Ridgeline’s Thatcher Ellis hits the ball during his semifinal match in the Region 11 tennis tournament on Thursday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — It was the boost of confidence the Riverhawks were hoping for heading into next week's 4A State Championships.

Ridgeline advanced all five of its positions to the championship round and captured four of those positional titles on its way to reigning supreme at the Region 11 Boys Tennis Tournament for the second straight season.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

