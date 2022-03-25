It's been an ideal start to the 2022 high school boys tennis season for a pair of Cache County programs.
Ridgeline dispatched of Sky View, Fremont and two-time defending Region 11 champion Logan on back-to-back-to-back days this week to improve to 5-0 in duals this season. Meanwhile, Green Canyon swept a pair of Region 11 duals against Bear River and Mountain Crest this week and improve to 4-0.
One of these two teams won't be undefeated for long, though, as the Riverhawks will host the Wolves next Tuesday in pivotal region showdown.
Ridgeline kicked off its action-packed week by sweeping Sky View on Tuesday at home. The Riverhawks then proceeded to sweep 5A Fremont on Wednesday in Millville before capping off their week with a 4-1 road triumph over Logan.
Ridgeline singles players Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Ayden Rupp (No. 3) won all three of their matches this week in straight sets, as did the team's second doubles tandems. Davis Low and Isaac Petersen played two matches together at second doubles, while Low and Nick Clark teamed up for one match at that position. Johnson only lost four games in his three matches, while Rupp only dropped one game in each of his first two matches.
The Riverhawks have one of the top 1-2 singles tandems in the state this spring in Johnson and Ellis. Ellis captured the Region 11 title at first singles a year ago and advanced to the semifinals of the 4A State Championships.
Ridgeline's doubles team of Ben Olson and McCullough tested Logan's Caleb and Phillip Xu at the No. 1 spot. The Xu brothers captured a 4A state championship at second doubles in 2021. Olson and McCullough took Phillip and Caleb Xu to a first-set tiebreaker. Olson and Kayson Reeder prevailed for the Riverhawks against the Bobcats at No. 1 doubles.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon took care of business against Bear River on Tuesday at home and against Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum. The Wolves prevailed on all 10 of their individual matchups, including nine in convincing fashion. Mountain Crest's Carter Davis and Matt Parker did give Green Canyon's Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood a big test at the No. 1 doubles spot before falling, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
The Wolves didn't drop a single game in any of their singles matches against the Mustangs. Green Canyon's singles lineup was comprised of Carter Thorpe (No. 1), JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) and Jack Huish (No. 3). Thorpe is a returning region runner-up at first singles.
Green Canyon's No. 2 doubles duo of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear didn't lose a game in each of their two duals. Additionally, the Wolves won both doubles matches against Bear River by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Huish reigned supreme over his opponent from Bear River, 6-0, 6-1.
In addition to their aforementioned dual scores, Green Canyon has defeated Weber and Fremont this season — both in sweeping fashion — while Ridgeline has prevailed against Park City and Syracuse, 4-1 on both occasions.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Logan and Sky View each went 1-1 during the first week of Region 11 action. The Grizzlies swept the Mustangs on Tuesday at home, while the Bobcats were triumphant over the Bears, 5-0, Thursday at home.
All three of Sky View's singles players, Brock Houggard (No. 1), Tyler Funk (No. 2) and Benjamin Spackman (No. 3), won in straight sets against Bear River, as did the Bobcats' No. 2 doubles team of Kyle Anderson and Mason King. The No. 1 doubles match was a nailbiter as Sky View's Gavin Krambule and Zander Poulsen were able to pull out a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 victory.
As for the Grizzlies, they won all of their matches against the Mustangs in straight sets. The closest one took place at No. 1 doubles, where the Xu brothers beat Davis and Parker, 7-5, 6-3. Mountain Crest's Carter Davis gave Logan's Ashton Xu a pretty competitive match at first singles.
Ashton Xu (No. 1), Dohoon Kwag (No. 2) and Junsung Lee (No. 3) competed at singles for the Grizzlies this week, while Kort and Kobe Larsen played at second doubles in both duals.