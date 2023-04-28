...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM MDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as this
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Prep boys tennis: Hawks, Wolves both go 3-0 in region action this week
It was a busy week in the local high school boys tennis scene as eight Region 11 duals were contested, as teams continue to make up for lost time due to earlier inclement weather.
Ridgeline strengthened its position as the team to beat in the region as it went 3-0 during a three-day stretch this week. The reigning champions swept Mountain Crest, Sky View and Logan on their way to improving to 8-0 in region action and 11-0 in all duals.
Ridgeline singles players Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3) kept their undefeated records intact this season with a trio of straight-set wins. Low only lost four games in three matches. Thatcher was tested a bit by Logan's Dohoon Kwag before prevailing, 6-3, 6-3. The Grizzlies didn't win any sets against the Riverhawks, but they did win multiple games in all but one of the 10 collective varsity sets.
Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline's top singles player, didn't drop any games in his first two matches of the week. The defending region champion has only lost once this season and that was to last year's 4A second singles champ in a pro set.
Likewise, both of Ridgeline's doubles teams — Kayson Reeder/Tag McCullough (No. 1) and Preston Brenchley/Austin Christensen (No. 2) — were triumphant in straight sets in all three of their matches. Both doubles tandems were tested in one of the sets against Sky View, in both sets against Logan and in at least one set against Mountain Crest.
Green Canyon was the other local program that competed in a trio of duals this week and, like fellow defending 4A state tri-champion Ridgeline, reigned supreme in all three of them. The Wolves (5-3 in region action) swept Mountain Crest, plus dispatched of Bear River and Sky View by 4-1 scorelines. Lawrence Rigby prevailed at first singles for the Bears in that dual, although the Wolves were missing their normal No. 1 singles performer, two-time region first singles runner-up Carter Thorpe, in that match.
Thorpe returned to action against Mountain Crest and Sky View, and split those matches. The senior didn't drop any games against the Mustangs, but lost to Sky View's Brock Hougaard, 6-3, 6-3. Hougaard is having a good season for the Bobcats as he has the best record on the team at 12-4.
The Wolves used a few different lineups this week. Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood played all three matches together at first doubles and went 3-0. The duo didn't lose any games against Bear River and only one against Mountain Crest. Carson Shakespear and Zach Crane, the returning 4A champs at No. 2 doubles, emerged victorious in both of their matches together. Shakespear teamed up with Jack Robison for a 6-1, 6-0 win over Bear River at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Green Canyon went undefeated at the No. 2 and 3 singles positions this week. JC Fonnebeck returned to his normal second singles spot against Sky View and was tested by Tyler Funk before prevailing, 6-3, 6-4. Emerson Strebel played second singles against Mountain Crest, and Jack Huish against Bear River. Strebel rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Mustangs, and a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Bear River at third singles. Huish won at his normal third singles spot against Sky View.
Sky View traveled to Garland for its other dual this week and left with a 4-1 Thursday victory over Bear River. Funk (No. 2) and Gavin Krambule (No. 3) won their singles matches in straight sets for the Bobcats, as did their doubles tandems of Jackson Summers/Mason King (No. 1) and Zander Poulsen/Axel Hoffman (No. 2). Hoffman and Poulsen double bageled their opponents, while Funk and the No. 1 doubles duo only dropped one game.
Rigby was able to secure a regular season series split against Hougaard at first singles with a 6-4, 6-1 win. The Bobcats are now 4-4 in region duals.
Logan's other dual this week was against Mountain Crest and the Grizzlies (3-5 in region action) left Hyrum with a 4-1 Tuesday triumph. Logan's singles lineup of Kort Larsen (No. 1), Kwag (No. 2) and Caleb Xu (No. 3) were all triumphant in convincing fashion, as was the first doubles squad of Phillip Xu and Jungsung Lee. Larsen won five games against Johnson of Ridgeline, while the No. 1 doubles tandem captured seven games in that dual.
Mountain Crest prevailed in straight sets against Logan at second doubles, courtesy of Matt Parker and Kohler Summers.
