson by a 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 scoreline in the quarterfinals. The two rival doubles teams split their four matches this season, with Ridgeline winning the final two. Up next for the Riverhawks at that position are the No. 1 seeds from Dixie. Reeder and McCullough lost to Dixie in a pro set at the very beginning of the season.
What must McCullough and Reeder do to emerge victorious come Saturday morning?
“First and foremost, Kayson and Tag need to hold serve,” Cheney said. “And Kayson’s been doing a good job of that. Tag struggled a little bit on his serve today, was still able to pull it out. But if they can hold serve, they’ll be in really good shape, especially watching (Dixie’s) serves today. I think they’re very breakable. They’re not an invincible team. … I think they’re beatable, but yeah, (our guys) will need to play their best tennis and get their serves in.”
Green Canyon’s reigning state championship second doubles team of Carson Shakespear and Zach Crane also advanced to the second day of the tourney. The top-seeded duo were tested a bit by Luke Freeman and Porter Schroder, the No. 9 seeds from Mountain Crest, before prevailing in straight sets in the quarters. Crane and Shakespear will face the No. 4 seeds from Snow Canyon in the semis.
In addition to Hougaard and the aforementioned doubles teams, several other Cache Valley players went 1-1 on Day 1 of the tournament. All three of Logan’s singles players won their first match in Kort Larsen (No. 1), Dohoon Kwag (No. 2) and Caleb Xu (No. 3), as did Green Canyon’s singles players of Carter Thorpe (No. 1), JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) and Jack Huish (No. 3). Xu came oh so close to making it to the semis as his quarterfinal match was decided in a third-set tiebreaker.
Other local doubles tandems that went 1-1 were Logan’s Phillip Xu/Jungsung Lee (No. 1) and Ridgeline’s Preston Brenchley/Austin Christensen (No. 2). Tyler Funk, who plays second singles for Sky View, also went 1-1.
