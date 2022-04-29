NORTH LOGAN - It was the kind of performance Christian Davenport was hoping for from his Wolves heading into next week's Region 11 Boys Tennis Tournament.
Green Canyon stumbled a bit last week as lost a pair of Region 11 duals in nailbiting fashion --- both by 3-2 scorelines to Ridgeline and Logan --- plus was defeated by the Riverhawks for a second time, but got back on track with a 4-1 victory over the Grizzlies on a pleasant Thursday afternoon at home. Green Canyon and Logan both went 7-3 in region duals this spring.
"It's a huge boost of confidence, especially because we just struggled so much in our last matchup against Logan," Davenport said. "... We're starting to play more like we did down at the St. George Tournament and if we play like that, I feel confident that we'll be state champions at the end of the year. It won't be easy, but we can do it."
It was sweet revenge for both Green Canyon doubles teams, which lost to Logan last Wednesday. In all fairness to the Grizzlies, they played without Caleb Xu, one of the best doubles players in the region, in Thursday's rematch. Jungsung Lee, who typically competes at the No. 3 singles spot, played first doubles Thursday, while a JV player filled in for Lee at third singles.
Nevertheless, it was still an impressive performance by both Green Canyon doubles tandems. Chad Jeppson teamed up with Luke Westwood to dispatch of the duo of Phillip Xu and Lee, 6-2, 7-5 at the No. 1 spot, while Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear beat the all-brothers team of Kort and Kobe Larsen, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 2 position. Jeppson and Westwood lost to the Xu brother last week in a third-set tiebreaker.
Doubles action has been very unpredictable between the Wolves, Grizzlies and Riverhawks this season, which makes for a compelling storyline heading into the region tournament. The two-day tourney will conclude next Thursday at Green Canyon.
"We're really looking forward to (next week)," Davenport said. "We feel very confident in our doubles teams, not only for region, but also for state. When you look at our region (compared to the other 4A region), our region has the strongest doubles teams."
Like last Wednesday, the Wolves were triumphant at first and third singles, while the Grizzlies once again pulled out a hard-fought affair at second singles. Green Canyon's Carter Thorpe finished strong at the No. 1 spot as he won the final five games in his 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ashton Xu.
"The biggest thing is Carter's such an aggressive player," Davenport said. "He really puts pressure on his opponent and that pressure is really hard for a lot of people to be able to take. ... Yeah, Carter did a great job today."
Conversely, Jack Huish, who mans the No. 3 singles position for the Wolves, took control at the very beginning as he won the first eight games on his way to a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Ankit Grong. To his credit, Grong played much better in the second set, but Huish was able to slam the door with a forehand winner on match point.
It was a very consistent performance from the baseline for Huish, who also picked up spot well with some big forehands.
"I felt really good," Huish said. "I felt like I was making smart choices, knowing when to hit deep so I could recover, but then also knowing when to attack. It was a good match."
Logan was able to avoid the sweep thanks to Dohoon Kwag's 6-4, 7-5 win over JC Fonnesbeck at second singles. Kwag came from behind to defeat Fonnesbeck in three sets a week ago. This was the last varsity match to finish, so several players were on hand to cheer on their respective teammates.
"It feels really good," Kwag said. "I feel like I'm in a really nice spot. JC's a fantastic player. It's hard for me to contend with him with just skill, so I felt like the cheering of my teammates really helped me pull through."
Kwag raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before holding on, and then withstood some pretty big momentum shifts in the second set. Fonnebeck won the first two games of the second set, then lost five of the next six before battling back to 5-5.
The hard-hitting Fonnesbeck was dominant at times, but Kwag was smart with his shot selection and was very scrappy as he routinely forced his opponent to hit an extra shot. Additionally, Kwag, a first doubles region champion a year ago, did a good job of picking his opportunities to come to net, which was more frequent as the second set progressed.
"Going into this match I kind of had a game plan sorted out," Kwag said. "I know JC plays really well against really good players, so I had to make a specific game plan to contend with JC."
OTHER THURSDAY DUALS
Ridgeline traveled to Garland and capped off an undefeated region dual season with a sweep of Bear River, while Mountain Crest left Smithfield with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sky View. The Mustangs and Bobcats split their season series and each went 3-7 in region duals.
The Riverhawks did not drop a single game in any of their varsity matches against the Bears (0-10). Ridgeline's singles lineup was composed of Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Ayden Rupp (No. 3), while the Kayson Reeder/Ben Olson (No. 1) and Davis Low/Isaac Petersen (No. 2) competed at doubles. The Riverhawks went undefeated in region dual action at all three singles positions.
Meanwhile, three of the five matches between Mountain Crest and Sky View went the full three sets, with the Mustangs prevailing in two of them. Mountain Crest lost the first set in both of those wins. The second singles match was also a nailbiter.
Mountain Crest's Carter Davis outlasted Brock Hougaard, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, at No. 1 singles, while both Mustang doubles tandems --- Mike Hardy/Matt Parker (No. 1) and Andrew Rupp/Spencer Weaver (No. 2) reigned supreme. The Mustangs only lost two games at first doubles, while Rupp/Weaver edged Zander Poulsen/Jackson Summers, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
The Bobcats were triumphant in the other two singles matches --- Tyler Funk by a 7-5, 7-6 scoreline over Bryton Musselman at the No. 2 spot, and Gavin Krambule by a 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 scoreline over Tavin Davis at the No. 3 position.