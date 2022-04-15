The conditions certainly weren’t ideal, but the poor weather subsided just enough for all three Region 11 boys tennis duals to take place Thursday.
The top three teams in the region standings all rolled to 5-0 victories — all on the road. Ridgeline defeated Mountain Crest, Logan beat Mountain Crest and Green Canyon dispatched of Bear River. All of Tuesday’s region duals were postponed due to inclement weather.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon have yet to lose a dual this spring, although that will change next week as the two rivals will square off twice. Additionally, the Riverhawks and Wolves each have four region duals scheduled for the following week.
Sky View was competitive in several sets at home against Ridgeline, but the visitors prevailed in straight sets in four of the five matches. Tyler Funk was able to take Thatcher Ellis, the 2021 Region 11 champion at No. 1 singles, to three sets at the No. 2 singles spot. Ellis, however, was able to rally for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.
The rest of Ridgeline’s singles lineup was composed of Dillon Johnson (No. 1) and Ayden Rupp (No. 3), while Ben Olson/Kayson Reeder (No. 1) and Davis Low/Isaac Petersen (No. 2) reigned supreme in doubles action for the Riverhawks (8-0 in duals, 4-0 region). Sky View’s second doubles team of Kyle Anderson and Mason King were able to win four games in the first set.
“It’s amazing how quick the season goes by, especially with wind, rain and snow canceling practices and postponing matches,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney said. “This is a fun region to be in because there is a lot of fierce competition, and we are well aware of that. I feel good about our performance as a team up to this point, but we have to continue maintaining focus. Every day that we are able to practice or play a match, we have to take advantage of the opportunity to improve, especially with the region and state tournaments nearing.”
Meanwhile, Green Canyon (6-0, 4-0) had no struggles against Bear River. In fact, the Wolves only dropped a combined three games in the five matches and never more than one in a match.
Carter Thorpe (No. 1), JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) and Jack Huish (No. 3) competed at singles for the Wolves, whose doubles lineup featured the tandems of Luke Westwood/Chad Jeppson (No. 1) and Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear (No. 2).
Two-time defending region champion Logan improved to 4-1 in region play — 5-2 in all duals — courtesy of five straight-sets wins over Mountain Crest. The Mustangs gave the Grizzlies a relatively good test at No. 1 singles (Bryton Musselman) and No. 1 doubles (Carter Davis/Matt Parker).
Ashton Xu (No. 1), Dahoon Kwag (No. 2) and Jungsung Lee (No. 3) were triumphant in singles for the Grizzlies, as were the doubles duos of Caleb and Phillip Xu (No. 1) and Kort and Kobe Larsen (No. 2).
“We’re getting better every day,” LHS head coach Trent Shorter said. “Looking forward to Ridgeline and Green Canyon next week. Should be some good tennis.”