It has been a very busy week for Cache Valley’s high school boys tennis programs as there were a handful of makeup matches to account for inclement weather in past weeks.
For starters, Logan and Mountain Crest competed in one Region 11 dual every day from Monday-Thursday, while Green Canyon and Ridgeline only had one day off. Sky View and Bear River were in action on Tuesday and Thursday.
It has been another stellar week for the Grizzlies, who dispatched of all four of their region foes and improved to 10-0 in duals this season, including an 8-0 mark against league opponents. However, arguably the biggest storyline this week has been Ridgeline’s emergence as a legitimate region championship contender.
Case in point: The Riverhawks knocked off perennial title contender Green Canyon by a 3-2 scoreline Tuesday in Millville, and nearly upset Logan one day later at home. The Grizzlies prevailed 3-2. Additionally, Ridgeline swept Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum, which is noteworthy because the Mustangs won both doubles matches against the Riverhawks earlier this spring.
“I am pleased with the progress that our boys are making,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney said. “Our singles players continue to work hard. We had some clutch wins at all three of those positions, but we have been working especially hard with our doubles teams. They are starting to gel well, move well and are transforming into top notch teams.”
Ridgeline used three different players at second doubles this week in Nick Clark, Isaac Peterson and Packer Anderson, and they teamed up to go 3-0. Ridgeline’s first doubles tandem of Ben Olson and Tag McCullough went 2-1, as did Riverhawk singles players Thatcher Ellis (No. 1) and Davis Low (No. 3). Ellis’ lone loss was a three-set nailbiter to Green Canyon’s Carter Thorpe, and Ellis outlasted Logan’s Kimbal Ricks in three sets for the second time this season.
Ayden Rupp, Ridgeline’s second singles player, won in straight sets against Mountain Crest and gave Logan’s Ashton Xu a good test.
Meanwhile, Logan was able to sweep its season series against Ridgeline and Green Canyon, plus defeat Mountain Crest and Bear River by 5-0 scorelines. The Grizzlies earned a gratifying 4-1 victory over visiting Green Canyon on Monday. Logan won both matches that went to three sets. The Grizzlies edged the Wolves 3-2 earlier this spring and four of those five positional encounters went to three sets.
“We have such a tough region (that) it makes these matches so fun,” LHS head coach James Larsen said. “It seems that in our matches against Ridgeline and GC there just is no guarantee in any one match. They’re great teams from top to bottom with great coaches, so we as coaches are just running from match to match trying to watch and coach them all because they’re all such close and important matches. Our boys just always seem to do just enough to pull out the wins we need late in the season to give us a good head start at the region tournament.”
Third singles player Paul Miller went 4-0 this week for the Grizzlies and kept his perfect record this season intact. Ashton Xu reigned supreme in three of his four matches at No. 2 singles.
Logan didn’t have Ricks in its dual against Bear River, so Xu and Miller moved up a position in singles action, and both prevailed in third straight. Ankit Garg edged his opponent in a very tough three-setter for the Grizzlies, who used different doubles teams than normal. Dohoon Kwag teamed up with Phillip Xu at first doubles, while Caleb Xu played with Gabe Gilbert at second doubles. Both duos only dropped one game.
Kwag and Jungsung Lee typically play together at first doubles for the Grizzlies, whose No. 2 doubles squad is normally comprised of Caleb and Phillip Xu.
Mountain Crest lost to Logan and Ridgeline, but secured wins over Bear River and Sky View by scores of 5-0 and 4-1, respectively. Singles players Braxton Stoker (No. 2) and Isaac Parker (No. 3) were victorious in both of those duals, as were both Mustang doubles teams. Camden Oswald and Zach Fricke teamed up at first doubles, and Mike Hardy and Carter Davis at the No. 2 spot.
The Mustangs gave the Riverhawks good battles in both doubles matches. Sky View’s Ben Spackman came from behind to beat Mountain Crest’s Bryton Musselman in three sets at No. 1 singles. It was Musselman’s second three-setter of the week as he won his nailbiter against Bear River.
“We have an excellent group of boys who have worked hard together,” MC head coach Jackie Oswald said. “They stay after practice and play tennis games as a team. We have had some players step up and have had to change the lineup. It was great to see them have success in different positions.”
Green Canyon bounced back from its competitive setbacks against Logan and Ridgeline by sweeping Sky View on Thursday in North Logan. Calvin Felt went undefeated at second singles this week for the Wolves, while Thorpe went 2-1 at the No. 1 spot ‑‑‑ his only loss against Logan’s Ricks.
Both Green Canyon doubles teams, Andrew Westwood/Jared Anderson and Luke Olsen/Jeff Huband, went 1-2 this week, but could have recorded 3-0 records. Both tandems fell to their foes from Ridgeline and Logan in three sets.
The Wolves did prove they are one of the top teams at the 4A level last weekend by winning the St. George Invitational. Green Canyon and Logan actually finished with the same amount of points, but the Wolves prevailed via a tiebreaker to capture the title.
“The boys played great,” GC head coach Christian Davenport said. “On the second day of the tournament, we have four out of five of our varsity (positions) in the golden bracket, more than any other high school.”
Felt defeated Logan’s Ashton Xu in the championship match at No. 2 singles in the gold bracket, while Logan’s Miller dispatched of GC’s J.C. Fonnesbeck in the gold bracket finals at third singles. Fonnesbeck won his match Thursday against the Bobcats.
Logan’s Ricks avenged an earlier region loss to GC’s Thorpe for third place at the top singles position in the gold bracket. Green Canyon’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Olsen and Huband also made it to the gold bracket.