Editor's note: This story will be updated later on with comments from all of the individual state champions from Cache County.
There wasn't much separating the Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Crimson Cliffs boys tennis programs all season long.
In fact, in the most important tournament of the season, there was nothing separating the three teams. All three programs won important matches on the second and final day of the 4A State Championships and finished in a three-way tie for first place with 11 points apiece. The tournament concluded Saturday afternoon at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park.
"You know, the tournament directors were telling me they never had seen a three-way tie their entire time of running the state tournament and so this was their first one," GC head coach Christian Davenport said. "And we knew it was going to be close between Ridgeline, Crimson Cliffs and us, but we didn't realize it would be this close. But man, it was awesome. ... Every single one of (our guys) played phenomenal and we're proud of each and every one of them. Us as coaches, we couldn't be happier with the performance they put out. It was just phenomenal tennis, great to watch."
Crimson Cliffs surged into the lead by capturing titles at the first and second singles positions. Ridgeline then pulled even when Ayden Rupp reigned supreme at third singles. Green Canyon then proceeded to claim a share of the title when its second doubles tandem of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear came from behind to prevail in three sets in the finals.
"At the end of the day, I am really proud of my boys and how they performed," Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. "I'm sure it's entered into the heads of all three teams who were in the tiebreaker that they only had to win one more match at whatever position and whatever point during the competition. But I don't want them to think like that because I'm super proud of how they performed and they played some great tennis. Kudos to Crimson and Green Canyon, as well. They found themselves in some pressure situations. Green Canyon was in a lot of tiebreakers that they were able to pull through that eventually led them to share the title with us. It's still a proud moment for us. It's been so long since any (boys team) from Cache Valley has won a state tennis title and it's very fitting that the two rivals, Ridgeline and Green Canyon, are now sharing it."
Indeed, the Wolves came up huge in clutch situations on Saturday as they won four tiebreakers, including three during the semifinal round. All three Green Canyon positions that made it to Day 2 of the tourney won a tiebreaker in the semifinals, which helped propel the Wolves to the finals at all three positions.
Shakespear and Crane, the top seeds at second doubles, dispatched of a team from Cedar by a 7-6, 6-2 scoreline in the semifinals, and then gutted out a 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Ridgeline's second-seeded duo of Isaac Petersen and Davis Low in the finals. Crane and Shakespear also rallied to beat Low and Petersen in three sets for the Region 11 title at second doubles last week.
The Wolves were also represented in the championship round by Jack Huish, the No. 2 seed at third singles, and their No. 1 doubles team of Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood. Huish beat an opponent from Dixie, 6-1, 7-6, and then lost to the top-seeded Rupp in the finals, 6-2, 6-4. Westwood and Jeppson, the No. 4 seeds, outlasted Ridgeline's top-seeded tandem of Kayson Reeder and Ben Olson, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the round of four, and then came up a little short against the No. 3 seeds from Snow Canyon in the finals, 6-3, 7-6.
Ridgeline was the only team to advance all five of its positions to Day 2 of the tournament. Some close losses ultimately prevented the Region 11 champions from capturing the title outright, but it was still a memorable day for the Riverhawks, who like the Wolves won their first-ever state championship in the sport.
Rupp never lost more than six games in any of his three matches at state. Rupp was triumphant against a foe from Crimson Cliffs by a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline in the round of four before beating Huish for the fourth time this season.
Petersen and Low punched their ticket to the finals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over brothers Kort and Kobe Larsen, the No. 3 seeds from Logan.
Ridgeline's Dillon Johnson, the No. 3 seed, tested second-seeded Kaden Koch of Pine View before falling 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals at first singles. Ridgeline's Thatcher Ellis, the top seed at No. 2 singles, suffered his second loss of the entire season in the semis of this tourney.
The Riverhawks will graduate a trio of seniors in Rupp, Olson and Petersen, while the Wolves will return their entire varsity lineup. Crimson Cliff will lose a pair of seniors.