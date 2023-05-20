Davis Low

Ridgeline's Davis Low dominated the competition at third singles at the 4A boys tennis tournament, which concluded Saturday in Salt Lake City.

 Photo courtesy of Davis Low

For the second straight year, boys tennis players from Ridgeline and Green Canyon were able to reign supreme at their respective positions at the 4A State Championships.

Ridgeline's Davis Low capped off an undefeated season by destroying the competition at third singles, while Green Canyon's Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear successfully defended their title at second doubles. The two-day tournament wrapped up on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

