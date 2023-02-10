So far, so good for Mountain Crest’s boys wrestling program in its pursuit of another divisional championship.
The Mustangs showcased their star power and depth on Day 1 of the 4A Division A Tournament, which is being contested at Dixie High School. The two-day tournament will wrap up Saturday.
Mountain Crest advanced 17 athletes to the semifinal round on its way to racking up 197 points on Friday. It was also a good day for Ridgeline, which has 12 semifinalists and is comfortably in second place with 156 points. Cedar is in third place with 115.5 points, followed by Green Canyon (110.5), Dixie (95), Logan (79.5) and Pine View (61.0) in the seven-team field.
Those 17 Mustangs who are one win away from making it to Saturday’s championship round are Cayden Chalmers (106-pound weight class), Zach Halligan (113), Carter Nelson (120), Easton Evans (126), Tanner Tolman (132), Lincoln Lofthouse (138), Thompson Flippence (138), Ian Allen (144), Stetson Bingham (144), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Will Dekorver (175), Bridger Thalman (175), Sam Schroeder (190), Porter Kennington (190), Hunter Hammer (215) and Jud Wells (215). Chalmers, Nelson, Evans, Tolman, Lofthouse, McBride and Hammer are seeded first in their respective weight classes.
Evans is a two-time reigning state champion, while Nelson captured a 4A title a year ago. Additionally, Lofthouse, McBride and McMurtey were state finalists in 2022.
Mountain Crest’s biggest victory of the day was secured by Thalman, who came from behind to edge Green Canyon’s Logan Hull by a 4-3 scoreline. Hull was a consolation state champ last season, meaning he placed third in his weight class. The 175-pound weight class is loaded in this divisional meet.
The Mustangs will be represented in the semifinals by both of their competitors at 144, 175, 190 and 215, as will the Riverhawks at 126 and 132.
Ridgeline’s Sam Pirtle came through with a clutch pin over Pine View’s Teddy Larson in a showdown of returning state placers in the aforementioned stacked 175-pound weight class. Pirtle will be joined in the semifinals by teammates Hunter McBride (106), Draycin Nelson (120), Zack Butt (126), Jack Semadeni (126), Tyler Hess (132), Hudson Mosher (132), Sam Welker (144), Dylan Twedt (157), Owen Munk (165), Hollus Risher (215) and Caysen Dana (285).
“We have qualified 21 (for state) if I counted right, so that’s a strong start,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “The boys are competing well and tomorrow is all about improving their placing for the bracket at state. I have confidence in their training and I expect them to compete Riverhawk tough tomorrow.”
Welker and Munk are No. 1 seeds, as is Logan’s Payton Redd (113). Redd is one of five semifinalists for the Grizzlies, along with his older brother, Cooper Redd (138), Keanan Bartlett (106) and twin brothers Alan Lazzari (150) and Ryan Lazzari (157).
Green Canyon will be represented in the semis by eight wrestlers in Easton Darley (113), Quinn Richards (113), Aaron Shumway (126), Tyler Payne (144), Jackson Landon (190), Sam Tanner (215), Ethan Kunzler (285) and Will Wheatley (285). Wheatley was a state champion last season as a sophomore.
Reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest has a full complement of 28 athletes at this tourney, while Ridgeline is one shy of the maximum of 28. Green Canyon has 25 competitors at this tournament and Logan 23.
4A DIVISION B
The other divisional tournament is being hosted by defending 4A runner-up Snow Canyon, but it is Bear River that has been the dominant team so far. The Bears, who were edged by the Warriors by 2.5 points for second place at state in '22, accumulated 192 points on Day 1, which was 43.5 more than Snow Canyon.
Hurricane is currently in third place with 140 points, with Desert Hills (138.5), Crimson Crimson (122.5) and Sky View (90) rounding out the six-team field so far.
There are 16 Bear River grapplers who punched their ticket to the semifinals in Brandon Thorsted (106), Jaxon Morgan (106), Daxton Bingham (120), Keaton Smith (126), Max Miller (132), Ty Hawkes (138), Caleb Korth (144), Jarom Nelson (150), Braegger Richards (150), Kyle Detwiler (157), Vincent Fertig (165), Skyler Yeates (175), Jared Jones (175), Kwade Kosoff (190), Owen Hess (190) and Max Anderson (215). Bingham, a defending 4A champion, Thorsted, Smith, Hawkes, Richards and Kosoff are seeded first for the Bears.
Sky View will be represented in the semis by Kayson Leak (113), Josh Miller (120), Collin Miller (132), Camron Carling (138), Parley Thacker (144), Hans Herrmann (157) and Preston Smith (285).
Collin Miller battled his way to a 10-5 quarterfinal victory over Snow Canyon’s Cason Smith in a matchup of returning 4A medalists. That 132-pound weight class is extremely deep at this divisional, as Miller is seeded fourth and Smith seeded fifth. Both finished fifth in their respective weight class at state a year ago.
Bear River brought 25 wrestlers to the tournament and Sky View 22.
