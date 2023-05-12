NORTH LOGAN — It was the boost of confidence the Riverhawks were hoping for heading into next week's 4A State Championships.
Ridgeline advanced all five of its positions to the championship round and captured four of those positional titles on its way to reigning supreme at the Region 11 Boys Tennis Tournament for the second straight season.
The Riverhawks, who went 10-0 in region duals for the second year in a row, racked up 144 points at the two-day tournament, which concluded Thursday at Green Canyon High School. The host Wolves were second with 120 points, followed by Logan (103) and Sky View (86). Mountain Crest and Bear River finished in a tie for fifth place with 73 points apiece.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, it was a bit unclear whether Ridgeline or Green Canyon would be the team to beat. The Wolves returned their entire varsity lineup from their squad that shared the 2022 4A state title with the Riverhawks and Crimson Cliffs. Ridgeline graduated three of its varsity players, so the repeat region championship was a gratifying accomplishment.
"It just shows we can lose some good players and still be on top," Ridgeline first doubles player Kayson Reeder said. "It's a good feeling."
Reeder was one of three Riverhawks who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium at the region tournament for the second consecutive year, joining standout singles players Dillon Johnson (No. 1) and Thatcher Ellis (No. 2). In fact, this was Ellis' third straight region crown as he prevailed at second singles as a junior and first singles as a sophomore.
The senior was dominant at his final region tourney as he only lost four games in two matches, which culminated with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Logan's Dohoon Kwag in the championship round. Ellis will take an undefeated record into the state tournament.
"Yeah, that last region final match, the 6-1, 6-0, really boosted my confidence because I think my closest match this year was actually with Dahoon," Ellis said. "(It was) 6-3, 6-3 when I played him last time and he's a great player, so it just felt really good to get the win today."
Like the second singles position, the competition at first singles in the region was definitely better this season than it was a year ago. Nevertheless, Johnson never lost more than five games in any of his 12 matches against region foes. The sophomore claimed his repeat title by dispatching of Bear River's Lawrence Rigby by a 6-0, 6-4 scoreline in the finals.
"It was good because last year there really wasn't very much competition, but this year we have Lawrence and Brock (Hougaard) got better, and Carter's (Thorpe) always good, so it was good for me," Johnson said.
Johnson has only lost once this season and it was to last year's 4A state second singles champion in a pro set back in early March.
It's also been a very memorable season for Ridgeline's other singles player, Davis Low, who mans the No. 3 position. The senior has yet to drop a high school set in '23 and he continued his strong, steady play with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Green Canyon's Jack Huish in Thursday's championship round. Huish was the 4A runner-up at third singles a year ago, while Low was a finalist at second doubles.
It was sweet revenge for the Riverhawks' other positional champions as their first doubles tandem of Reeder and Tag McCullough claimed their gold medals with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the top-seeded duo of Green Canyon's Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood. Westwood and Jeppson, the 4A runner-ups at this position a year ago, beat their Ridgeline counterparts in three sets both times during the regular season.
"Finally being able to break through (was amazing) and we knew we wanted to do it in two sets, and so it felt really good to finally be able to do that," McCullough said.
Reeder concurred and added: "We clicked and put everything together that we've been talking about, so it's good to see it pay off."
What was the difference for Reeder and McCullough this time around?
"Playing more simple and being more aggressive at the net definitely was the difference," McCullough asserted.
Green Canyon's No. 2 doubles duo of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear prevented a Ridgeline sweep by defeating their Riverhawk rivals, Preston Brenchley and Austin Christensen, 6-3, 6-4 in the finals. Shakespear and Crane also prevailed at second doubles last year and went on to capture a state championship.
It was another consistent tournament for Logan, which finished second or third at four of the five positions. Caleb Xu only dropped two games in his third-place match at third singles, while Logan's doubles teams of Jungsung Lee/Phillip Xu (No. 1) and Easton Jenkins/Tereck Thomsen (No. 2) also won their third-place matches in straight sets. Caleb Xu took Huish to three sets in their semifinal showdown.
Sky View claimed the other two bronze medals with hard-fought wins over talented foes from Green Canyon. Brock Houggard, who took Rigby to three sets in the semis, outlasted Carter Thorpe, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, at first singles, while Tyler Funk pulled out a 6-3, 7-6 triumph over JC Fonnesbeck. It been a pretty memorable season for both Houggard and Funk, who have records of 15-5 and 14-7, respectively.
The local programs will now turn their attention to the 4A State Championships, which will take place next Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park. Crimson Cliffs is arguably the team to beat, but Ridgeline is confident about its chances.
"I think it's clear that our team is definitely a state contender," Ellis said. "We'll have to play like we did today, just play some of our best tennis. Hopefully we can play well at state next week and pull it out."
