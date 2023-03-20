Playing on back-to-back nights did not seem to slow down the Bobcats one bit.
Sky View followed up Thursday’s 16-9 victory over 6A Pleasant Grove with a 17-7 triumph over 5A Bonneville in a non-region boys lacrosse game on Friday evening in Smithfield. In the process, the Bobcats (6-1) extended their winning streak to three.
Sky View attacker Sean Tempest gave the Vikings and Lakers fits as he scored six goals in each game. The senior also dished out two assists against Bonneville.
Five different Bobcats netted multiple goals Friday as Easton Ballard chipped in with four goals and one assist, followed by Joshua Moe with a pair of goals and assists, Stockton Checketts with two goals and one assist and Gage Leishman with two goals. Mavrik Hillyard found the back of the net once and assisted on two more goals for Sky View, while Bruce Leavitt won six of his eight face-offs for the hosts.
Ballard came through with three goals and two assists against Pleasant Grove. Three other Bobcats netted multiple goals in that game in Leishman, Moe and Hillyard.
Likewise, Ridgeline was also in action Friday night at home. The Riverhawks (2-5) got a nice performance from veteran attacker Jack Jenson in a 8-5 loss to fellow 4A program Juan Diego. Jenson helped account for four of the goals as he scored three times and dished out an assist. Austin Sorensen netted Ridgeline’s other goal, while teammate Luke Chadwick was credited with a pair of assists.
BASEBALLA trio of Cache County baseball programs were in action Saturday in Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The Riverhawks capped off their three-day road trip to southern Utah with competitive games against defending 4A state runner-up Snow Canyon and 5A Provo, while the Mustangs and Bobcats both lost on the road.
Trey Purser homered in both Saturday games for Ridgeline, which lost to Snow Canyon, 7-4, and defeated Provo by the exact same scoreline. The junior smacked a two-run bomb against Snow Canyon and belted a three-run shot in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 deadlock against Provo.
Purser was a double shy of hitting for the cycle in Game 2 Saturday as he also tripled and singled, in addition to driving in five runs. Hayden Hansen chipped in with a double, three runs and one RBI for the Riverhawks, who got a solid pitching performance in relief from Nate Dahle. Dahle pitched two scoreless inning, allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one.
Cooper Clark doubled for the Riverhawks (3-2) in their showdown against the Warriors, while teammate Max Baer finished with a pair of runs and hits. Hansen and Purser also came through with a pair of base knocks for Ridgeline.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest tested 6A Mountain Ridge, which scored the final five runs en route to a 12-8 win, while Sky View struggled in a 17-3 five-inning setback to 6A Westlake.
The Mustangs (0-3) took a 8-7 lead into the home half of the fourth before the Sentinels pulled away. The two programs teamed up for nine runs in the first frame.
Mountain Crest’s four-run first inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Porter Budge. JC Jones walked twice, scored twice, singled and drove in a run for the Mustangs, who got two runs, one hit — a double — and two RBIs from Rilee Maddock, plus a double from Luke Palmer.
Westlake plated multiple runs in each of the first four innings against Sky View and never looked back. The Bobcats (3-3) scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth — two on a single by Seth Chambers.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain Crest (1-4) conceded one goal in each half in a 2-0 loss to 3A state power Morgan (4-1) in its final non-region tune-up on Saturday in Hyrum. The Trojans made it to the semifinals or finals of the last two 3A state tournaments.
Region 11 action begins Tuesday.
