NORTH LOGAN — The long wait for the rescheduled Cache-Box Invitational was certainly worth it for the Box Elder track & field program.
The Bees swept both team titles at the annual meet, which took place on a cold, oftentimes wet and sometimes windy Tuesday. Athletes competed in snow, rain and sleet at the meet, which featured a lightning delay and technical difficulties with the timing system.
The Bees were especially dominant in the boys competition as they won 10 of the 17 scored events and racked up an impressive 228 points. The battle for second place was competitive and Sky View won out with 85.5 points, followed by Green Canyon (75.0), Logan (63), Ridgeline (57.5), Mountain Crest (51.0), Bear River (46) and Preston (28). Additionally, Rich's Max Parry made the drive to Cache Valley and scored nine points for his team.
As dominant as the Bees were, they didn't have a monopoly on the impressive performances on the boys side. For starters, Green Canyon's Tate Walker and Ridgeline's Brock Parson continue to prove they have the potential to compete at the next level, Sky View's Brevin Egbert continues to showcase his well-rounded abilities and Logan's 4x800-relay team started the meet off with a bang.
Walker turned some heads early in the season when he threw down a time of 48.74 seconds in the 400 meters. The senior is one of the top performers in that event in the entire state, plus is arguably the top sprinter in the 4A classification.
"I was feeling good and I was thinking about college after that," Walker said of his 48.74. "After running sub-50, I thought maybe I could go compete in college."
Times were not as fast in Tuesday's less-than-ideal conditions, but Walker still managed to lower his own school records in the 100 and 200, plus prevail once again in the 400 (50.56). Walker, the school record-holder in all three races, was also triumphant in the 200 (22.42) and was the runner-up in the 100 (11.17).
Walker and Parson squared off in the 400 at last Saturday's Grizzly Invitational and both completed the race in less than 49.50. Both athletes have surely caught the attention of collegiate coaches.
"It was really fun," Walker said. "It's nice to see how you rank up against everyone else in the region and Brock's been putting in a lot of hard work, and he's really improving a lot. So, it was good to see him for the first time this year."
"It was so much fun (racing against Walker)," said Parson, who missed the school record in the 400 by one-10th of a second. "I feel like the hardest part about the 400 is no matter what you do, you know you're going to be tired at the end, so you might as well just push it as much as you can."
Parson didn't go head to head against Walker at the Cache-Box, but he break his own school record in the 300 hurdles and went under 39 seconds for the first time (38.98). The senior is only one of four high school athletes in the entire state to break the 39-second barrier in the event.
"One of the biggest things is when the track season ended last year, unlike all of the other years I didn't stop running," Parson said when asked about his improvements this season. "I ran through the summer and through the winter, and I feel like more than anything that's helped the most."
Egbert, an all-state football player, finished in the top four in three of his four events. The junior was the silver medalist in the 110 hurdles (15.77) and the long jump (20 feet, 10.75 inches), plus was fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.64). Egbert was edged by Box Elder's Cole Mortensen by half an inch in the long jump. Mortensen, who also prevailed in the 100 hurdles (15.37) and was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles and high jump, was selected as the meet's most outstanding boys performer.
Christian Smith, who anchored Logan's 4x800 team, held off Mountain Crest anchor Hyrum Staffanson by .95 in that race. Both teams came through with automatic state qualifying times. Smith joined forces with Trey Davidson, Sam Lorimer and Tyler Ward to clock in at 8:22.25.
Staffanson went on to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:38, while Ridgeline's 4x400 team of Owen Moss, Austin Cureton, Tyler Duncan and Joseph Sweeten also reigned supreme (3:41.83). Duncan was also the silver medalist in the 800 (2:11.18).
Another local athlete who fared well was Preston's Logan Tracy, who was the bronze medalist in the discus (113-4) and javelin (130-4). The senior also earned his spot on the podium in the javelin at the Grizzly Invitational — a noteworthy accomplishment when you consider the javelin isn't an event in Idaho. Tracy "started throwing javelin partway through last year's season and practice on my own time whenever I can," he explained. "This year has been hard, though, with all of the snow, so I have not had the opportunity to practice as much as I want to."
"I am very proud that I have been able to do so well at javelin, especially considering I had to teach myself," Tracy said. "What I enjoy most, though, is just being able to compete against myself."
In addition to Walker, Egbert and Duncan, other Cache Valley athletes who captured silver medals individually were Green Canyon's Henry Anderson in the shot put (45-9), Sky View's Isaiah Crookston in the 1,600 (4:41) and Mountain Crest's Quinton Bladen in the 200 (22.85). Green Canyon's Clark Campbell was the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:12.01), as was teammate Joseph Brough in the 100 (11.40), MC's Steven Hadfield in the long jump (20-9.25) and LHS's Ward in the 3,200 (10:26).
Other local boys who secured a spot in the top five of an individual event were SV's Mason Chatterton (fourth in the 110 hurdles, 16.41), Devin Draxler (fourth, 3,200, 10:42), Luke Johnson (fifth, 110 hurdles, 16:42) and Crookston (fifth, 800, 2:13.43), LHS's Caleb Johnson (fourth, javelin, 129-8), Davidson (fourth, 800, 2:13.27), Smith (fourth, 200, 23.31), Andrew Crookston (fifth, 300 hurdles, 44.62) and Jacob Anderson (fifth, 3,200, 10:54), Ridgeline's Luke Sorensen (fourth, high jump, 6-2) and Kreyton Jenks (fifth, 200, 23.80), MC's Caden Bradshaw (fourth, 400, 54.45) and Preston's Lucas Olsen (fifth, long jump, 19-4).
In addition to Mortensen's two titles, Box Elder got gold medals from its 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, from Brock Bissegger in the discus (132-4) and shot put (48-11), from Jackson Kuchinski in the 100 (11.14), Eric Newman in the javelin (140-10.5), Michael Sabin in the 800 (2:09.38) and Adin Droubay in the 3,200 (10:25). Bear River's David Bourgeous won the high jump (6-2).
