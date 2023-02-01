It’s been several years since the Mustangs lost a region dual in boys wrestling and that trend has continued during the 2022-23 campaign.
Mountain Crest received a good test from Sky View before prevailing by a 48-26 scoreline on Wednesday night in Smithfield. In the process, the Mustangs capped off another undefeated season in Region 11 action.
“Sky View has done a great job this year,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “We had some good matchups. To get a tough match this late in the season is a good bonus for our guys. We had some new faces in the lineup and I think it was good for them to get some experience. We’re excited for the postseason and will make sure to have our guys prepared and ready to go when it matters most.”
All eight Mountain Crest individual match victories were in pinning fashion as Carter Nelson (120-pound weight class), Easton Evans (126), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Bridger Thalman (175), Samuel Schroeder (190), Jud Wells (215) and Hunter Hammer (285) all came through with the maximum six points apiece for the visitors.
Bryce Brindza (138) was triumphant by fall for the Bobcats, who got a dominant technical fall victory from Hans Herrmann (157). Howdee Merrill (106) also picked up the full six points for Sky View via injury default.
Kayson Leak (113), Collin Miller (132) and Parley Thacker (144) won by decision for the Bobcats on Senior Night. Leak’s win was especially noteworthy, inasmuch as it was a wild 16-14 affair against returning 4A state consolation champion Zack Halligan.
"Another big win from Kayson," SV head coach Tony Holden said. "The team wrestled better than I expected. Very pleased with how the night went, especially wrestling three JV kids that are seniors for Senior Night."
OTHER REGION DUALS
Ridgeline made the short drive to Logan and left with a 55-19 triumph over the Grizzlies, while Bear River traveled back to Garland with a comfortable victory over Green Canyon.
The Riverhawks won their final four Region 11 duals after kicking off the league campaign with a loss to the Mustangs. Eight athletes came through with pins for Ridgeline in Owen Munk (165), Sam Pirtle (175), Hollus Risher (215), Caysen Dana (285), Hunter McBride (106), Jack Semadeni (126), Hudson Mosher (132) and Sam Welker (144).
Draycin Nelson (120) coasted to an 11-point triumph by major decision for the Riverhawks, who got a nice 12-5 win by Peter Jeppson (150) over one of Logan’s top wrestlers in Alan Lazzari.
Payton Redd (113) and Ryan Lazzari (157) reigned supreme by fall for the Grizzlies, who picked up two more wins — a comfortable major decision from Cooper Redd (138) and a six-point decision victory from Luke Stearns (190).
Meanwhile, Bear River was leading Green Canyon, 45-19, with one match remaining as of the Herald Journal’s print deadline. Each team picked up six points via forfeit.
Quinn Richards (113) rolled to a 11-point major decision victory for the Wolves, who got a trio of one-point nailbiting wins from Will Tanner (157), Logan Hull (175) and Jackson Landon (190). Landon squared off against fellow returning 4A medalist Wade Kosoff.
Green Canyon’s Sam Tanner (215) only lost by three points.
BOYS HOOPS
West Side extended its winning streak to three with a 38-25 victory over 2A Fifth District rival Soda Springs on Wednesday in Dayton. In the process, the Pirates (9-9, 4-2) swept the regular season series with the Cardinals (2-17, 1-5). West Side held on to beat Soda Springs by a 50-46 scoreline in mid-January.
Garrett Robinson netted seven in of 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Pirates, who also got 10 points from Cash Wade. Ivan Campbell chipped in with six points for the hosts.
Robinson scored the first five points during a 10-0 West Side run during the final quarter to slam the door. Campbell, Eli Brown and Colby Bowles also contributed in the scoring column during that 10-0 surge.
Both teams struggled to score as West Side led by 10 points at halftime despite only putting up 19 points. The Pirates limited the Cardinals to nine points or fewer in every quarter, including four in the first.
"Wasn't a pretty offensive game," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "Both teams struggled. We did enough to win the game."
