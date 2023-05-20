For the second straight year, boys tennis players from Ridgeline and Green Canyon were able to reign supreme at their respective positions at the 4A State Championships.
Ridgeline's Davis Low capped off an undefeated season by destroying the competition at third singles, while Green Canyon's Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear successfully defended their title at second doubles. The two-day tournament wrapped up on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
Low, the No. 2 seed at third singles, only dropped a measley three games in three matches at the 4A tourney. The senior whipped top-seeded Gavin Bishop of Dixie in the finals by a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline. Low also beat Bishop in a pro set earlier this season.
It was sweet revenge for Low, who lost in the state finals at second doubles in a three-setter a year ago. Low and his doubles partner had a championship point in the second set of that match.
“My junior year I got into a bad car wreck, I got cut from the high school basketball team and I lost not only the region championship, but the state championship (in tennis)," Low said. "So, after a lot of failures it’s amazing to overcome and to win state and go 22-0 (for a) perfect season."
How was Low, who double bageled the No. 3 seed from Desert Hills in the semifinals, so dominant?
“(By) being very disciplined," Low answered. "I worked very hard every single day. As for a game plan, I studied my opponents before every match with my dad, Josh. He has a great mind for the game. Without him, I wouldn’t have been that successful. ... Dixie’s player, Gavin Bishop, is tough. So, instead of trying to hammer the ball, I hit him lobs on lobs on lobs, and he never had an answer for it.”
On the flip side, there was plenty of drama in the championship round at second doubles. The top-seeded duo of Shakespear and Crane fended off a match point in the second set on their way to a thrilling 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 triumph over Dixie's second-seeded tandem of Garrett Bishop and Michael Winward — their second very competitive win over the Dixie duo this spring.
“I really take pride in our mental strength,” Crane said. “After losing the first set bad, Carson just looked at me and said, ‘we have nothing to lose, let’s have fun.’ And we did. We were able to get back on track in the second set, flipped a match point to a big break, and then sealed the deal in the third-set tiebreaker."
Crane and Shakespear also prevailed in a three-set nailbiter in the finals a year ago.
"Because it happened last year, we knew that we could make it happen again," Shakespear said of rallying from a deficit in the finals. "It was an incredible match against incredible opponents."
Capturing back-to-back state title with his best friend is something Crane will always cherish. Shakespear concurred and referred to Crane as "an incredible person and a great friend."
“Playing with Carson has made all the difference," Crane said. "He pushed me to be better every practice and match, but also picks me up when I’m in my head. We both started at the very bottom our freshman years and it’s been so fun to improve with him. And it seriously wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing players we’ve had to face, our incredible team, the best coaching squad ever — John, Camille and Christian — and the support of our parents. It’s been such an amazing ride and I’m so glad I got to do it and win with my best friend.”
Shakespear and Crane were tested a bit in all three of their matches at their final state tournament. Simply put, the competition at both doubles positions was deeper than it was a year ago.
"The second doubles teams were very good this year," said Shakespear, who only lost one match with Crane all season long. "This made the matches super fun and competitive. It was way cool to play such good teams."
In addition to Low, Crane and Shakespear, two other Cache Valley athletes made it to the championship round in Ridgeline's Dillon Johnson and Thatcher Ellis. Both talented local players won their first set in the finals.
The third-seeded Johnson didn't lose a game in stunning victory over No. 2 Jaden Wittwer of Desert Hills in the semifinals, and then proceeded to blank top-seeded Maxwell Miner of Crimson Cliffs in the opening set in the final at the No. 1 singles position. To his credit, Miner, a 4-star recruit, battled back for a 0-6, 6-2, 6-0 win. It was only Johnson's second loss of his sophomore season.
Ellis, the No. 2 seed at second singles, rolled past third-seeded Caleb Kroll of Dixie, 6-2, 6-1, in the semifinals, and then continued his strong play in the championship round against top-seeded Adam Miner — the younger brother of Maxwell. The senior claimed the opening set before Adam Miner, who has Division I talent like his brother, rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win. It was Ellis' only loss of the 2023 campaign.
“Those Miner boys are tough, but Dillon and Thatcher gave them a hard time," Low said. "Dillon was playing out of his head in the semis as he beat Jaden Wittwer from Desert Hills 6-0, 6-0, and he beat Max Miner in the first set, 6-0. Really beautiful tennis. Luckily, he has a couple more years in the tank. As for Thatcher, dude is a grinder and he has helped me so much my whole high school tennis career. I got so much love for him. He took the first set in the championship as well. Oh well, you win some, you lose some."
The other positional title was captured by Dixie's top-seeded first doubles team of Austin Beckstrom and Ari Fickler, who dispatched of defending No. 1 doubles champions Braden Koch and Bryce Jensen of Snow Canyon, 7-5, 6-2 in the finals.
That win allowed Dixie to claim a very riveting team championship as it was an absolute barnburner between the Flyers, Riverhawks and Mustangs. Dixie finished with 42 points, which was two more than Crimson Cliffs and three more than Ridgeline. Green Canyon and Desert Hills tied for fourth place with 22 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.